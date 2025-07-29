Russian Missile Strike Hits Ukrainian Military Training Area, Killing 3 Soldiers

Russian troops launched a missile strike on a Ukrainian military training unit, killing three and wounding at least 18, the Ukrainian military said on July 29.

The Ukrainian military did not say where the attack took place.

"Today, July 29, the enemy launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press service of the ground forces said in a statement on Telegram.

"Despite the security measures taken, unfortunately, it was not possible to completely avoid losses among the personnel, the press service said.

A commission headed by the Military Law and Order Service of the Ukrainian military will investigate the incident, and if it determines that the deaths and injuries were caused by the "actions or inaction of officials, those found guilty will be held accountable," the press service said.

In recent months, Russian forces have stepped up their attacks on Ukrainian training centers for ground forces. Several such attacks occurred in June, including a strike on June 22 that killed three people and injured 14 others.

A fresh wave of Russian missile and drone strikes overnight on July 28-29 left more than 20 people dead and scores wounded across Ukraine.

Hours earlier US President Donald Trump told Vladimir Putin he had 10-12 days to stop the attacks or face increased sanctions. Trump previously gave Russia 50 days to come to a peace deal with Ukraine or the US would impose harsh secondary sanctions on countries that purchase Russian commodities such as oil.

The Kremlin has not commented directly on the new deadline, but Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the country’s Security Council, said on July 29 that Trump should stop “playing the ultimatum game with Russia.”

In one of the deadliest single strikes in months, Russia hit the Zaporizhzhya region with FAB-type guided aerial bombs, Ivan Fedorov, the head of the region's military administration, said on July 29.

Ukraine's Penitentiary Service said the Russian strikes targeted a correctional colony in the village of Bilenke. The blast destroyed prison buildings and damaged adjacent private homes, killing at least 17 people and injuring 82 others.

The town of Kamyanske in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region also was hit. A missile strike damaged several buildings, including a maternity hospital and another department, killing two civilians and wounding five, including two women, one of whom is pregnant.

Another attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region killed at least one more civilian as drones and glide bombs hit residential areas and public infrastructure.

While Ukraine mourned its dead, its military responded with long-range strikes across several Russian regions overnight on July 28-29.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it launched dozens of drones and missiles targeting military infrastructure, airbases, and fuel depots in Rostov, Kursk, and Belgorod.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it intercepted 74 drones over five regions.

Significant damage was confirmed in Salsk, in the Rostov region, where debris from a downed drone landed on a railway station. A fire broke out in a freight train, disrupting railway operations.

As the war grinds on well into its fourth year, Ukrainian officials and human rights groups have continuously called out Russia for its strikes on civilian targets, classifying them as war crimes. Despite mounting evidence to the contrary, the Kremlin claims that its forces do not deliberately strike civilian targets.