Kremlin Signals No Softening On Ukraine Positions After Putin-Witkoff Talks

The Kremlin said it was satisfied with the outcome of nearly four hours of talks hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, indicating no softening of hard-line territorial demands to end its war on Ukraine after the late-night meeting with a visiting White House delegation.



The January 22-23 talks between Putin and special envoy Steve Witkoff, who has now met with Putin seven times in a year, came amid a new burst of negotiations that included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy flying to Switzerland to meet with Trump earlier on January 22.

Talks In Abu Dhabi

US, Ukrainian, and Russian teams are to meet on January 23 in Abu Dhabi to discuss security issues and other matters related to the push for an end to the war, which has persisted for nearly four years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Zelenskyy told reporters in a WhatsApp chat that the Abu Dhabi talks would include the issue of territory.

In comments to Russian reporters after the Kremlin talks, Putin's foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov signaled no breakthroughs.

Putin said Russia was “sincerely interested” in a diplomatic solution, Ushakov said, adding, “Until this is achieved, Russia will continue to consistently pursue the objectives" of its war. “This is particularly true on the battlefield, where the Russian armed forces hold the strategic initiative.”

Russia has been capturing additional land in eastern Ukraine slowly and at a massive cost in casualties, but Putin and other officials have repeatedly said its forces will seize further territory they claim by force if Moscow does not obtain it through diplomacy.



Ushakov also pointed to face-to-face talks between Trump and Putin in Alaska in August 2025, a meeting US officials said was inconclusive but Russian officials said was productive.



“Most importantly, during [the Kremlin talks] it was reiterated that without resolving the territorial issue according to the formula agreed upon in Anchorage, there is no hope of achieving a long-term settlement,” he said.

Russian Demands

Russia has demanded that Ukraine withdraw its troops from the position of the Donetsk region that Kyiv still holds. Ukraine says relinquishing that territory would reward Russia for its aggression.

Donetsk is one of four mainland Ukrainian regions that Moscow's forces partially occupy and that Putin claims belong to Russia -- an assertion almost universally rejected internationally.

The US delegation, which released no statement after the talks, was headed for Abu Dhabi on January 23 for a new round of meetings that would include all three parties: Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.



Those talks were set to focus mainly on security and economic issues, and Ushakov said the director of the Russian military intelligence agency known as the GRU would be attending. One of the lead negotiators on the Ukrainian side is a former director of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency and Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Kyrylo Budanov.

Zelenskyy, who has had a sometimes frosty relationship with the White House in the past, praised his Davos meeting with Trump, though it was unclear exactly what, if anything, was agreed to. US and Ukrainian officials have been trying to finalize a plan that would give US companies preferential access to Ukrainian minerals and some industries.

Another crucial issue and matter of dispute has been Western security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a peace deal, with Russia opposing the deployment of troops from NATO nations in Ukraine. Ownership and control over Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant has been another bone of contention.