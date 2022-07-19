White House Says Russia Preparing To Annex More Ukrainian Territory

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks on regional security matters and efforts to resume exports of Ukrainian grain after arriving in Tehran on July 19 for meetings with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts, Ebrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Putin was met at the airport by Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji before traveling into the city for his meetings with Raisi and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, Raisi and Putin discussed boosting ties in energy, transportation, and trade.

Khamenei called for Iran's long-term cooperation with Russia to be strengthened, according to a statement on his official website.

"There are numerous memorandums of understanding and contracts between the two countries, including in the oil and gas sector, which must be followed up and implemented fully," Khamenei added.

He said world events showed the need for ever-increasing mutual cooperation between the two countries, "especially in the wake of Western sanctions," the statement said.

Putin later met with Erdogan and thanked him for his mediation to help “move forward” a deal on Ukrainian grain exports.

“Not all the issues have been resolved yet, but it's good that there has been some progress,” Putin said ahead of their one-on-one meeting.

Erdogan praised what he described as Russia’s “very, very positive approach” during four-way talks last week in Istanbul between representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations. He voiced hope a deal will be made, and “the result that will emerge will have a positive impact on the whole world.”

Russia has captured some Black Sea ports and bombarded others, including Odesa, while Ukraine has mined the approaches to some of its ports to protect them from a Russian amphibious assault.

The negotiations in Istanbul reportedly came close to a deal to allow shipments of grain to begin moving through the ports.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are scheduled to meet UN and Turkish diplomats again on July 20 in Istanbul to discuss the possible agreement.

The Russian Defense Ministry indicated on July 15 that a final document on the subject would soon be ready to release the blocked grain exports as well as those of Russian grain and fertilizer.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar confirmed that "an agreement in principle...has been found" between Ukraine and Russia to establish a secure sea corridor allowing grain transport.

According to Yury Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy adviser, a coordination center is to be opened in Istanbul allowing the routing of the exports via the Black Sea.

Diplomats have said the plan being discussed includes having Ukrainian vessels guide grain ships in and out of port waters that its forces have mined. The negotiators hope the solution would empty the silos in time for upcoming harvest in Ukraine.

The impasse over grain exports has helped send global food prices soaring and raised concerns about hunger among people in Africa and the Middle East who depend on shipments of Ukrainian grain.

Three-way talks between Putin, Raisi, and Erdogan were expected to focus on the conflict in Syria in which Turkey is on the opposite side of Russia.

Turkey, a NATO member, and Russia have been in opposing camps not just in the conflict in Syria but also in conflicts in Azerbaijan and Libya.

But Ankara hasn't imposed sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine, making it a much-needed partner for Moscow.

Ushakov said the discussions on the conflict in Syria would encourage a political settlement despite Turkey's threat of a new military offensive in northern Syria to drive away U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters from its borders.

Erdogan has said that Turkey plans to launch a cross-border operation against the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), a militia it considers a terrorist group.

The YPG is backed by Washington in its fight against the Islamic State (IS) extremist group inside Syria despite strong opposition from Ankara.

During Erdogan's meeting with Khamenei, the Iranian supreme leader warned against a military attack, saying that would harm Turkey, Syria, and the entire region. He stressed the need to “bring the issue to an end through talks.”

Raisi said later in a televised speech that Iran supports a political solution to Syria's conflict and its fate should be decided by its people.

But Erdogan said ridding Syria of the Kurdish YPG militia would be a major benefit to Syria, and Turkey expects Iran and Russia to support its counterterrorism efforts.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP