U.S. Official Sees 'Vast Difference' In Russian, Ukrainian Reactions To War Crimes Allegations
U.S. Ambassador for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaak has commented on Russian allegations that Ukrainian soldiers may have shot surrendering Russian soldiers, saying there has been a marked difference between the ways Moscow and Kyiv have responded to such charges.
“We’re obviously tracking that quite closely,” Van Schaak said during a telephone meeting with journalists on November 21. “It’s really important to emphasize that the laws of war apply to all parties equally, both the aggressor state and the defender state, and this in equal measure.
“Likewise, we’re seeing a really vast difference when it comes to the reaction to such allegations,” she added. “Russia inevitably responds with propaganda, denial, mis- and disinformation, whereas the Ukrainian authorities have generally acknowledged abuses and have denounced them and pledged to investigate them.”
She called on Ukraine to continue to comply with its international obligations, adding, however, that the scale and number of war crimes accusations against Russian forces in Ukraine was “enormous compared to the allegations against Ukrainian forces.”
Van Schaak said there is “mounting evidence that [Russian] aggression has been accompanied by systemic war crimes committed in every region where Russia’s forces have been deployed."
She noted “deliberate, indiscriminate, and disproportionate attacks against the civilian population and elements of the civilian infrastructure,” as well as “custodial abuses of civilians and POWs and also efforts to cover up those crimes.”
The Russian Embassy issued a statement claiming that “the United States enables permissiveness and impunity for neo-Nazis in Ukraine by covering up the frenzy of Ukrainian bandits,” Russia’s state news agency TASS reported on November 22.
On November 18, the Russian Defense Ministry released video fragments that seemed to show Ukrainian forces killing Russian soldiers who were lying on the ground and surrendering.
Ukrainian ombudsman Dymtro Lubinets has said the Russian soldiers were only pretending to surrender and that their comrades opened fire on the Ukrainians first.
Lubinets pledged to conduct an investigation into the incident, which occurred sometime around November 12 in the Luhansk region village of Makiyivka.
Kosovo Postpones Imposition Of License Plate Fines For 48 Hours
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti has postponed for 48 hours the fining of drivers whose cars still have license plates issued by Serbia. The request for the delay, made late on November 21, was made by the United States after talks between Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic failed to reach an agreement on the issue. Kurti said he is ready to work with Washington and the European Union to solve the issue over the next two days. Tensions between Pristina and Belgrade have heightened, with Kosovo's Serb minority angry over the phasing out old vehicle license plates. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Iran To Enrich Uranium To 60 Percent At Fordow Site, State TV Says
Iranian state television has said the country has started enriching uranium to 60 percent purity at its Fordow nuclear site. The SNN television network made the announcement on November 22, one day after the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency adopted a resolution calling on Tehran to cooperate with an IAEA investigation of uranium traces detected at three undeclared sites. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Belarusian Opposition Leader To Request More Pressure From Canada On Lukashenka Regime
Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya will ask for tougher sanctions against pro-Kremlin officials in Belarus when she meets on November 22 with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on her first official visit to Ottawa. Canada has sanctioned more than 60 members of authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime, Belarusian oligarchs, and others for their involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But Tsikhanouskaya said Ottawa must close "loopholes" that allow evasion of those measures. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Iran's Christians Say Officials Are Pressuring Them To Stay Out Of Protests
A senior member of the Iranian Christian community says that security officials are pressuring religious minorities to remain silent and not participate in anti-government protests.
The semiofficial ISNA news agency quoted Yonathan Betkolia, the head of Assyrian Society of Tehran, as saying that the intelligence and security authorities of the Islamic republic have asked the representatives of Christians, bishops, and Assyrian priests to prevent the participation of Christian and Assyrian citizens in nationwide protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
With the protests in Iran now in their third month, Iranian authorities have blamed the West for the demonstrations and vowed to crack down even harder on protesters.
While Betkolia previously has publicly agreed that foreign provocations are the cause of the protests, it is the first time he has acknowledged some Iranian Christians are supporting anti-government policies.
Betkolia, a five-term member of the Iranian parliament, has been criticized many times by Iranian Christians for being close to the authorities of the Islamic republic.
In an earlier statement, the Council of United Iranian Churches condemned the "systematic suppression of women and human rights violations in Iran" and demanded "freedom, justice and equal rights for all Iranians."
The council also stated that "like many people of our country who protested in the streets with unparalleled courage after Mahsa's death, we oppose the imposition of the mandatory hijab (head scarf) on the people of Iran, who have religious, ethnic, cultural and ideological diversity. We know that they are a definite violation of human rights.
The protests, which are demanding more freedoms and women's rights, pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Police Detain Yabloko Activist After Anti-War Protest In Moscow
Maria Volokh, a member of the liberal Yabloko party, has been detained by police in Moscow after holding an anti-war protest near the Russian Defense Ministry. Volokh said on Telegram that she was detained on November 21 not far from her house and taken into custody. She has been charged with violating the procedure for holding public events. Volokh and three other activists demonstrated on November 20 wearing white hazmat suits with the words No Nukes on them and lighting firecrackers. Two of the other protesters have been ordered to appear at a police station. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Belarusian Authorities Bring New Charges Against Jailed Anti-Government Protesters
A regional court in the Belarusian city of Homel will try Andrey Podnebenny on new charges related to protests against the disputed results of the Belarusian presidential election in August 2020, which handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in power.
The regional court in the southeastern city will try the 33-year-old in a closed-door hearing on November 25 with Judge Ruslan Tsaruk presiding, according to the human rights group Vyasna (Spring) on November 21.
Vyasna said Podnebenny will be tried for promoting extremist activities, inciting social enmity, and insulting Lukashenka and a representative of the government.
Podnebenny, whose name has been added to a government list of terrorists, is a Russian citizen but has been living in Belarus since the age of 6 and has a residency permit, according to Vyasna.
Podnebenny was sentenced in June to 15 years in prison on charges of terrorism, attempting to damage private property, and the creation of an extremist group. All charges are related to Podnebenny's participation in anti-Lukashenka rallies.
Vyasna also reported on November 21 that the jailed chairwoman of the independent trade union Naftan, Volha Brytikova, was transferred to a pretrial detention center in the northeastern city of Vitebsk. Vyasna said this is presumably because a criminal charge has been filed against her, but the organization has no details on the case.
Brytikova, who was released in May after 75 days of arrest, was rearrested in early November and sentenced to 15 days in prison for the dissemination of extremist materials.
Brytikova announced a hunger strike on November 8, alleging that her rights had been violated. There is no information on whether she is continuing with the hunger strike.
The cases highlight Lukashenka's harsh, and sometimes violent, crackdown against any dissent since the election, which opposition members say was rigged.
The 68-year-old, who has been in power since 1994, has directed a campaign to arrest tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have fled the country.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Fire On Headquarters Of Opposition Groups Inside Northern Iraq
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has fired on the headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in northern Iraq, the latest in a series of attacks as Tehran accuses them of fomenting a wave of unrest inside the Islamic republic.
At least one person was reported killed in the attack late on November 20 that hit buildings of Kurdish parties opposed to Iran, including the headquarters of Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan and the residence of the leaders of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan.
A senior official of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan said Mohammed Nazif Qaderi, a member of the Kurdish Iranian group exiled in Iraq, was killed in the IRGC strike, while the Jengikan and Gardehchal camps near Irbil International Airport were the targets of the most-intense drone and missile attacks. Members of the group asserted that the strikes also had hit a hospital in Koya.
The Norway-based Hengaw rights group said Iranian forces also shelled the cities of Marivan and Javanroud in western Iran on the night into November 21. It said 13 people had been killed in the region by security forces over the previous 24 hours, including seven in Javanroud.
Hengaw said that amid the "intense confrontations" between protesters and security forces in Javanroud, there was a shortage of blood for the wounded, and in Piranshahr there was a "heavy barrage of bullets" after nightfall on November 21.
It was not possible to verify the claims.
Internet monitor NetBlocks reported a "major disruption" to online services during the protests.
The attacks in northern Iraq and in western Iran come amid a deadly crackdown in Iranian Kurdish cities in recent days over the spread of protests connected to the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurdish woman who died in police custody in September for "improperly" wearing a head scarf. Weeks of demonstrations have become some of the biggest and most sustained since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told reporters that Tehran had acted to “protect its borders and the security of its citizens based on its legal rights.”
He alleged that the government in Baghdad and the Irbil-based administration of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region had failed to implement purported commitments to prevent threats against Iran from Iraqi areas.
The IRGC issued a statement in September saying such attack operations would continue as long as the bases of "terrorist groups" were not removed and as long as regional authorities "do not act according to their commitments."
The IRGC has accused Iraq-based Kurdish groups of "attacking and infiltrating Iran to sow insecurity and riots and spread unrest" amid protests that erupted over Amini's death.
The 22-year-old died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.
The protests started in Amini’s hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region and spread to dozens of cities and towns across Iran. Tehran has claimed, without providing evidence, that Kurdish groups in northern Iraq have been supporting the demonstrations.
The wave of protests and the government crackdown that followed have left scores of demonstrators dead and seen thousands detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Navalny Sues Russian Prison For Failing To Give Him Winter Boots
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says he is suing the prison where he is incarcerated for failing to give him winter boots.
Navalny, who is currently being held in solitary confinement, said in a series of tweets on November 21 that he needs the boots to walk in during the 90 minutes of exercise he is allowed each day, even if the area "is an ice-covered concrete well smaller than my cell."
"Don't laugh. They don't issue them at all. And I really need them. It's been weeks since the whole colony switched to winter clothes, and my evil prison guards are brazenly not giving me my winter boots," he said.
The 46-year-old Navalny was arrested in January last year upon his arrival to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole because of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March he was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Navalny said the boots were a "perfect example" of the "cunning and thoughtfulness" of Russia's penitentiary pressure system.
"You don't get winter boots. That means you either don't go out for a walk (and suffer) or you do go out and get sick (which has already happened to me). Getting a cold is nothing if you're at home with a blanket, tea and honey," he said.
"But in a cell where hot water only comes in three cups -- for breakfast, lunch, and dinner -- getting sick is strongly discouraged, even if it's just a cold. If you get sick, you will have to ask the administration for things like pills, medical care, woolen socks, etc.," he added.
The anti-corruption campaigner, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics, said that making you ill was a method prison officials use to gain leverage.
"The administration will start to twist your arm and demand that you give up some of your positions. Prison struggle is a never-ending search for mutual vulnerabilities. And the stupid winter boots make me vulnerable," he said.
Navalny told his supporters not to worry, however, saying he was not complaining and appreciated the letters of support he continually receives.
He also urged people to "go do something to bring Russia closer to freedom."
Hungary's Foreign Minister Travels To Russia For Energy Expo
Hungary's top diplomat traveled to Russia on November 21 to take part in an international forum on nuclear energy, underscoring his country's persistently close ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto gave a speech at the opening plenary session of the two-day ATOMEXPO international forum in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, according to the event's website. In a post on Facebook, Szijjarto said his appearance at the expo would include talks with the head of Russia's state atomic energy company, Rosatom, over a planned Russian-backed expansion of Hungary's only nuclear power plant. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iranian World Cup Players Silent As Anthem Plays, Signaling Protest Support
Iran's national soccer team chose not to sing their country's anthem before their World Cup match on November 21 in an apparent show of solidarity with anti-government protesters amid discontent over their reluctance to speak out. The players were solemn and silent as the anthem was played before the match with England at the Khalifa International Stadium, where thousands of Iranian fans in the stands shouted as the music rang out. Some jeered and others were seen making thumbs-down gestures.To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Children's Theater Canceled In Russia Following Promised Investigation Of Alleged LGBT 'Propaganda'
A theater in the southern Russian city of Novosibirsk has canceled a children's play just days after local Culture Ministry authorities said they would investigate whether the performance violated anti-LGBT legislation.
The Siberian city's First Theater on November 20 abruptly announced that that day's scheduled performance of The Princess And The Ogre was being canceled due to technical difficulties.
The local publication Novosibirsk Online cited an unidentified source from the theater as saying that the building had suffered an electricity outage and that there was a burning smell near the stage.
But the cancelation followed calls last week on social media for the play to be investigated for noncompliance with Russia's law banning the "propagandizing of nontraditional sexual relationships to minors," and vows by the Culture Ministry's branch in the Novosibirsk region to follow up.
Representatives from the ministry and media had been expected to attend the November 20 staging of the play, which has an all-male cast, but it was canceled just 20 minutes before showtime.
RFE/RL was unable to obtain comment from the authorities as to whether the cancelation was related to the promised investigation.
The director of the play, Polina Kardymon, has said on social media that the performance is for audiences ages 6 and up.
The play revolves around two characters playing the roles of the late Russian writers Igor Kholin and Genrikh Sapgir, whose works are the basis for the stories in the play.
As the characters of Kholin and Sapgir think up imaginative stories, two other actors act them out on stage. One of the stories is based on a poem, The Princess And The Ogre, that was written by Sapgir and was made into an animated Soviet film in 1977.
Kardymon, in her social media comments, pushed back against suggestions that she replace one of the male characters with a female actor, saying it would be contrary to the concept of the play.
Kardymon also advised employees of the Culture Ministry to read up on Greek theater, "in which men played female roles."
First Theater's artistic director, Igor Yuzhakov, also objected to altering the performance, commenting on social media that "actors are for acting, so they can play animals, and children, and women, and gods, and goddesses, and even objects. What harm can there be?"
President Vladimir Putin signed the law banning the “propagandizing of nontraditional sexual relationships to minors” in 2013. Since then, Russia has seen a dramatic spike in anti-gay discrimination, including homophobic vigilante violence.
Poland Sees Placing German Patriot Missile Launchers Near Ukraine Border
Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak says Warsaw will accept an offer from Germany and propose deploying additional Patriot missile launchers near its border with Ukraine. "I accepted with satisfaction the proposal of the German Minister of Defense regarding the deployment of additional Patriot missile launchers in our country. During today's telephone conversation with the German side, I will propose that the system be stationed at the border with Ukraine," Blaszczak said in a tweet on November 21. Germany's offer came after a stray missile crashed in Poland last week.
IAEA Chief Says Talks Intensify On Creating Safety Zone Around Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant
The head of the UN nuclear watchdog is intensifying his consultations on setting up a protection zone around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine following renewed shelling that struck the plant over the weekend.
Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), gave no details about the stepped up efforts to create the protection zone, which he has sought for months.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
In a news release on November 21, he said the shelling that occurred late on November 19 and early on November 20 was "one of the most serious such incidents at the facility in recent months."
IAEA inspectors were able to confirm that, despite the severity of the shelling, key equipment remained intact and there were no immediate nuclear safety or security concerns, Grossi said.
Four IAEA nuclear safety experts who are currently staying at the site were briefed by management on the impact of the shelling and then assessed the extent of the damage, he said.
The status of the six reactor units at Zaporizhzhya is stable, the statement said, but it added that the IAEA experts still observed widespread damage across the site.
“This is a major cause of concern as it clearly demonstrates the sheer intensity of the attacks on one of the world’s largest nuclear power plants,” Grossi said.
Grossi said earlier that Ukraine narrowly escaped disaster when the Russian-controlled nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine was targeted.
Ukraine's energy agency Enerhoatom accused Russian forces of shelling the facility, saying that at least 12 strikes were recorded. Russia's Defense Ministry on November 20 accused Ukrainian forces of firing on power lines that supply the plant, and on November 21 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeated Moscow's assertion that Kyiv was behind the attacks.
Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other in recent months of targeting the plant, which Russian forces took control of shortly after their invasion of Ukraine in February. The reactors at the Soviet-designed plant have been shut down, but there is a risk that nuclear fuel could overheat if power supplies to the plant's cooling systems are cut off. The plant has been forced to operate on backup generators a number of times since the Russian invasion.
The head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Aleksei Likhachev, warned on November 21 that there was a risk of a nuclear accident at the plant and said that he had been engaged in negotiations with the IAEA "all night."
Rosatom has controlled the facility since Russian President Vladimir Putin in October ordered that the plant be seized and all Ukrainian staff members be transferred to a Russian entity.
In a video address to NATO's Parliamentary Assembly in Madrid on November 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged members of the Western military alliance to protect Ukraine's nuclear facilities.
"All our nations are interested in not having any dangerous incidents at our nuclear facilities," Zelenskiy said. "We all need guaranteed protection from Russian sabotage at nuclear facilities."
Zelenskiy also repeated his call for NATO nations and other allies to recognize Russia as a terrorist state, saying that its shelling of energy supplies was tantamount “to the use of a weapon of mass destruction.”
A resolution adopted by the assembly urges NATO member governments to "state clearly that the Russian state under the current regime is a terrorist one."
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Preliminary Results Show Toqaev Reelected As Kazakh President In Landslide
Incumbent Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, as expected, has easily won an early presidential election in Kazakhstan that international observers said lacked "competitiveness" while highlighting the need for reforms in the Central Asian nation.
According to preliminary results released on November 21, Toqaev won 81.3 percent of the vote, setting him up to extend his time in office by seven years under the country's new term limits.
Despite billing himself as a reformer, the 69-year-old Toqaev's apparent landslide victory came against five little-known opponents who were not seen as real competitors.
The second-largest tally went to no candidate, with 5.8 percent of the votes cast for "against all."
The runner-up among candidates, Zhiguli Dairabaev of the pro-government Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party, received just 3.4 of the vote.
Qaraqat Abden -- nominated by the National Alliance of Professional Social Workers -- was third with 2.6 percent of the vote. Abden was one of two female candidates, the other being human rights activist Saltanat Tursynbekova, who garnered 2.1 percent of the vote and finished last among the six candidates.
"The 20 November early presidential election took place in a political environment lacking competitiveness, and while efficiently prepared, the election underlined the need for further reforms to bring related legislation and its implementation in line with OSCE commitments to ensure genuine pluralism," the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) observer mission said on November 21.
Turnout was reported at 69.4 percent among 12 million eligible voters, according to the Central Election Commission. Final results will be released within the week, following the tabulation of votes cast from abroad.
"The people have clearly expressed their confidence in me and we have to justify it," Toqaev said as the results emerged.
The November 20 election came nearly three months after Kazakhstan replaced its system limiting presidents to two consecutive five-year terms with a single seven-year term. The constitutional changes were proposed by Toqaev as part of his campaign to create what he calls "a new Kazakhstan."
WATCH: Protesters were detained across Kazakhstan on November 20 amid a snap presidential election. In the biggest city, Almaty, supporters of the movement Wake Up, Kazakhstan! (Oyan, Qazaqstan!) rolled out a banner saying, "Will we live to see fair elections?" Police detained them for several hours.
A presidential vote was originally due in 2024 and parliamentary elections in 2025. But in September, Toqaev called for early presidential and parliamentary elections, saying a new mandate was needed to “maintain the momentum of reforms” following a June referendum that stripped ex-President Nursultan Nazarbaev of his prestigious “Elbasy” (leader of the nation) status.
Toqaev continues to distance himself from Nazarbaev, who stepped down in 2019 after nearly three decades in power, naming his longtime ally as his successor.
The referendum to amend the constitution -- which included the new presidential term limit -- was presented by Toqaev as an important step to shift Kazakhstan from a “super-presidential form of government to a presidential republic with a strong parliament.”
Critics, however, have said the overhaul didn’t change the nature of the authoritarian regime and failed to remove any significant power that the president's office held.
Iran Arrests Two Top Actors Who Removed Head Scarves
Iran has arrested two prominent actors who expressed solidarity with the protest movement and removed their head scarves in public in an apparent act of defiance against the regime, state media reported on November 20. Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were both detained after being summoned by prosecutors in a probe into their "provocative" social media posts and media activity, the state-run IRNA news agency said.
- By dpa
More Than 8,300 Civilians Killed In Ukraine War, Including 437 Children
More than 8,300 civilians have been killed so far in Russia's war against Ukraine, investigators in Kyiv said on November 20. Among them were 437 children, said Attorney General Andriy Kostin, according to a report by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN. More than 11,000 people have been injured in the war, which has lasted almost nine months. To read the original story by dpa, click here.
Defender Hajsafi Calls Iran's World Cup Players The 'Voice' Of The People
Experienced defender Ehsan Hajsafi said on November 20 that Iran's players at the Qatar World Cup want to be the "voice" of the people back home, where there has been a deadly crackdown on anti-government protests. Unprompted, the 32-year-old Hajsafi began a press conference on the eve of Iran's World Cup opener against England by extending his sympathies to those who had died in Iran. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Armenia Reports Fresh Shooting Along Azerbaijani Border
Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of another cease-fire violation along the two South Caucasus nations’ restive border.
Military authorities in Yerevan said on November 21 that Azerbaijan's armed forces fired in the direction of Armenian positions located along the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border the previous night.
Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported no casualties on the Armenian side, noting that the situation along the border on the morning of November 21 was “relatively stable.”
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry quickly issued a statement calling the Armenian side’s report “disinformation.”
Armenians and Azerbaijanis have increasingly been accusing each other of breaking a fragile cease-fire and escalating the situation along their tense border, as well as in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.
Yerevan says at least two Armenian soldiers have been seriously wounded in border skirmishes with Azerbaijan over the past two weeks.
Nearly 300 soldiers combined were killed in border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in mid-September in the deadliest fighting since the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh that claimed the lives of close to 7,000 people.
The border violence two months ago was followed by a flurry of diplomatic activity, with Yerevan and Baku engaging in talks hosted by the European Union, the United States, and Russia.
As part of an EU-brokered arrangement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a civilian monitoring mission of the European Union was deployed along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border from Armenia’s side in October. It had been agreed that the mission of the EU Monitoring Capacity would last two months.
Russia currently deploys about 2,000 peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh after brokering a cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan following their 44-day war over the region in September-November 2020.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Talks Between Kosovar, Serbian Leaders In Brussels Fail, Escalation Fears Rise
Talks between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Brussels have failed to ease the tense situation in the north of Kosovo linked to a phaseout of Serbian license plates and other documents, fueling concerns the row may turn violent.
Video from the European Union's broadcaster EBS on November 21 showed the two men sitting across from each other at tables while the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, and Miroslav Lajcak, the EU special representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues, were seated at tables off to the side.
But any hopes of success appeared to be dashed quickly after several hours of discussions.
"After many hours of discussion from eight o'clock this morning, the two parties did not agree to a solution today," Borrell said in a statement after the talks.
"For the sake of transparency, we submitted a proposal that could avoid this dangerous situation. President Vucic accepted it, but unfortunately Prime Minister Kurti did not," he added.
Borrell's sentiments were echoed by Vucic, who told reporters: "For reasons that are unclear to me, we have failed to reach absolutely any agreement," Vucic said.
Kurti said the proposal called for Kosovo not to start issuing fines to people whose cars had license plates issued by Serbia and for Belgrade not to issue new license plates for Kosovo Serbs.
He said any proposal that was not accompanied by an agreement "to urgently commit to a final agreement for the complete normalization of relations" was unacceptable.
Kurti said he was ready to hold further meetings to normalize relations between Belgrade and Pristina, not just to deal with one issue.
"We cannot be irresponsible and not treat the actual issues.... We cannot turn ourselves into state leaders that are dealing only with car plates and are not talking about how to normalize their relations," he told reporters in Brussels.
Borrell said he would inform the EU member states of the two countries' "lack of respect for their international legal obligations" and warned that, given their commitment to joining the bloc, they should act accordingly.
Vucic told reporters after the meeting that the Serbian side “was completely constructive and we were accepting the texts that were changed 10 times, but the Albanian side did not want to accept anything, not for a second, they would always add something that was clearly not possible."
Vucic added that he would meet Kosovo Serbs late on November 21 to ask them to remain calm.
"We received the latest intelligence a little while ago, the situation is very difficult and it is on the verge of conflict," Vucic told reporters. "We will do everything to preserve peace."
He also said that Serbia would stop issuing and renewing its own car number plates for Northern Kosovo.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed disappointment that Serbia and Kosovo did not reach an agreement on the license plate matter.
"Now is the time for responsibility & pragmatic solutions. Escalation must be avoided," he said on Twitter, adding that KFOR, the NATO mission in Kosovo, remains vigilant.
Tensions between the two countries have heightened in recent weeks with Kosovo's Serb minority angry over a decision by the government of Kosovo to phase out old vehicle license plates and documents issued by Serbia for the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska in Kosovo.
The plan envisages cars with Serb license plates to be reregistered by April 21. Serbia objects, insisting the license plates, which date to the 1990s when Kosovo was a part of Serbia, are neutral to the status of Kosovo.
Kosovar authorities started the implementation of the license-plate conversion plan on November 1, despite calls from the international community to postpone it.
During the first phase, Kosovo authorities issued warnings to people driving the vehicles with Serbian plates. They said on November 20 that violators will face a fine of up to 150 euros beginning November 22.
The European Union has urged Kosovo to allow more time for the phaseout. The United States and NATO have also cautioned Kosovo against unilateral actions that could lead to the further escalation of tensions.
Kosovo and Serbia fought a bloody war in the late 1990s, with Kosovo eventually declaring independence from Serbia in 2008.
Belgrade -- as well as Russia, China, and five EU member states -- has not recognized its former province's independence and accuses Pristina of suppressing the rights of minority Serbs, who account for 5 percent of Kosovo's 1.8 million population, which is 90 percent Albanian.
Donor Countries Pledge 100 Million Euros In Urgent Support For Moldova As Winter Nears
International donors have pledged more than 100 million euros ($102 million) to help Moldova deal with the consequences of the war in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on November 21 in Paris after a conference to raise money for the impoverished EU candidate country.
Representatives of 45 countries and institutions gathered in the French capital to increase and consolidate their promised support to Moldova, while fears grow that the country will be destabilized by the conflict in neighboring Ukraine.
Moldova is suffering blackouts as it deals with an influx of refugees from the war, an acute energy crisis, and potential security threats. Two previous conferences for Moldova raised hundreds of millions of euros, but its needs continue to grow as the war drags on and winter approaches.
"To respond to immediate needs, we have decided to mobilize a new exceptional package of over 100 million euros," Macron said during a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu at the conclusion of the conference, which was co-chaired by France, Germany, and Romania.
Macron vowed to continue helping Moldova and said that “fighting for Moldova today is part of the war effort we lead alongside Ukraine.”
Sandu said the pledges "will help us move forward with our reforms, keep social peace, maintain stability, and continue contributing to a more stable continent."
She said Moldova remains Ukraine’s most vulnerable neighbor, adding that the international community must do everything to support Ukraine.
“As Ukraine defends itself from Russian attacks, it also defends Moldova and defends the whole of Europe," she said.
Rising energy costs and inflation are set to put a huge strain on consumers in the country of about 2.6 million as winter sets in, Sandu said. Many people could be unable to pay their bills if the government doesn’t step in, she added.
Included in the new financial package is 10 million euros to be allocated by the end of the year in the form of grants to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the World Food Program (WFP) and UNICEF, Macron said.
Moldova relied heavily on Russian energy before the war, and has increasingly been looking to forge closer ties with the West.
Moldova was declared a candidate for EU membership in June, along with Ukraine.
"We are neither going to leave Moldova in the cold or in the dark or to the fate of a threatening recession," said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
With reporting by AP
Kurdish Exile Group Says Iran Hit Its Bases In Northern Iraq
Iranian missiles and drones struck an Iranian Kurdish opposition group's bases in northern Iraq during the night of November 20, the group said. The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, a Kurdish Iranian group exiled in Iraq, said in a statement that Iranian surface-to-surface missiles and drones hit its bases and adjacent refugee camps in Koya and Jejnikan. The group also asserted that the strikes had hit a hospital in Koya. There were no immediate reports of casualties. To read the original AP story, click here.
Ukraine Says Will Look Into Alleged Prisoner-Shooting Video
Ukraine says it will investigate video footage circulated on Russian social media that Moscow alleges shows that Ukrainian forces killed Russian troops who may have been trying to surrender, after one of the men seemingly refuses to lay down his weapon and opens fire. Russian authorities have announced the opening of a criminal investigation based on the snippets posted on Russian Telegram channels and relayed on other social media. To read the original AP story, click here.
Iran Reportedly To Help Russia Produce Drones For Ukraine War
Moscow and Tehran have reportedly inked a deal that would allow Russia to produce Iranian-designed drones to be used on the battlefield in Ukraine.
The Washington Post, citing interviews with three U.S. officials familiar with the situation, reported on November 19 that the agreement was finalized during a meeting in Iran earlier this month and that Tehran is currently handing over "designs and key components" for Russia to begin production.
The officials told the newspaper that if the deal was realized, it would represent a further deepening of a Russia-Iran alliance that has already provided crucial support for Moscow's faltering military campaign in Ukraine.
The two sides are working to begin production in the coming months, according to the report.
Should Russia acquire its own assembly line or manufacturing capabilities, it could dramatically boost its stockpile of the inexpensive but highly destructive drones that have significantly altered the Russian war campaign in recent weeks.
Russia has used hundreds of Iranian-made suicide and combat drones against Ukrainian military and civilian infrastructure. Moscow has denied using Iranian-made suicide drones, although Tehran has admitted supplying them under a deal it said was made prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
The United States recently imposed sanctions on companies it accused of being involved in the production of or transfer to Russia of Iranian drones.
On November 15, the U.S. Treasury Department said it had imposed sanctions on the Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center among others, accusing it of being responsible for the design and production of Shahed-series suicide drones being used by Russian forces in Ukraine.
U.S. intelligence assessments have also said Russia will soon be able to supplement its use of Iranian suicide drones and its own cruise and ballistic missiles with powerful short-range Iranian Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles.
With reporting by The Washington Post
UN Condemns Attack On Russian-Controlled Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant As Moscow, Kyiv Trade Blame
The UN's nuclear watchdog has condemned attacks on the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, as Moscow and Kyiv traded blame.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi on November 20 said that "powerful explosions" hit the nuclear plant on the evening of November 19 and again early on November 20, and demanded that whichever country was behind the attacks cease them immediately.
Such attacks on Europe's largest nuclear plant, Grossi said, risked a major nuclear disaster.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"The news from our team yesterday and this morning is extremely disturbing," Grossi said. "Explosions occurred at the site of this major nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable. Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately. As I have said many times before, you're playing with fire!"
An IAEA team on the ground reported that some of the plant's buildings, systems, and equipment were damaged in the attacks.
Ukrainian energy agency Enerhoatom accused Russian forces of shelling the facility on November 20, saying that at least 12 strikes were recorded "on the territory of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant." Enerhoatom said that "once again" Russia was "putting the whole world at risk."
Russia's Defense Ministry on November 20 accused Ukrainian forces of firing on power lines that supply the plant, while the state news agency TASS quoted an official from Russian nuclear power operator Rosenergoatom as saying that some of the site's storage facilities had been hit.
The official, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to Rosenergoatom's CEO, alleged that the shells had targeted a dry nuclear-waste storage facility and a building that houses spent nuclear fuel, but that no radioactive emissions had been detected, TASS reported.
In recent months, Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of targeting the plant, which Russian forces took control of shortly after their invasion of Ukraine in February. The reactors at the Soviet-designed plant have been shut down, but there is a risk that nuclear fuel could overheat if power supplies to the plant's cooling systems are cut off. The plant has been forced to operate on back-up generators a number of times since the Russian invasion.
Elsewhere in the Zaporizhzhya region, Russian forces shelled civilian infrastructure in about a dozen communities, destroying 30 homes, the Ukrainian presidency said.
In the central Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was wounded and 20 buildings damaged in shelling of Nikopol, a city across the river from the Zaporizhzhya plant, the report said. Three districts in the northern Kharkiv region also came under Russian artillery fire in the past 24 hours.
In the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions, Russian shelling killed one person in Donetsk and damaged power lines, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office.
The situation in the southern Kherson region “remains difficult,” the report said, citing the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces. Russian forces fired tank shells, rockets, and other artillery at the city of Kherson, which was recently liberated from Ukrainian forces.
The latest incidents come as Russian forces have reportedly bolstered their defenses around the city of Zaporizhzhya and increased the intensity of fighting in the eastern Donbas region.
Ukraine's military has said that Russian forces have targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure around the country with missile strikes and drones in recent weeks. The recently liberated city of Kherson, located 300 kilometers southwest of Zaporizhzhya, has been hit at least 42 times since November 18, according to a local official.
Many parts of Ukraine, including Kyiv, are suffering sporadic, sometime prolonged power and heating disruptions, a problem that has worsened as winter weather set in this week. Nearly 50 percent of the country's energy infrastructure has been disabled by Russian strikes, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this week.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
