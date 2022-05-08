News
Mariupol's Last Ukrainian Defenders Face Final Bloody Fight With Russian Forces Ahead Of May 9
The last Ukrainian defenders in the besieged port city of Mariupol face a bloody final confrontation with Russian invaders seeking a symbolic win ahead of the Victory Day holiday on May 9.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Officials on both sides said the civilian evacuation of a steel factory in Mariupol had been completed, although the fate of remaining fighters there is unclear.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to hold video talks on May 8 with G7 leaders to discuss the latest developments in Kyiv’s fight against the unprovoked Russian invasion as Ukraine braces for a renewed intensity to Moscow's offensive after the civilian evacuations from Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks.
The evacuation of Azovstal intensified over the past two days, even as Russia has continued to batter the facility and the strategic city, which is now mainly in ruins.
Azovstal, with the last defenders holed up in its sprawling network of underground tunnels and bunkers, has achieved a symbolic value in the conflict.
The conquering of Mariupol would also give Moscow a land bridge between the Crimean Peninsula, which it illegally annexed in 2014, and regions run by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials on May 7 declared that all women, children, and elderly had been evacuated from Azovstal.
"The president's order has been carried out: All women, children, and the elderly have been evacuated from Azovstal," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement on social media.
“This part of the Mariupol humanitarian mission has been completed," Vereshchuk added, without elaborating.
Zelenskiy later said work would continue on May 8 to secure all humanitarian corridors and allow those in and around the city who want to leave to get a way out. He added that Kyiv was attempting to get the last fighters out of the steel plant, but that it “was extremely difficult.”
WATCH: In the first stage of the operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steelworks, which is under attack by Russian forces in Mariupol, over 150 people were brought out by bus. Those who got out told harrowing stories on May 3 of bodies strewn around the plant.
Before the weekend, an estimated 200 civilians had been hiding within the massive steel plant, along with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders.
On May 7, Oleskiy Arestovych, a top adviser to Zelenskiy, claimed that Ukraine had made battlefield advances in the east, just two days before Russia holds ceremonies to mark Victory Day, the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech on May 9 will be closely watched to see if he will announce a general mobilization or some other major strategic shift, in a bid to turn the tide of the war, now in its 73rd day.
The top human rights representative of the Council of Europe deplored Moscow’s actions in its invasion, saying that every Ukrainian who has suffered human rights violation at Russian hands deserves justice.
"Each of them deserves justice and must not be forgotten," Dunja Mijatovic said in a statement following a four-day visit to Kyiv, adding that the extent of human rights violations was “staggering.”
Ukrainian military officials on May 7 confirmed that at least four Russia cruise missiles had been fired into the Odesa region and the city’s main airport. Local officials said a curfew would be set in the region from 10 p.m. on May 8 until 5 a.m. on May 9.
Separately, the Ukrainian military said it had destroyed a Russian landing ship near Snake Island in the Black Sea, hitting it with an armed drone. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
Ukraine's successes against Russian forces have been due in large part to the major supplies of weaponry provided by the United States and Europe -- weaponry that increasingly includes offensive armaments like heavy artillery, howitzers, and tanks.
In mid-April, Russia's Black Sea Fleet flagship, the Moskva, sank near Snake Island after being hit by what was believed to have been a Ukrainian missile. Russia denies a missile strike, saying only that a fire onboard caused the ship to sink.
Russia has repeatedly warned NATO that its weapons supply convoys could be targeted, but has so far not taken any steps to do that.
Moscow, meanwhile, claimed its Iskander missiles destroyed a Ukrainian cache of weaponry that had been supplied by the United States and Europe and that high-precision missiles had destroyed Ukrainian aircraft at airfields in the Artsyz, Odesa, and Voznesensk regions.
The UN Security Council for the first time since the invasion approved a brief resolution expressing "deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine."
However, the text, which was adopted on May 6 with Russia’s vote, did not mention a “war,” “conflict,” or “invasion” -- as many council members call Russia’s military action -- or a “special military operation” as Moscow refers to it.
"The Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine," it read.
With reporting by AP and dpa
All Of The Latest News
British Video Blogger, Belarusian Woman Detained Near Baikonur Cosmodrome
A British YouTube blogger known for traveling to remote and dangerous places has been arrested along with a Belarusian woman at Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome, which Russia leases and uses to launch satellites and space missions.
Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia’s space agency, Roskosmos, said on May 7 that travel blogger Benjamin Rich and Belarusian citizen Alina Tseliupa had been detained near one of the launchpads at Baikonur.
Rogozin said local authorities were attempting to determine "the exact level of participation in illegal activities" by the two.
The 48-year-old Rich’s previous video on his YouTube channel -- which has some 3.5 million followers -- was filmed in Syria and posted on April 24.
Rich later said in an online posting, "Syrian suntan and back in a country with Soviet mosaics," but he did not specify where he was.
Britain's Foreign Ministry did not immediately comment.
Baikonur -- about 1,100 kilometers southwest of the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan -- was at one time a closed Soviet city, but it is now open to tourists who apply for permission from Roskosmos.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Ukrainian, Russian Officials Say Evacuation Of Women, Children, Elderly From Steel Plant Completed
Ukrainian and Russian officials say that all women, children, and elderly people have been evacuated from the Mariupol steel plant that has been besieged for weeks by Moscow's forces amid the ruins of the port city.
"The President's order has been carried out: All women, children and the elderly have been evacuated from Azovstal," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement on social media on May 7.
“This part of the Mariupol humanitarian mission has been completed," she added without elaborating.
The evacuation of the Azovstal steel mill has intensified in the past two days, even as Russia has continued to batter the facility and the strategic city, which is now mainly in ruins.
Russia is seeking to complete its takeover of the region and build a land bridge between Crimea -- which it illegally annexed in 2014 – and territory controlled by Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Mariupol has taken the worst of the fighting in Ukraine since Russian troops were forced to retreat around Kyiv and other cities in the north.
Before the weekend, an estimated 200 civilians had been hiding within the massive steel plant along with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders.
The United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross have desperately been attempting to organize evacuations from the site.
Russian officials also later issued a statement saying that the civilian evacuation of the steel plant had been completed.
The fate of the fighters remains unclear.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Belarusians Mourn Independence Leader
Scores of people gathered in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, on May 7 to pay their last respects to the country's first post-Soviet leader, Stanislau Shushkevich. The crowd applauded for more than 10 minutes as the coffin was carried out of the Roman Catholic Cathedral of the Blessed Name of Mary after a church service that was attended by diplomats and opposition politicians. The Belarusian government ignored the May 4 death of Shushkevich, an opponent of strongman leader Alyaksandar Lukashenka. Shushkevich was one of the three signatories to a document that put an end to the Soviet Union in December 1991.
Ukrainian Military Says Drone Destroys Russian Landing Craft Near Snake Island In Black Sea
The Ukrainian military says it has sunk another Russian warship in the Black Sea near Snake Island, declaring that a missile launched from a Bayraktar drone struck a Russian landing craft.
“In the waters of the Black Sea, an enemy landing craft of the type Serna was destroyed," military spokesman Serhiy Bratschuk said on his Telegram channel on May 7.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said an armed Bayraktar drone also destroyed a missile defense system on Snake Island, a small islet under Russian control.
The ministry posted what it says was a video of the ship sinking on its Twitter account.
"The traditional parade of the Russian Black Sea fleet on May 9 this year will be held near Snake Island -- at the bottom of the sea," the Defense Ministry said.
According to GlobalSecurity.org, a Serna-class craft is a high-speed air-cavity patrol boat designed for the transportation and disembarkation of troops on an unprepared shore.
The report of the warship sinking could not immediately be independently confirmed and it was not clear when the incident occurred. There was no immediate comment from the Russian military.
Snake Island became well-known in Ukraine and around the world when Ukrainian forces were awarded for heroism after rejecting Russian surrender demands from the Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva -- a radio encounter recorded on audio.
The Moskva later sank in mid-April after being hit with what were widely believed to be Ukrainian anti-ship missiles. Moscow has denied that, saying only that a fire broke out on board the ship before it sank.
The U.S. military said it had determined that the ship had been hit by a Ukrainian missile.
On May 2, General Valery Zaluzhny, commander of Ukraine's armed forces, said the Ukrainian military destroyed two Russian Raptor boats near Snake Island.
In the May 7 announcement, the Ukrainian military said the Bayraktar drone strike had also destroyed a Tor-M2 antiaircraft system that was being delivered to Snake island.
The Turkish-made Bayraktar has proven to be one of the best armed drones on the market, having been battle-tested in conflicts in Syria, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh, and against Kurdish militants.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, AFP, and dpa
Jill Biden Praises Romanians For Ukraine Response, Meets With Refugees
BUCHAREST -- U.S. first lady Jill Biden met with Romanian leaders, praising them for the welcome and assistance provided to refugees fleeing the Russian invasion in neighboring Ukraine, calling the efforts "amazing."
Biden, the wife of President Joe Biden, also met on May 7 with Ukrainian refugees at a school in the capital, Bucharest, speaking with mothers and their children in a visit alongside Romanian first lady Carmen Iohannis.
Biden is on a four-day official trip to visit U.S. troops and meet with leaders in Romania and Slovakia to show support for U.S. allies amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and to thank them for their assistance to war refugees.
Nearly 860,000 Ukrainians have fled to or passed through Romania, escaping the war, according to the UN's refugee agency. Some 7,000 Ukrainians cross the border and arrive in Romania daily, said Pablo Zapata, the Romanian representative for the UN agency.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
During a meeting with Carmen Iohannis, Biden said she wanted to "express her gratitude for Romania's generosity and support for Ukrainian refugees." President Klaus Iohannis was also at the meeting, according to photos posted on his Facebook account.
“The Romanian people are amazing, to welcome all these refugees into their homes and offer them food and clothing and shelter and give them their hearts,” she said. “I think the world knows that.”
Biden and the Romanian first lady traveled to the capital’s Uruguay School, which is hosting Ukrainian refugee students.
"Thank you for welcoming us into your hearts," Biden told the Ukrainian mothers who shared their dramatic experiences.
Anastasia Konovalova, a Ukrainian mother who helped organize schooling for refugee children, said hundreds of children have come to Romania from Ukraine and want to study while here but want to eventually return to their home country.
Biden, who is a teacher herself, praised the instructors at the Bucharest school, telling them: “Really, in a lot of ways, the teachers are the glue that help these kids deal with their trauma and deal with the emotion and help give them a sense of normalcy.”
Earlier, Biden traveled to the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base near Constanta, to meet with U.S. troops there.
Following her visit to Romania, Biden traveled to Slovakia, where she left flowers at a memorial dedicated to a 26-year-old investigative journalist, Jan Kuciak, and his fiancee. The two were assassinated in 2018 in a case that ignited a political crisis and helped bring down the country's government.
She is expected to spend May 8 meeting with refugees in Slovakia and visiting a village on the country's border with Ukraine.
With reporting by AP
Belarusians Mourn Shushkevich, First Leader Of Independent Belarus
MINSK – Scores of people paid respects to the first leader of independent Belarus, Stanislau Shushkevich, as his body lay in state at a Minsk church three days after his death.
Ahead of a formal mass scheduled for May 7, a line of Belarusians visited his coffin at the Blessed Name of Mary Cathedral, laying flowers and offering condolences to his widow, Iryna.
No government officials are believed to have attended the ceremonies, and the government of strongman leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has issued no statement regarding his death.
Shushkevich died on May 4 of complications from COVID-19. He was 87.
The first head of state of independent Belarus, Shushkevich was one of the three leaders who signed the December 1991 agreement declaring that the U.S.S.R. had ceased to exist.
He was also a staunch opponent of Lukashenka who has ruled Belarus since 1994, frequently calling him "illegitimate."
In August 2020, Lukashenka claimed reelection in a presidential vote that was condemned as rigged by opposition groups, who rallied thousands of Belarusians to the streets for months.
But Lukashenka’s security forces cracked down brutally on the protests, jailing scores of demonstrators and driving much of the opposition underground or into exile, out of the country.
“For the sake of keeping his hold on power, our current illegitimate -- I repeat, illegitimate -- president will sell off everything, including Belarus,” Shushkevich said in a 2016 interview with RFE/RL.
Ukraine Braces For Escalated Russian Attacks Ahead Of Victory Day Holiday
Ukrainian authorities braced for an expected intensification of Russian attacks ahead of the Victory Day holiday on May 9, while officials on both sides said the civilian evacuation of a besieged steel factory in Mariupol had been completed, although the fate of the remaining fighters there is unclear.
Ukrainian officials declared on May 7 that all women, children, and elderly people had been evacuated from the massive Azovstal steel plant that has been under attack for weeks by Russian forces amid the ruins of the port city.
"The President's order has been carried out: All women, children, and the elderly have been evacuated from Azovstal," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement on social media.
“This part of the Mariupol humanitarian mission has been completed," she added without elaborating.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later said that a “second stage” of the evacuation would now take place, with the wounded and medical personnel being take out.
He said work would continue on May 8 to secure on all humanitarian corridors to allow those in and around the city who want to leave to get a way out. He added that Kyiv was attempting to get the last fighters out of the steel plant, but that it “was extremely difficult.”
Fears are rising that a final, bloody showdown between the Ukrainian fighters and Russian troops could ignite if the defenders are not allowed to be evacuated from the factory.
The evacuation of the Azovstal steel mill intensified over the past two days, even as Russia has continued to batter the facility and the strategic city, which is now mainly in ruins.
Russia is seeking to complete its takeover of the region and build a land bridge between Crimea -- which it illegally annexed in 2014 – and territory controlled by Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Mariupol has taken the worst of the fighting in Ukraine since Russian troops were forced to retreat around Kyiv and other cities in the north.
Before the weekend, an estimated 200 civilians had been hiding within the massive steel plant along with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders.
The United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross have desperately been attempting to organize evacuations from the site.
Russian officials also later issued a statement saying that the civilian evacuation of the steel plant had been completed.
The fate of the fighters remains unclear.
Russia, meanwhile, claimed its Iskander missiles destroyed a Ukrainian cache of weaponry that had been supplied by the United States and Europe and that high-precision missiles had destroyed Ukrainian aircraft at airfields in the Artsyz, Odesa, and Voznesensk regions.
Oleskiy Arestovych, a top adviser to Zelenskiy, claimed on May 7 that Ukraine had made battlefield advances in the east, just two days before Russia holds ceremonies to mark Victory Day, the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech on May 9 will be closely watched to see if he will announce a general mobilization or some other major strategic shift, in a bid to turn the tide of the war, now in its 73rd day.
The top human rights representative of the Council of Europe has deplored Moscow’s actions in its invasion, saying that every Ukrainian who has suffered human rights violations at Russian hands deserves justice.
"Each of them deserves justice and must not be forgotten," Dunja Mijatovic said in a statement following a four-day visit to Kyiv, adding that the extent of human rights violations was “staggering.”
In the early weeks after the February 24 invasion, Russian forces were thwarted in their attempts to seize Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, suffering heavy losses of personnel and equipment. Commanders then later withdrew units from areas near Kyiv and repositioned them to the Donbas.
Russia’s last official tally of its military deaths was 1,351. Western officials, however, say the toll is at least 15,000, and Ukrainian officials claim the tally exceeds 20,000. Zelenskiy said last month that between 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed, though that figure is believed to be an undercount.
Ukraine’s General Staff, meanwhile, said in its daily assessment that Russian activity was relatively quiet overnight, limited to military reconnaissance and artillery fire.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Near Izyum, where there has been major back-and-forth fighting, drones were repeatedly detected overflying defense positions, the report said. Kharkiv was also hit by artillery.
Kherson, which is located north of Crimea, well outside of the Donbas, has been contested for weeks now, though Russian forces have claimed control of the region's main city, and a top Russian politician visited Kherson city on May 6.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said on May 6 that its forces were continuing to advance on positions in the Donbas, and had destroyed an ammunition depot in Kramatorsk and shot down two Ukrainian warplanes.
On May 7, the ministry said its forces hit 18 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including three ammunition depots near the port city of Odesa. It also said Russian forces destroyed a stockpile of military equipment from the United States and European countries near a railway station in the Kharkiv region.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted by Russian media as saying that "a heavy concentration of weapons and combat hardware delivered from the U.S. and Western countries, as well as military personnel of the 58th Mechanized Infantry Brigade of Ukraine’s armed forces, have been eliminated with Iskander operational-tactical missile systems" near railway stations in the Kharkiv region.
It wasn't clear what the weaponry was exactly, or when it might have been delivered and the claims could not be independently confirmed.
Ukrainian military officials confirmed on May 7 that at least four Russian cruise missiles had been fired into the Odesa region and the city's main airport. Local officials said a curfew would be set in the region from 10 p.m. on May 8 until 5 a.m. on May 9.
Ukraine's successes against Russian forces have been due in large part to the major supplies of weaponry provided by the United States and Europe-- weaponry that increasingly includes offensive armaments like heavy artillery, howitzers, and tanks.
Russia has repeatedly warned NATO that its weapons supply convoys could be targeted, but has so far not taken any steps to do that.
Russian forces had been closing in on the last contingent of Ukrainian troops holding out at the sprawling Azovstal steel works factory’s extensive tunnels and bunkers in the port city of Mariupol.
Ukrainian officials said on May 6 that several dozen civilians were evacuated from Azovstal, while at least another 50 reportedly left early on May 7 before Vereshchuk’s announcement that all women, children, and the elderly had left the site.
Separately, the Ukrainian military said on May 7 that it had destroyed a Russian landing ship near Snake Island in the Black Sea, hitting it with an armed drone. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
In mid-April, Russia's Black Sea Fleet flagship, the Moskva, sank near Snake Island after being hit by what was believed to have been a Ukrainian missile. Russia denies a missile strike, saying only that a fire onboard caused the ship to sink.
For the first time since the invasion, the UN Security Council approved a brief resolution expressing "deep concern" about the situation in Ukraine.
However, the text, which was adopted on May 6 with Russia’s vote, did not mention a “war,” “conflict,” or “invasion” -- as many council members call Russia’s military action -- or a “special military operation” as Moscow refers to it.
"The Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine," it read.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Chelsea Soccer Club Sold To U.S.-Led Investors, Ending Ownership By Russian Oligarch Abramovich
The British soccer club Chelsea will be sold to a group of investors led by an American billionaire, formally ending nearly two decades of ownership by Kremlin-connected oligarch Roman Abramovich.
The club’s announcement, made early on May 7, ends nearly two months of uncertainty for the club, which was put up for sale just prior to the British government imposing economic sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
A consortium of investors, led by American Todd Boehly, will take ownership of the club in a deal valued at 4.25-billion pounds ($5.2 billion).
The group must get formal approval from the Premier League --Britain’s main professional soccer league -- and the British government, though that is widely expected.
Abramovich, an oil oligarch whose fortunes and clout have been closely tied to Russian President Vladimir Putin, owned Chelsea for 19 years.
During that time, he poured billions of dollars in the club, helping transform it into one of global soccer’s best teams and an internationally famous brand.
His British assets were frozen by the British government as part of a wider set of sanctions announced on March 10 against a group of Russian oligarchs, aimed at punishing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.
In making the announcement, the British government said Abramovich had enjoyed a “close relationship” with Putin for decades.
Biden Announces New Military Aid For Ukraine, Urges Congress To Pass $33 Billion Package
U.S. President Joe Biden says he has authorized a new weapons package for Ukraine to help it fight the unprovoked invasion by Russian forces.
Biden said on May 6 that the assistance consists of funds for artillery rounds and radar systems.
Biden did not specify the amount in his statement, but a U.S. official said it amounted to $150 million.
A U.S. official said the new aid includes funds for 25,000 155-mm artillery rounds, counterartillery radars, jamming equipment, field equipment, and spare parts.
Biden said his administration has now “nearly exhausted” what Congress authorized for Ukraine in March, and he urged lawmakers to quickly approve a proposed $33 billion-plus spending package that will last through the end of September.
“We are sending the weapons and equipment that Congress has authorized directly to the front lines of freedom in Ukraine,” Biden said.
“U.S. support, together with the contributions of our allies and partners, has been critical in helping Ukraine win the battle of Kyiv and hinder Putin’s war aims in Ukraine.”
Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Italy Orders Seizure Of $700 Million Yacht Suspected To Be Owned By Putin
Italian authorities have ordered the seizure of a $700 million superyacht that media reports and activists have linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Italian Finance Ministry said in a statement on May 6 that police investigations have indicated the owner of the boat had links to "prominent elements of the Russian government" and with people who have been hit by European Union sanctions.
The 140-meter Scheherazade has been undergoing repairs in the Italian port of Marina di Carrara near the seaside town of Massa for the past six months.
But recent activity suggested the crew of the yacht could be preparing to sail out to sea.
The ownership of the Scheherazade has been the subject of an investigation by financial police in Italy.
Before the latest order, a source close to the Italian police told the AFP news agency that "it's not always easy to attribute ownership" of a yacht.
The ship, built by the German firm Luerssen in 2020, has two helicopter pads, a swimming pool, and a movie theater, according to the SuperYachtFan website.
On March 21, the team of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny published details about the superyacht, which they suspect belongs to Putin.
The team said in a video on its YouTube channel that all crew members, except the captain, of the Scheherazade are Russian citizens, and many of them are employed by the Federal Protection Service, the agency responsible for Putin's personal security.
Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine and the war that followed has sparked several rounds of crippling sanctions from the United States, the European Union, and many other allied countries against Russia, Putin, and many of the companies and billionaire oligarchs around him.
As part of the sanctions, several nations -- including the United States, Spain, France, and Italy -- have impounded yachts believed to be owned by targeted Russian oligarchs, leading some wealthy Russians to sail their vessels to places felt safe from Western sanctions, such as Turkey.
Most recently, authorities in Fiji seized a Russian-owned superyacht on May 5 under a U.S. warrant as part of the sanctions imposed by Washington on Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The seizure came two days after the Suva High Court said it had granted the order to seize the $300 million superyacht Amadea, which U.S. authorities say is owned by Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.
“This ruling should make clear that there is no hiding place for the assets of individuals who violate U.S. laws. And there is no hiding place for the assets of criminals who enable the Russian regime,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement on May 5.
With reporting by Current Time, RFE/RL's Russian Service, AFP, and Reuters
UN Security Council, Including Russia, Adopts Text On Ukraine
In its first official statement since Moscow’s invasion of its western neighbor, the UN Security Council, including Russia, has adopted a brief text expressing "deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine."
The text, written by Norway and Mexico and adopted on May 6, did not mention a “war,” “conflict,” or “invasion” -- as many council members call Russia’s military action -- or a “special military operation” as Moscow refers to it.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"The Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine," it reads.
"The Security Council recalls that all Member States have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means."
"The Security Council expresses strong support for the efforts of the Secretary-General in the search for a peaceful solution," said the statement, which also requests that UN chief Antonio Guterres brief the council again "in due course."
Russia vetoed a draft Security Council resolution on February 25 that would have deplored Moscow's invasion. China, the United Arab Emirates and India abstained from the vote.
A council resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Russia, China, France, or Britain to pass.
The 193-member General Assembly -- in which no country has a veto -- has overwhelmingly adopted two nonbinding resolutions regarding the war.
The General Assembly deplored Russia's "aggression against Ukraine," demanding that Russian troops stop fighting and withdraw its forces.
It also assailed Moscow Russia for creating a "dire" humanitarian situation.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Exiled Novaya Gazeta Team Publishes In Latvia
Exiled journalists from the independent Russian newspaper Novaya gazeta -- which suspended operations after receiving warnings from Russian authorities -- have launched a new publication in Latvia.
The first issue of Novaya gazeta.Europe appeared on newsstands in Riga and on the Internet on May 6. It is published in cooperation with a Latvian publishing house by editors of the paper who fled abroad.
The issue appeared in both Russian and Latvian and reported extensively on Russia's war in Ukraine.
The editors said the publication was designed to hit newsstands in the run-up to the May 9 Victory Day celebration in Russia. Its future print publication schedule is uncertain.
"If our readers like what we do and support us, we will consider publishing a weekly print edition of Novaya gazeta," said Kirill Martynov, who leads the new publication.
"I hope that copies of the newspaper will find their way into Russia, even illegally," he added.
The Moscow-based newspaper, which was edited by Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov, said on March 28 that it was suspending operations after receiving warnings from the state communications regulator.
Russian authorities have instituted a massive crackdown on independent media following President Vladimir Putin's decision to conduct a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The Rigas Vilni publishing house, which is the newspaper's publisher, said Novaya gazeta.Europe "is a publication created by free Russian journalists who were forced to migrate."
"It is their independent point of view on the events of the war in Ukraine and developments in Russia," it added.
Meduza, another independent news website, has been operating in Riga since 2014 to escape the control of Russian authorities.
Based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, AFP, and dpa
EU Commission Chief Urges Restart Of France-Spain Pipeline Amid Kremlin Energy 'Blackmail'
The EU Commission chief has called for the resumption of work on a new gas pipeline linking France and Spain as the bloc seeks to reduce dependence on Russian energy sources.
"Now all of Europe agrees that we must cut our dependency on Russian fossil fuels," Ursula von der Leyen said on May 6 during an appearance in Barcelona with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
"It is crucial for our climate goals and to end the Kremlin's blackmail," she added.
Europe has sought to reduce its reliance on energy sources from Russia following the Kremlin’s decision to invade Ukraine on February 24.
On May 4, the European Union proposed an embargo on Russian oil, although the plan has faced opposition from within the bloc, notably from Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, based on the economic impact on their own economies.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that "unfriendly countries" pay for their gas in rubles. Poland and Bulgaria have refused to do so and their gas supplies were cut off late last month.
In her comments in Spain, von der Leyen cited a pact by EU members, called REPowerEU, which is designed to reinforce energy independence and reduce dependence on Russian gas supplies.
Spain has six liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals to take in imports, mainly from Algeria. However, there are only two low-capacity links to the gas network in France.
A project was launched in 2013 to link Portugal, Spain, and France, but opposition from environmental groups and financing issues halted the effort in 2019.
Von der Leyen said the project, known as Midcat, has renewed importance and should be restarted so that "together we can set ourselves free from Russian threats."
The Spanish government favors resuming the pipeline project but has resisted contributing the needed $465 million because the project does not directly benefit Spain.
Sanchez has said that such efforts are "European projects. It is the EU that has to finance them. It cannot be Spain or Portugal. It has to be the EU."
With reporting by AFP and Catalan News
G7 Nations Set To Discuss Aid For Ukraine In May 8 Virtual Talks With Zelenskiy
Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on May 8, the White House said.
A spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council said on May 6 that the virtual talks will center on the latest developments in Ukraine’s fight against an unprovoked invasion by Russian forces.
The leaders of the world’s top economic powers will seek ways to assist Kyiv and to demonstrate "continued G7 unity in our collective response, including by imposing severe costs for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war.”
The G7 countries consist of the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Japan, Canada, and Italy. The grouping was formerly known as the G8, but Russia was ejected following its illegal 2014 annexation of Crimea.
Washington and many of its allies have provided billions of dollars in economic and military aid to Kyiv and have implemented a series of financial sanctions on Moscow following Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
On May 4, U.S. President Joe Biden said he planned to discuss possible additional measures to punish Moscow for its continuing and intensifying war in Ukraine.
"I'll be speaking with the members of the G7 this week about what we're going to do or not do," he told reporters.
Separately, the European Union unveiled a proposal on May 4 to ban Russian oil imports by the end of the year, although that plan is facing opposition from within the bloc, notably from Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, based on potential harm to their own economies.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who will participate in the G7 call, is scheduled to give a televised address to the German people on May 8, the day that the West marks as the end of World War II.
A German government spokeswoman said the virtual talks "will cover current issues, particularly the situation in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy will take part and report on the current situation in his country."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Czech Minister Says More Time Needed To Implement Any Russian Energy Embargo
The Czech Republic says it needs time to implement the EU's proposed embargo on Russian energy because of the "heavy economic costs" the landlocked country's industrial sector would pay for such a move.
Mikulas Bek, the Czech minister for European affairs, told RFE/RL in an interview on May 6 that the country can't just stop importing Russian supplies as it would cripple gasoline production, which would have a major effect on transportation and industry, making it impossible to support Ukraine "if we have a practical crisis of the economy in the country.”
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The Czech Republic, which receives about half of its crude oil imports from Russia, has called the latest proposal by the European Commission to grant the country an exception from a ban on Russian oil until mid-2024 a step in the right direction, though Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on May 6 that talks are still ongoing.
Bek said that the Czech position on an oil embargo shouldn't be interpreted as a sign the country doesn't support Ukraine as it fights to repel an unprovoked invasion by Russia, because "we are ready to supply weapons all the time."
"We support refugees and as far as the oil is concerned, we need a European solution to the problem. We are asking for it,” he said.
The European Commission has proposed a new package of sanctions against Russia, the sixth since the invasion was launched on February 24. The centerpiece of the package is a full phasing out of oil imports from Russia to the EU by the end of the year.
Hungary and Slovakia immediately received exceptions to that deadline by another year, while the Czechs have also sought a more generous phase-out period. All three countries are heavily reliant on Russian crude. Finding new supply routes is also an issue since all three are landlocked and thus have fewer options for supply routes.
According to several diplomats familiar with the negotiations, the latest compromise package under discussion in Brussels states that Hungary and Slovakia should cut out Russian oil by the end of 2024 and the Czech Republic by June the same year.
Budapest has already indicated that such a deadline isn't acceptable and talks are expected to continue throughout the weekend.
Bek noted that the capacity of pipelines between Germany or Austria and the Czech Republic is “not sufficient” to make up for lost Russian supplies. He said that an extension of the deadline of “maybe two years should be sufficient."
"Maybe we could be faster but that's a technical debate on the tempo of the expansion of pipelines,” Bek said.
While a ban on Russian gas currently isn’t on the negotiating table in the EU, there are fears that Moscow might cut supplies to more countries after ceasing deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland in recent days.
When asked if the Czech Republic would cope if Russia decided to stop deliveries, Bek said that “we would survive it, but with heavy economic costs, that's quite clear because there would be a reduction of supplies for companies.”
But, he added, “we definitely will secure enough gas for households to heat households.”
First Lady Jill Biden Arrives In Romania, Meets With U.S. Troops
U.S. first lady Jill Biden has arrived in Romania to begin a five-day trip that will also take her to fellow NATO member Slovakia as part of Washington’s efforts to show support for allies in the region amid Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Biden arrived on May 6 at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base near the Romanian city of Constanta and about 100 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.
Many of the thousands of U.S. troops who have been deployed to Eastern Europe in recent months are stationed at the base.
Following her visit with U.S. service members, Biden will head to Bucharest, where on May 7 she will meet with members of the Romanian government, U.S. Embassy staff, and teachers working with displaced Ukrainian children, the statement from her office said.
While in the capital, Biden will meet with Romania's first lady, Carmen Iohannis, to "express her gratitude for Romania's generosity and support for Ukrainian refugees," Biden's office said.
Her trip also includes a visit to the Slovak capital, Bratislava, to meet with government officials and U.S. Embassy staff.
Prior to departing on her trip, Biden said on Twitter that she was “on my way to Romania and Slovakia to spend Mother’s Day with Ukrainian mothers and children who were forced to flee their homes because of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war.”
“I will also visit U.S. troops and express gratitude for the relief efforts of neighboring countries and aid workers.”
Romania and Slovakia have taken in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion
Almost 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Moscow's invasion on February 24, according to the UN's refugee agency, the UNHCR.
Just more than 3 million fled to Poland, while Romania had taken in 817,000, and Slovakia nearly 372,000, as of April 29.
U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed a huge $33 billion package for arming and supporting Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Moscow Court Orders Arrest In Absentia Of TV Journalist, Kremlin Critic Nevzorov
MOSCOW -- A Moscow court has ordered the arrest in absentia of Aleksandr Nevzorov, one of Russia's most well-known TV journalists and a Kremlin critic, amid a crackdown on dissent that has intensified since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine more than two months ago.
On May 6, Moscow's Basmanny District Court ordered that Nevzorov be detained for two months should he return to Russia.
Nevzorov, who is believed to be in Israel, has denied the allegations against him.
His name appeared on the Russian Interior Ministry's registry of wanted persons on May 4.
According to the ministry, the former lawmaker is suspected of the "distributing false information about the Russian armed forces."
The Investigative Committee said on March 22 that it had launched a probe against Nevzorov over statements he made on Instagram and YouTube that criticized the armed forces for an assault on a nursing home in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
Many civilians were killed in the attack, which Nevzorov called a deliberate shelling by Russian forces. The Kremlin has denied that civilians were targeted.
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Eight days after invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia passed a law providing jail terms of up to 15 years for those convicted of intentionally spreading "fake" news about Russia's military
Moldovan PM Says No Imminent Risk Of Ukraine War Spilling Over, But Voices Concern
Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said that, if the fighting in neighboring Ukraine spills over into her country, it would mean that a state, which never wanted to join NATO and did not make any efforts to do so, is drawn into the war. Speaking to RFE/RL in Chisinau on May 5, she said there were no imminent risks of the conflict spreading to Moldova but that, if it did, other countries would also then be drawn in.
Germany Steps Up Weapons Aid To Ukraine As Zelenskiy Urges Scholz To Visit Kyiv
Germany says it will deliver seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine after reversing its policy not to send heavy armaments to war zones.
Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht told reporters during a visit to Slovakia on May 6 that the weapons will come from current inventories, with delivery expected in the coming weeks.
The howitzer reaches firing distances of 30 kilometers with standard ammunition, but its range can be as far as 40 kilometers with range-enhanced ammunition, the German military said.
The move comes after a major shift in German policy to send heavy weapons to Ukraine, including "Gepard" antiaircraft systems, also known as the Cheetah system.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced increasing criticism over Germany not doing enough to help Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.
But Scholz's government, stung by criticism from domestic opposition and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, reversed course last month and pledged to export heavier weapons to Kyiv.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Zelenskiy spoke by telephone on May 5 to settle a diplomatic spat following Kyiv's blocking of a proposed visit by Steinmeier to Ukraine last month.
And on May 6, Zelenskiy called on Scholz to take a "powerful step" and visit Kyiv on May 9 -- the date that Russia commemorates as the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Speaking to Britain's Chatham House think tank on a video call, Zelenskiy said: “He's invited, the invitation is open, it has been for some time now.”
"He's invited to come to Ukraine. He can make this very powerful political step to come here on May 9, to Kyiv. I am not explaining the significance -- I think you're cultured enough to understand why."
With reporting by dpa, Reuters, and DW
Relatives Demand Retrial For Activist From Tajikistan's Volatile Gorno-Badakhshan
DUSHANBE -- The family of a prominent activist from Tajikistan’s volatile Gorno-Badakhshan region is demanding a retrial after he was sentenced to 18 years in prison on charges of hostage taking, depriving others of their freedom, and "other crimes" that his relatives call trumped-up.
Amriddin Alovatshoev, 44, was sentenced in a trial behind closed doors that lasted about five hours on April 29 in Dushanbe, according to court sources and family members.
Tajik officials provided no information about Alovatshoev's trial and the charges he faced.
But sources told RFE/RL that he was convicted of five charges, including inciting religious, ethnic, or racial hatred, setting up an extremist organization, and hostage taking.
Alovatshoev's relatives said he denied all charges and that he "was shocked" by the gravity and the length of the sentence.
His brother, Bakhtiyor Alovatshoev, told RFE/RL on May 5 that the family had filed a legal complaint at the Gorno-Badakhshan provincial court and asked for a retrial.
Alovatshoev is among the most influential figures in Gorno-Badakhshan, a remote, restive region in Tajikistan's east, where the central government has struggled to exert its full control.
Alovatshoev, who had been based in Russia since 2019, was extradited to Tajikistan earlier this year, according to Tajik officials. He went incommunicado on January 11 and his supporters said he was detained in the Russian city of Belgorod at the Tajik government's request.
His extradition coincided with a probe by Tajik authorities into the four-day anti-government demonstrations in the provincial capital, Khorugh, that killed three people and wounded at least 17 others in late November.
The protests were sparked by the fatal wounding by police of a local man wanted on kidnapping charges. The demonstrators demanded a probe into his death.
The rally turned violent when protesters tried to seize the local government building, prompting security forces to open fire on the crowd, eyewitnesses said.
The same day, a group of people from Gorno-Badakhshan staged demonstrations in front of the Tajik Embassy in Moscow with the same demands as the demonstrators in Khorugh. Alovatshoev was said to be at that rally.
During a government meeting in Khorugh on January 10, one official accused Alovatshoev of inciting anti-government sentiment among young people in Gorno-Badakhshan "from abroad."
Alovatshoev’s supporters say that in Russia he was known as a leader of those from Gorno-Badakhshan who are working and studying there. He set up a group that promoted healthy living as well as maintaining close ties among the community members.
There has been no indication that Alovatshoev's group has been involved in politics or anti-government activities.
Gorno-Badakhshan, which has a population of some 250,000, has been the scene of many protests and violent clashes.
The deadliest of them occurred in 2012, when dozens were reportedly killed and injured in fighting between government forces and local militants sparked by the fatal stabbing of a security official.
Girlfriend Of Belarusian Opposition Blogger Sentenced To Six Years In Prison
A court in Belarus has sentenced the girlfriend of a dissident blogger who was detained after their commercial flight was forced to land in Minsk to six years in prison for inciting social hatred.
Prosecutors said the regional court in the western city of Hrodno handed down the sentence against Sofia Sapega, a 24-year-old Russian citizen, on May 6.
The court issued the ruling after a six-week trial ordered held behind closed doors, saying that personal data of officials might be discussed in open court, according to the rights group Vyasna.
Sapega was accused of administering a channel on the Telegram messenger app that published the personal data of Belarusian security forces.
She and her boyfriend, Raman Pratasevich, were flying on a Ryanair commercial flight from Athens to Vilnius in May 2021 when it was diverted to Minsk by Belarusian authorities.
Belarus said it had ordered the plane to land after an anonymous bomb threat. Evidence later revealed Belarusian officials conspired to fake the bomb threat as a pretense for diverting the plane so they could detain Pratasevich and Sapega.
Pratasevich, who fled Belarus in 2019, worked as an editor at the Poland-based Nexta Live channel on Telegram. He has yet to go on trial and the status of the investigation against him is unclear.
The Telegram channel, which is openly hostile to authoritarian Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, played an important role in broadcasting opposition reports and coordinating mass protests against Lukashenka sparked by anger over an August 2020 election that he claimed to win but that opposition groups and Western governments said was rigged.
Lukashenka denied stealing the election and has since cracked down hard on the opposition, whose leading members were jailed or forced to flee the country.
With reporting by TASS
Orban Says Hungary Won't Support Proposed EU Embargo On Russian Oil
BUDAPEST -- Hungary's prime minister has reiterated his government's stance that it will not back the European Union's new proposed sanctions package against Russia, which includes an embargo on oil imports.
Speaking on state radio on May 6, Viktor Orban said the embargo would be like dropping an "atomic bomb" on the Hungarian economy.
But he also said Budapest was open to other proposals if they didn't harm Hungary's interests.
Orban's comments come a day after the European Union's executive body unveiled its toughest package of sanctions yet against Moscow over its war on Ukraine.
Orban, who won a fourth term in office last month, is seen as the EU's strongest supporter of Russia, going back years and well before Moscow's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
He has also frequently poked Ukraine's government over the rights of ethnic Hungarians living in western Ukraine.
Several other EU countries -- including Slovakia, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic -- have also voiced concern about the consequences for national economies if Russian oil is blocked.
Orban said the proposal didn't differentiate between countries; EU members that have a coastline, for example, can import oil by tankers. Landlocked Hungary doesn't have that option and therefore is more reliant on Russian oil through pipelines.
Diplomats said Hungary and Slovakia would be given until the end of 2023, but Orban suggested that wasn't enough time.
"We know exactly what we need: first of all we need five years for this whole process to be completed...one to 1 1/2 years is not enough for anything," he said.
Reuters quoted two unnamed sources as saying the European Commission had amended the embargo proposal to extend the period before it takes effect for Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.
Under the tweaked proposal, Hungary and Slovakia will continue to be able to buy Russian oil from pipelines until the end of 2024, while the Czech Republic could continue until June 2024, provided that it does not get oil via a pipeline from Southern Europe earlier, the sources said.
The new EU proposal also calls for placing sanctions on the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, something Orban said he would not support.
With reporting by Reuters
Kyrgyzstan Says Three Killed In Uzbek Border Shooting
Three people were fatally shot when Uzbek border guards opened fire along the two countries' shared border, Kyrgyz authorities said.
Kyrgyzstan's border guard service said on May 6 that the incident took place a day earlier in the western Jalal-Abad region, near Ferghana Valley. The service said in a statement that the three individuals died after being brought to a nearby hospital.
Uzbekistan’s border security service said on its Telegram channel that three people were shot in a border incident when they allegedly were involved in a smuggling operation.
“Uzbek border guards observed the smuggling of large quantities of goods from the republic of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan and took measures to prevent this violation,” it said.
It added that a “group of violators resisted the military, using force, inflicting bodily injuries, and attempting to seize weapons.”
The Uzbek statement said security personnel “were forced to use weapons,” with three people being injured and “taken to Kyrgyzstan by their accomplices.”
Kyrgyz authorities identified the dead as a 48-year-old father and his 24- and 22-year-old sons.
Local Kyrgyz and Uzbek leaders reportedly met to discuss the incident, and more meetings were planned for May 6.
Clashes and shootings occur regularly along the Uzbek-Kyrgyz border, often sparked by disputes over access to water or transport routes or historical grievances over arbitrarily drawn borders.
Border disputes also occur regularly along the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. Last year, at least two dozen people were killed and more than 150 wounded in a major outbreak of violence involving ethnic Tajiks and ethnic Kyrgyz.
U.S. Reportedly Provided Intelligence That Helped Sink Russian Flagship
News reports say the United States provided intelligence that helped Ukraine sink the Russian guided-missile cruiser Moskva last month.
The reports, by The New York Times and NBC News, follow other U.S. reports that said Washington provided Ukrainian forces with intelligence to target Russian generals on the battlefield.
An unusual number of Russian generals have been killed during more than two months of fighting in Ukraine, with at least eight confirmed.
The reports added to concerns that Washington is helping to escalate the war and could provoke a stronger response from Moscow by, for example, targeting the convoys supplying Ukrainian forces with NATO weaponry
NBC News reported on May 5 that the United States had helped locate the Moskva in the Black Sea, at the request of the Ukrainian military. But, according to The Washington Post and the Times, the U.S. government had no knowledge of Ukraine's plans.
The Moskva, which was the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, sank in mid-April after being hit with what is widely believed to be Ukrainian anti-ship missiles.
Moscow has denied that, saying only that a fire broke out on board the ship.
On May 4, the Times reported that U.S. officials had provided Ukraine details on the Russian military's mobile headquarters. Ukrainian forces used that information to help target Russian officers.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on May 5 it was true that the United States supplied Kyiv's forces with military intelligence.
But he added that"We do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military."
On May 6, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said media reports that U.S. intelligence aided Ukraine to take out Russian generals are not accurate, without being more specific.
Based on reporting by The New York Times, NBC, The Washington Post, and AP
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
How Ukraine Uses Obsolete Soviet Grenades To Destroy Russian Tanks From Above2
Photograph Of A Missing Sailor Deepens Doubts About Russia's Narrative On The Sunken Warship Moskva3
'Running Out Of Spare Parts': Plenty Of Pain Ahead For Russia's Economy4
Ukrainian Military Says Drone Destroys Russian Landing Craft Near Snake Island In Black Sea5
The Week In Russia: Carnage And Celebration6
Italy Orders Seizure Of $700 Million Yacht Suspected To Be Owned By Putin7
Dozens Evacuated From Mariupol Plant Amid Reports That Russia Fired On Transport Vehicles8
Victory Day Mobilization Call Unlikely, But Putin Will Seek To Mobilize Russian Society9
UN Security Council, Including Russia, Adopts Text On Ukraine10
Ukraine Braces For Escalated Russian Attacks Ahead Of Victory Day Holiday
Subscribe