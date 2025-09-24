Ukraine pounded one of Russia’s biggest refineries for the second time in a week, as Russian overnight strikes on Ukraine plunged the northeastern city of Kharkiv into darkness.

The Salavat petrochemical complex in central Bashkortostan, controlled by Russian energy giant Gazprom, was targeted by Ukrainian drones, regional Governor Radiy Khabirov said, adding that officials are continuing to assess the damage.

A source from Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) confirmed to RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service that its drones carried out the attack. The source added that a fire broke out in the Salavat area as a result of the strike.

User-generated photos and videos circulating on Ukrainian and Russian Telegram channels showed a huge column of black smoke rising from the facility.

"All emergency services are on site. We are taking measures to extinguish the fire," Khabirov wrote in a Telegram post early on September 24.

Salavat, located about 1,500 kilometers from the front lines in Ukraine, produces 150 types of products, including automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, and polyethylene.

Amid the wave of attacks by Ukraine, Russia has seen growing shortages of some fuel grades due to reduced refining capacity.

Local officials in Russia's Volgograd region also reported a "massive" drone attack on fuel and energy infrastructure, claiming Russian air defenses repelled it.

Meanwhile, Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine continued, with Ukrainian officials reporting damage to energy and civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, and Donetsk regions.

Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, said more than a dozen Russian kamikaze drones hit the city’s energy facility. The attacked caused a blackout in the Kholodnohirskiy district.

"Approximately 80,000 residential and commercial customers were temporarily left without power," the local energy provider said in a statement. It added that about 30,000 residents still remain without electricity.

Terekhov also reported damage to residential buildings, a shop, and several cars. No casualties were reported.

"The enemy is trying to break us with the strikes, but Kharkiv is holding strong. And it will stand," Terekhov added.