Zelenskyy Calls For 'Dignified' Peace Ahead Of Berlin Talks As Russia, Ukraine Trade Strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a "dignified" peace for his country as crucial talks with US envoys and European leaders kick off in Berlin, and Russia and Ukraine continued to trade strikes.

The December 14-15 negotiations are aimed at ending the nearly four-year war in Ukraine, which has become the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

Ahead of the talks, Russia has intensified attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure as disagreements over territorial control and security guarantees persist.

"Ukraine needs peace on dignified terms, and we are ready to work as constructively as possible," Zelenskyy wrote on X. "The coming days will be filled with diplomacy. It is critically important that it delivers results."

The agenda for the meeting in Berlin is vague. But US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner have arrived in the German capital.

The presence of Witkoff -- who has led negotiations with Kyiv and Moscow on a US peace proposal -- at the talks is a signal that Washington expects some chance of progress toward ending the nearly four-year war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russia, Ukraine Continue Strikes

As the diplomacy to end the war hastened, attacks continued in Ukraine and Russia.

A Russian drone attack on a shopping center in Zaporizhzhya wounded six people, including a child and a rescuer.

A statement by the Ukrainian General Staff said its drone attacks hit a Russian oil depot in Uriupinsk, Volgograd region, and an oil refinery in Afipsky, Krasnodar region.

Zelenskyy said the Russians launched more than 1,500 attack drones, nearly 900 guided aerial bombs, and 46 missiles of various types against Ukraine this week.

"Russia is dragging out the war and seeks to inflict as much harm as possible on our people," he said.

Meanwhile, on December 13, Ukraine accused Russia of hitting a Turkish ship transporting sunflower oil in the Black Sea.

Ukraine's foreign minister, Andriy Sybiha, said Russia's attack was "an attack on the freedom of navigation and global food security."

