News
U.S. Announces $400 Million Military Aid Package For Ukraine
The U.S. will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine, the Defense Department announced on November 10, saying the package will include large amounts of ammunition and four highly mobile Avenger Air Defense Systems.
National-security adviser Jake Sullivan said the new aid package includes important air defense contributions.
“This increased air defense will be critical for Ukraine as Russia continues to use cruise missiles and Iranian-made drones to attack critical civilian infrastructure," Sullivan said.
Ammunition for the high mobility artillery rocket systems, known as HIMARS, which Ukraine has been successfully using in its counteroffensive against Russia, is also included in the package.
There also will be Stinger missiles for the HAWK surface-to-air antiaircraft system, 10,000 mortar rounds, thousands of artillery rounds for howitzers, 400 grenade launchers, 100 Humvees, cold weather gear, and 20 million rounds of ammunition for smaller guns and rifles.
Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters the addition of the four Avenger systems will help Ukraine protect its troops against drones, cruise missiles, and attacks from helicopters. She said she did not know when the systems will arrive in Ukraine or how long it will take to train Ukrainian troops to use them.
The new package will be a drawdown of existing inventories of U.S. military equipment, the Defense Department said in a news release.
Including the latest aid, the U.S. has committed more than $18.6 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked on February 24, the Defense Department said.
The Pentagon announced the aid package two days after the U.S. midterm elections, which are likely to result in Republicans winning control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Some Republicans have called for cutting back assistance to Ukraine, while others have called for greater scrutiny of the assistance. Representative Kevin McCarthy (Republican-California), who could become speaker if Republicans win the House, has said his party will not write a “blank check” for Ukraine.
When asked about ongoing aid to Ukraine, Singh said it has had bipartisan support.
“I think there is, in Congress, on both sides of the aisle, a commitment to Ukraine that we’re in this for the long haul,” she said. “So even with the midterms and the outcomes, I think that Ukraine will still see security assistance and support from the United States in their fight.”
President Joe Biden on November 9 expressed optimism that support will go on even if Republicans take control of one or both houses of Congress.
"I hope we’ll continue this bipartisan approach of confronting Russia’s aggression in Ukraine," Biden told reporters.
With reporting by AP
All Of The Latest News
- By AP
U.S. Charges Dual Russian-Canadian Of Ties To Notorious Ransomware Gang
A dual national of Russia and Canada who authorities say participated in a ransomware campaign that extracted tens of millions of dollars from victims has been charged in the United States, the Justice Department announced on November 10. Mikhail Vasiliev is in custody in Canada and awaiting extradition to the United States on charges of involvement in the Lockbit ransomware operation. No lawyer for the 33-year-old Vasiliev of Ontario, Canada, was listed on the court docket. He faces charges of conspiracy to intentionally damage protected computers and transmit ransom demands. To read the original story from AP, click here. To read the press release from the U.S. Justice Department, click here.
Ukrainian Diplomat Protests Staging Of Russian Opera At Italy's La Scala
A Ukrainian diplomat has written to the head of Milan's La Scala opera house and local political leaders to protest plans to stage the Russian opera "Boris Godunov" next month. Andrii Kartysh, who heads Ukraine's consulate in Milan, said such performances should not be used to support "potential elements of propaganda," Italy's Ansa news agency reported on November 10. "Boris Godunov" was composed by Modest Mussorgsky in the 19th century. Russian singers Ildar Abdrazakov and Anna Denisova are cast in the main roles. The production kicks off La Scala's new season and is a highlight of Italy's cultural calendar. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
More Jailed Kyrgyz-Uzbek Border Deal Critics To Remain In Custody In Bishkek, Court Rules
BISHKEK -- The Bishkek City Court has rejected appeals by several more Kyrgyz politicians and activists against their two-month pretrial detention on charges of planning mass disorder over the government’s border demarcation agreement with neighboring Uzbekistan.
More than 20 men and women were detained in late October after they protested against the deal under which Kyrgyzstan will hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir covering 4,485 hectares to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
Those detained include the former Kyrgyz ambassador to Malaysia, Azimbek Beknazarov, well-known politicians, human rights defenders, and other noted public figures and activists.
The court's decision on November 10 upheld the pretrial detentions of politicians Ravshan Jeenbekov, Bektur Asanov, Kubanychbek Kadyrov, and Klara Sooronkulova; former lawmaker Asia Sasykbaeva; human rights defender Rita Karasartova; and activists Marat Bayazov, Perizat Suranova, and Akylbek Aitbaev, who originally had been remanded in pretrial detention until at least December 20.
A day earlier, pretrial detentions of several other politicians and activists detained in the high-profile case were upheld.
Appeals filed by other detained politicians and activists will be considered by the court in the coming days.
Some 20 lawmakers, meanwhile, urged President Sadyr Japarov to release six women detained in the case.
In a statement on October 25, Human Rights Watch urged the government of the Central Asian nation to immediately release the politicians and activists and publish all of the details of the deal on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, which was built in 1983, is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses the majority of the water.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam that created the reservoir are against the deal.
They say Uzbekistan could continue using the water but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan's border.
Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water.
Last week Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov and Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubaev signed a number of documents on border delimitation in Bishkek, including the agreement on jointly managing the Kempir-Abad water reservoir.
Russian Court Rules To Deport U.S. Woman In Assault Case
A Russian court has ordered the deportation of U.S. citizen Sarah Krivanek, who spent almost 11 months in detention in Russia on charges of assaulting her Russian partner.
A court in the city of Ryazan, some 200 kilometers southeast of Moscow, ruled on November 10 that Krivanek must be deported.
Earlier this week, Krivanek was moved from a prison to a holding cell in Ryazan to await the court's decision on her possible deportation after the end of a 15-month prison term she was handed for assaulting her partner.
Krivanek, who is from Fresno, California, was sentenced last year after she hit her partner, a Russian man, with a knife. The American insists she was defending herself in a domestic violence situation. The man sustained minor injuries.
Krivanek complained that her stay in the prison was harsh, leaving her at times "fearing for my life" because of bullying from inmates and mistreatment from prison guards.
Krivanek is one of two American women known to be imprisoned in Russia. The other is professional basketball star Brittney Griner, who was sentenced in August to nine years in prison on a drug possession charge.
Griner's lawyers said on November 9 that their client had been moved to an unspecified prison days earlier after a Russian court last month rejected her appeal.
The United States has said it is trying to negotiate Griner's release. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement her transfer to a penal colony was “another injustice layered on her ongoing unjust and wrongful detention," and U.S. President Joe Biden said he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate Griner’s release now that the U.S. midterm elections are over.
Russia has sentenced several U.S. citizens to prison terms in recent years.
Last month, a court in Russia's western city of Voronezh sentenced a former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman to 4 1/2 years in prison for attacking a police officer while drunk.
Paul Whelan, another former U.S. Marine, is serving 16 years in prison on espionage charges, which he denies.
In April, Russia and the United States swapped Trevor Reed for a Russian pilot convicted of drug smuggling. Reed, also a former U.S. Marine, was sentenced to nine years in prison after allegedly attacking police officers while drunk.
With reporting by Reuters and People
Amnesty Says Russia 'Likely' Committing Crimes Against Humanity In Ukraine
Amnesty International has accused Russia of committing war crimes, and "likely" crimes against humanity, through the forcible transfer and deportation of civilians from Ukraine.
The rights group said in a report issued on November 10 that Russian and Russia-imposed authorities forced civilians to go through an "abusive" screening process known as filtration, where some were arbitrarily detained, subject to torture or other ill-treatment, and separated from their children.
The report says it documented cases in which members of specific groups -- including children, the elderly, and people with disabilities -- were forcibly transferred to other Ukrainian regions controlled by Russian troops or unlawfully transferred to Russia.
In one case, a woman was separated from her 11-year-old son during filtration, detained, and not reunited with him, a clear violation of international humanitarian law.
WATCH: Olena Strukalyova says she was forced to remove her clothes and saw a man being brutally beaten at a Russian filtration camp, which civilians from occupied areas of Ukraine had to pass through before being taken to Russia. Ukraine estimates that 1.6 million of its citizens have been through these camps
"Separating children from their families and forcing people hundreds of kilometers from their homes are further proof of the severe suffering Russia's invasion has inflicted on Ukraine's civilians," Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International's Secretary General said in a statement.
"Russia's deplorable tactic of forcible transfer and deportation is a war crime. Amnesty International believes this must be investigated as a crime against humanity."
Amnesty International said it has repeatedly called for occupying Russian troops and officials responsible for the full-scale aggression against Ukraine to be held accountable.
It also called on the world's governments to demand Russia stop the forcible transfer and arbitrary detention of civilians from Ukraine.
"Comprehensive accountability in Ukraine will require the concerted efforts of the UN and its organs, as well as initiatives at the national level pursuant to the principle of universal jurisdiction," Amnesty International said.
Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Armenia Proposes Demilitarized Zone Around Nagorno-Karabakh
YEREVAN -- Armenia has proposed creating a demilitarized zone with international guarantees around Azerbaijan's mostly Armenian-populated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Speaking at a weekly session of his government on November 10, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said he voiced this proposal, originally put forth by Nagorno-Karabakh’s de facto authorities, at a meeting on October 31 with the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan in Sochi, Russia.
"It is proposed to create a demilitarized zone around Nagorno-Karabakh with international guarantees, as a result of which Nagorno-Karabakh may not need a defense army of that scale. This proposal is still valid, I think," Pashinian said.
Pashinian also said an updated proposal on the demilitarization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone was proposed to Azerbaijan, suggesting it withdraw its troops from the border line confirmed in 1991 when both nations gained independence, creating a three-kilometer demilitarized zone on either side.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of cease-fire violations along the border in recent days.
A spokesman for Armenia's Defense Ministry said one of its soldiers had been shot and wounded on November 10 along the border in what Yerevan says was a fresh cease-fire violation by Baku.
Aram Torosian said the Armenian soldier was wounded by "an enemy shot" and was in severe condition.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issued a statement denying the report.
"Azerbaijani units did not open fire in the mentioned direction," the statement said, calling the report a "lie."
Baku on November 9 accused ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh of firing at Azerbaijani military positions in the east of the region the previous night. De facto Armenian authorities in Stepanakert denied the accusation.
Reports of shootings along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in Karabakh come days after the latest round of talks focused on a peace deal between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, that was hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on November 7.
In a statement issued on the results of the talks the Armenian and Azerbaijani ministers said they agreed to expedite negotiations and organize another meeting in the coming weeks.
During the October 31 meeting hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pashinian and Aliyev pledged not to use force to resolve the conflict.
Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of invading and occupying parts of its territory in the border zone during several incursions since May 2021. Azerbaijan denies any occupation, referring to the fact of the absence of delimitation and demarcation of the nearly 500-kilometer border between the two South Caucasus nations.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands of people on both sides before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenians' losing control over parts of the region and the adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire agreement Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops in the region to serve as peacekeepers.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
With reporting by AFP and RFE/RL's Armenian Service
EU Says It Won't Accept Russian Passports Issued In Ukraine, Georgia
The European Union has announced it won't accept Russian travel documents issued in Ukraine and Georgia. The European Council said in a statement on November 10 that the decision is a "response" to Russia’s "unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine" and Russia's practice of issuing Russian international passports to residents of the occupied regions. "It also follows Russia’s unilateral decision to recognize the independence of the Georgian territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008," it added. The move still needs to be formally signed off by the European Parliament and EU member states. To read the original statement from the European Council, click here.
- By AFP
Iran Hypersonic Missile Claim Raises Nuclear Watchdog Concern
An Iranian general claimed on November 10 that the Islamic republic had developed a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating "all defense systems," raising concerns from the UN nuclear watchdog. The announcement comes after Iran admitted last week it had sent drones to Russia but said it had done so before the Ukraine war. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, expressed concerns about the announcement. "We see that all these announcements increase the attention, increase the concerns, increase the public attention to the Iranian nuclear program," Grossi told AFP. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Italian Travel Writer Released From Iran's Notorious Evin Prison
An Italian travel writer held in Iran since late September has been released after "intensive diplomatic work."
Alessia Piperno was taken into custody by Iranian security agents on September 28. She had been held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison since then, but no reason was given for her incarceration.
"After intense diplomatic work, today our compatriot Alessia Piperno was released by the Iranian authorities and is preparing to return to Italy. I want to thank everyone who helped bring Alessia back to her family," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a tweet on November 10.
Iranian security forces have detained thousands of people -- including several foreigners -- since a wave of protests engulfed the country following the death while in police custody of Mahsa Amini.
The 22-year-old was detained while visiting Tehran because she was allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly. Iranian authorities say she died of natural causes but eyewitnesses and her family say Amini was beaten by security agents.
On November 10, the U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) reported two Spanish citizens have been arrested in Iran.
One was identified as Santiago Sanchez, a 41-year-old Spanish soccer fan who was trekking from Madrid to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was last heard from on October 1 when he sent friends a picture of himself on the Iraq-Iran border with the caption: "Entry to Iran."
HRANA identified the second individual arrested and jailed in Iran as 24-year-old Ana Baneira.
Baneira's whereabouts and the date she was arrested are still unknown. An informed source close to her family told HRANA she was arrested recently.
The two are among more than a dozen foreign nationals or people with dual Iranian citizenship being held in Iran.
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has said those arrested for their alleged involvement in anti-government protests include U.S., U.K., Austrian, and French citizens.
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage.
The arrests also come as negotiations between Iran and world powers on a revamped version of the 2015 nuclear deal have hit a dead end.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Former Pro-Russia Ukrainian Lawmaker Dies In Traffic Accident In Russian-Annexed Crimea
Former Ukrainian lawmaker Aleksei Remenyuk, who was known for his pro-Russia stance, has died in a traffic accident in Ukraine's Russia-annexed Crimea. Russian media reports said on November 10 that Remenyuk died two days earlier after his car collided with a truck as he was being chased by traffic police. On November 9, a top Russia-installed official in Ukraine's Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, died in a traffic accident. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Belarus Adds Historic Slogan Used By Opposition To Outlawed Nazi-Symbols List
Belarus has added to the list of outlawed Nazi symbols the historic patriotic slogan "Zhyve Belarus!" (Long live Belarus!) that has been widely used by opposition activists and politicians. The authorities said on November 10 that the slogan was used by Belarusians who collaborated with Nazi Germany in the 1940s. However, the greeting was actually introduced in 1905-07 by Yanka Kupala, a prominent Belarusian poet and writer. Exiled opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Twitter called the November 10 move "another attack on our identity." To read the original story from RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Iranian Actress Alidoosti Posts Picture Without Head Scarf To Support Protests
In an act of defiance showing the broadening support for protesters in Iran, popular actress Taraneh Alidoosti has published a photo of herself without a head scarf holding a sign with the slogan "Woman, life, freedom."
Alidoosti is one of the most prominent Iranian actresses and the star of the Oscar-winning 2016 film The Salesman, directed by Asghar Farhadi.
Soon after Alidoosti's picture came out on social media, two other Iranian actresses, Khazar Masoumi and Donya Madani, also published their pictures without a hijab.
The moves come amid a brutal crackdown by the government on weeks of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the revolution. The publication of pictures of actresses without a hijab can lead to the cancellation of their work permits.
Since the start of daily protests that have rocked Iran since Amini's death, several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have been summoned or arrested, including Jafar Panahi, Mohammad Rasulof, and Mostafa al-Ahmad.
Several celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that the pressure on protesting students is increasing.
The Iranian student union council reported on November 10 that Tehran University officials have asked some protesting students to vacate and hand over their dormitory rooms.
The day before, security agents attacked the dormitory for medical students in Kerman in central Iran. Three students were taken to the hospital after being hit by rubber bullets fired by police.
Since Amini's death, more than 300 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
EU Proposes Cyber-, Armed Forces Plans Amid Security Concerns
The European Commission has proposed two action plans to address the deteriorating security situation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine to bolster cyber-defense and to allow armed forces to move faster and better across borders. The policy proposed would boost EU cyber-defense capabilities and strengthen coordination and cooperation between the military and civilian cyber-communities. The commission said Russian cyberattacks on European Union countries and their partners were a "wake-up" call. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Croatia Gets Green Light For Schengen Admission From European Parliament
The European Parliament has cleared the way for the admission of Croatia to the bloc's passport-free Schengen area, leaving the final decision in the hands of the EU's government leaders. With a 534-53 majority, the parliament voted in favor of lifting the remaining border controls between the Schengen area and Croatia. A final decision will now have to be made by the EU Council, consisting of the EU's 27 government leaders, which in December 2021 already confirmed that Croatia had met all criteria to apply for access to the Schengen area. EU members Bulgaria and Romania are also hoping to be approved. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
EU Announces $250 Million Package To Help Moldova Tackle Harsh Energy Crisis
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has paid an official visit to Moldova, where she announced a 250 million-euro ($250 million) financial package to help one of Europe's poorest countries overcome a severe energy crisis amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
Von der Leyen said on November 10 that Moldova was to receive 100 million euros in grants and the same amount again in loans from the European Union to help it meet its gas needs this winter, starting on January 1.
An extra 50 million euros will help the country's most vulnerable citizens, von der Leyen said at a joint news conference with Moldova's pro-Western president, Maia Sandu.
"European solidarity with the Republic of Moldova is unshakable," von der Leyen said. "We assure you that we will do our best to help you through this crisis."
The chief of the 27-member bloc's executive said that a donors meeting will be held in Paris later this month to help Moldova purchase energy resources.
Moldova has received hundreds of thousands of refugees in the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Von der Leyen said that the EU will come to Moldova's aid the same way Moldovans came to the aid of Ukraine.
"Moldova is part of our European family. And family must stick together when the times are getting tough and difficult," she said.
Moldova has been invited to open membership talks with the European Union together with Ukraine in the wake of the invasion.
Sandu has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while Russia has threatened to cut off gas supplies to Moldova in an ongoing dispute over energy payments. Moldova is heavily dependent on Russia for its natural gas.
WATCH: A volunteer in the central Moldovan village of Gidighici is helping elderly residents to apply online for government subsidies for those who heat their homes with coal or wood.
Sandu has said that Moscow is using gas as "political blackmail" in the country, where household energy tariffs have increased six-fold in the past year amid skyrocketing inflation.
"We are facing the worst energy crisis in three decades," Sandu said on November 10. "A crisis in which energy resources are being used as weapons against democracy."
On November 11, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will also pay an official visit to Moldova.
Fears of a spillover from the Ukraine conflict have persisted since the Russian invasion amid concerns that Moscow could attempt to create a land corridor through southern Ukraine to Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniester.
Russia maintains some 1,500 soldiers in Transdniester who are said to be guarding a huge Soviet-era arms depot.
Besides the troops ostensibly guarding the depot, Russia has another 400-500 soldiers in Transdniester that have been labeled as peacekeepers since the end of a 1992 war between Moldova and the separatists that ended in a tense cease-fire enforced by Russian troops.
With reporting by AP
Iran Warns Germany: Our Response Will Be 'Proportionate And Decisive'
Tehran says German criticism of the country's crackdown on protests shows Berlin is choosing confrontation over diplomacy. Reacting to statements by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock that Germany supports protesters across Iran who have taken to the streets over the death of a young woman while in police custody, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter on November 10 that Berlin's "provocative, interventionist, and undiplomatic attitudes do not show sophistication and wisdom." To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Retired Belarusian Teacher On Trial For Insulting KGB Officer Killed In Shoot-Out
MINSK -- Ema Stsepulyonak, a 69-year-old retired teacher, has gone on trial in the northern Belarusian town of Myory for making comments that "insulted" a KGB officer who was killed in a police shoot-out at a Minsk apartment that also left an IT worker dead.
Not much is known about the September 2021 shooting that resulted in the death of Andrey Zeltsar, who worked for a major U.S.-based IT company called EPAM, and KGB officer Dzmitry Fedasyuk.
Authorities claimed at the time that "an especially dangerous criminal" had opened fire on security officers after they showed up at his apartment looking for "individuals involved in terrorist activities."
Authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka has slammed people who posted comments on social media praising Zeltsar and criticizing Fedasyuk, saying that "we have all their accounts, and we can see who is who."
Several people have been handed prison terms in recent months on charges related to comments about the deadly shoot-out.
Separately on November 10, a court in Minsk handed a three-year parole-like sentence to a resident of the capital, Mikhail Dzivak, on charges related to protests against the disputed results of a presidential election in August 2020 that handed Lukashenka a sixth term in power.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Belarus witnessed unprecedented anti-government protests that erupted after the election in which Lukashenka claimed victory while rights activists and opposition politicians said the poll was rigged.
Thousands have been detained during the countrywide protests over the results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
The 68-year-old Lukashenka, in power since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Britain Says It Has Frozen $20.5 Billion Worth Of Russian Assets
The British government says it has frozen assets together worth 18 billion pounds ($20.5 billion) held by Russian oligarchs, other individuals, and entities under sanctions for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The frozen Russian assets were 6 billion pounds ($6.8 billion) more than the amount reported across all other British sanctions regimes. Britain has so far placed sanctions on more than 1,200 individuals and more than 120 entities in Russia, including targeting high-profile businessmen and companies to prominent politicians. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Romania Gets $3 Billion U.S. Loan To Expand Nuclear Power
The United States will provide funding worth more than $3 billion for the construction of two new nuclear reactors in NATO-member Romania. The funding will be granted by the Washington-based Export-Import Bank, an export credit agency, enabling Romania to cover "about one-third of the amount necessary for the construction of two reactors" at the Cernavoda plant, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on November 8. The rest of the needed funding will come from other financing, Ciuca added. Cernavoda, Romania's only nuclear power plant, has been operational since the 1990s and covers approximately one-fifth of the country's electricity needs. The deal signed during the UN climate summit COP27 in Egypt comes amid global energy uncertainty aggravated by the war in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
Two Spanish Nationals Reportedly Arrested in Iran During Protests
Amid nationwide protests in Iran, security forces have arrested at least two Spanish nationals who are still in detention. According to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA), 41-year-old Santiago Sanchez was arrested in Saghez after visiting Mahsa Amini's burial place. HRANA has identified the second individual as Ana Baneira, 24, who was arrested and jailed in Iran. Baneira's whereabouts and the date she was arrested are still unknown. An informed source close to her family told HRANA that she was arrested recently. To read the original story from HRANA, click here.
Russian Delegation To G20 Summit In Indonesia To Be Headed By Lavrov
Russia says its delegation at the G20 summit in Indonesia will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, while President Vladimir Putin will participate online. RIA Novosti reported the news on November 10, citing the press attache of the Russian Embassy in Indonesia, Aleksandr Tumaikin. Several countries had threatened to boycott the meeting if Putin attended because of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story from RIA Novosti, click here.
Settlements Liberated In Southern Ukraine, Zelenskiy Says, As Russia Begins Retreat From Kherson
Ukrainian forces have liberated 41 settlements in the south of the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on November 10 but noted the "brutal struggle" and the "lives given for freedom for Ukrainians."
In his nightly address Zelenskiy said: "Today we have good news from the south. The number of Ukrainian flags returning to their rightful place within the framework of the ongoing defense operation is already dozens," he said, adding that 41 settlements have been liberated.
But he stressed that even as Ukrainians rejoice, they must remember that "every step by our defense forces represents...lives given for the freedom of Ukrainians. Everything that is happening now has been achieved by months of brutal struggle. It was achieved through courage, pain, and losses."
Zelenskiy spoke a day after the Russian defense minister announced the withdrawal of Russian troops from the west bank of the Dnieper River, the latest in a number of setbacks for Moscow on battlefields in Ukraine's east and southeast.
Zelenskiy did not specify the number of Ukrainian troops killed in the effort to reclaim the settlements, where he said stabilization measures have begun.
He noted the Russian troops left behind thousands of land mines and ammunition as they retreated from Kherson.
Presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said the land mines turned Kherson into a "city of death" and predicted they would shell it from occupied areas across the Dnieper River.
Vitaliy Kim, the regional military administration chief in the Mykolayiv region, said Ukrainian soldiers had already entered the outer suburbs of Kherson. He declined to give further details to avoid revealing the military's plans.
Russia said it began withdrawing troops on November 10 from Kherson city. The Ukrainian military's General Staff said the withdrawal was taking place slowly to allow the Russian forces to reinforce positions on the other bank of the Dnieper River.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said it will take Russia at least a week to withdraw from the city of Kherson. He told Reuters Russia had 40,000 troops in Kherson region and it still had forces in the city, around the city, and on the west bank of the Dnieper River.
"It's not that easy to withdraw these troops from Kherson in one day or two days. As a minimum, [it will take] one week," he said.
Ukrainian Army chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy said earlier that Kyiv could not yet confirm whether Russia was indeed pulling out from the southern Kherson region but said Ukrainian forces were continuing their advance.
"We continue to conduct the offensive operation in line with our plan," he wrote in a post on Telegram.
Ukrainian officials said Moscow's forces had no choice but to flee Kherson, yet they remained cautious, fearing an ambush.
"The enemy had no other choice but to resort to fleeing," armed forces chief Zaluzhniy said, because Kyiv's army destroyed supply systems and disrupted Russia's local military command.
Kherson is strategically important, as it controls both the only land route to Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and the mouth of the Dnieper, which bisects Ukraine.
Recapturing the city could provide Ukraine a launching pad for supplies and troops to try to win back other lost territory in the south, including Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who in late September celebrated the annexation of Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions and vowed to defend them by any means, has not commented on the withdrawal.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa
Pashinian, Putin Discuss Upcoming CSTO Summit In Armenia
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed an upcoming summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in a phone call reported by the Armenian leader's press office on November 9.
The summit of the CSTO, a Russian-led security grouping of six former Soviet states that also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, is due to be held in Yerevan on November 23.
According to Pashinian's press office, the two leaders also discussed the agenda of Putin's visit to Armenia on November 22.
A Kremlin report on the phone call, however, did not mention the visit.
The Armenian readout of the phone call added that Pashinian and Putin also exchanged views on a number of events that have taken place since Putin hosted talks in Sochi on October 31 between Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and on the implementation of the agreements reached on humanitarian issues.
The October 31 meeting focused on the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the future of Nagorno-Karabakh, a region over which Yerevan and Baku fought in the autumn of 2020 and where Moscow deployed its peacekeepers after brokering a cease-fire to put an end to six weeks of fighting.
The Sochi talks were followed by more Armenian-Azerbaijani diplomatic engagement -- first at the level of deputy prime minister in Brussels on November 3 to discuss border delimitation issues and then at the level of foreign minister in Washington on November 7, a meeting hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the Washington meeting between Ararat Mirzoyan and Ceyhun Bayramov, stressing that the discussions during the U.S.-hosted talks were conducted "with the results of the Sochi summit being taken into consideration."
"I have not seen anywhere that the parties refused to refer to the reached agreements," Zakharova said during a press briefing on November 9.
"Let me remind you that in a joint statement, the heads of state stressed the importance of preparing a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan in order to achieve sustainable and lasting peace in the region," Zakharova said.
Jailed Kyrgyz-Uzbek Border Deal Critics Remanded In Custody In Bishkek
BISHKEK -- The Bishkek City Court has rejected appeals by several politicians and activists against their two-month pretrial detention on charges of planning mass disorder over the government’s border demarcation agreement with neighboring Uzbekistan.
More than 20 men and women were detained in late October after they protested against the deal, according to which Kyrgyzstan will hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir covering 4,485 hectares to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
Those detained include the former Kyrgyz ambassador to Malaysia, Azimbek Beknazarov, former lawmaker Asia Sasykbaeva, well-known politicians Kanat Isaev, Jenis Moldokmatov, and Ravshan Jeenbekov, human rights defender Rita Karasartova, and other noted public figures and activists.
On November 9, the court upheld the pretrial detentions of former Central Election Commission member Gulnara Jurabaeva, politician Perizat Suranova, former regional Governor Aibek Buzurmankulov, the former chief of the State Committee of National Security, Kengeshbek Duishobaev, and activists Taalai Mademinov, Atai Beishebek, and Ali Shabdan, who originally had been remanded in pretrial detention until at least December 20.
Appeals filed by other detained politicians and activists will be considered by the court in the coming days.
In a statement on October 25, Human Rights Watch urged the government of the Central Asian nation to immediately release the politicians and activists, and to publish all of the details of the deal on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, which was built in 1983, is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses the majority of the water.
The two Central Asian countries share a border that is more than 1,300-kilometers long.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam are against the deal.
They say Uzbekistan could continue using the dam's water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan's border.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water.
Last week, Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Jeenbek Kulubaev, signed a number of documents on border delimitation in Bishkek, including the agreement on jointly managing the Kempir-Abad water reservoir.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Satellite Images Show A Russian Buildup In Belarus. Experts Say It May Be A Bluff.2
Why The Dutch Are Blocking Schengen Entry For Bulgaria And Romania3
The Female Ukrainian Soldier Behind Iconic Invasion Photos4
Settlements Liberated In Southern Ukraine, Zelenskiy Says, As Russia Begins Retreat From Kherson5
Russia Launches 'Massive' Drone Attack On Dnipropetrovsk As Heavy Fighting Under Way In East, South6
Russia Suffering Heavy Losses In East, Kyiv Says, As Kherson Battle Looms In South7
'I Didn't Think I'd Survive': Russian Volunteer Soldier Who Quit Ukraine War Recalls His Ordeal8
Top Russian-Installed Official In Ukraine's Kherson Region Reportedly Dies In Car Crash9
Russia Working Fast To Restore Blown Bridge To Crimea10
The Farda Briefing: Iran Supplying Combat Drones To Russia Because A Defeat In Ukraine Could 'Weaken' Tehran
Subscribe