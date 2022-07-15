Ukraine Reports Overnight Shelling Of Kharkiv As Vinnytsya Deaths Resonate

Ukrainian authorities say Russian troops heavily shelled the northeastern Kharkiv region overnight on July 14-15, as rescue efforts continued in a historic city to the southwest where dozens were killed or are unaccounted for after an apartment building was bombed.

Meanwhile, finance leaders from the G20 leading economies are gathering in Bali for what host Indonesia says is a crucial meeting to mitigate the catastrophic humanitarian fallout from Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian State Service for Emergency Situations reported that the Kharkiv Oblast and the regional center were struck with rockets beginning around 3 a.m. overnight.

It said rockets had struck at least one home, as well as near an educational facility. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Kyiv has been saying for weeks that Russian forces are trying to make Kharkiv a "frontline city" in the war, which has otherwise shifted heavily to eastern regions around where Russia-backed separatists have held territory since 2014.

Meanwhile, rescue teams were trying to locate some of at least 39 people unaccounted for after Russian missiles struck the historic town of Vinnytsya in central Ukraine on July 14, leaving scores more civilians dead and injured.

Ukrainian authorities said at least 23 people, including three children, were killed in the midday attack on a city hundreds of kilometers from the front line, which came as EU officials convened in The Hague to discuss war crimes in Ukraine.

State Emergency Services said at least 52 people were injured in Vinnytsya. The city council there said many of them were in serious or critical condition.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said three children were among those killed and tweeted what he said was a photo of the body of one of the children, calling it the "deliberate murder of civilians to spread fear" and calling Russia "a terrorist state."

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the Vinnytsya attack "an open act of terrorism.”

Across the globe, host Indonesia has warned that G20 finance leaders gathering in Bali must make progress tackling the global economic threats sparked by Russia's war on Ukraine or face catastrophic humanitarian consequences.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen condemned Russia's "brutal and unjust war" in Ukraine and said Russian finance officials taking part in the meeting share responsibility for the "horrific consequences" of the war.

During his visit to Israel, U.S. President Joe Biden said on July 14 that "Putin’s war must be [made into] a strategic failure."