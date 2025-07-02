Some US Weapons Won’t Be Sent To Ukraine Following Pentagon Review

The United States is halting some shipments of weapons previously promised to Ukraine for use in its war with Russia under the Biden administration after a Pentagon review determined that US stockpiles have declined too much.

A decision was made to “put America’s interests first” following a Defense Department review of US military support to other countries around the world, said White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly in a statement.

Kelly’s comment came after a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity was quoted by Politico as saying the Pentagon review determined that stocks were too low on some items previously pledged, so pending shipments of some items won’t be sent.

The United States, which has provided Ukraine more than $66 billion worth of weapons and military assistance since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, has pressed allies to provide air defense systems and other equipment to Ukraine. But many are reluctant to give up their high-tech systems, particularly countries in Eastern Europe that also feel threatened by Russia.

The halt of some weapons comes after Russia launched its biggest combined aerial attack against Ukraine over the weekend, Ukrainian officials said, in an escalating bombing campaign that has further dashed hopes for a breakthrough in peace efforts championed by US President Donald Trump.

Ukraine has been pleading with the West for more air defense systems as Russia steps up its missile and drone attacks, including on civilian infrastructure, leading to the deaths of dozens of noncombatants.

Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit last week. He said after the meeting that the United States would try to get Ukraine more air defense systems to protect against deadly Russian attacks but would not commit to approving more aid for Ukraine.

“We're going to see if we can make some [Patriots] available,” Trump said in The Hague on June 24 when asked by a reporter if he would sell air defense systems to Ukraine. “They're very hard to get. We need them too. We were supplying them to Israel.”

Trump, who criticized the amount of US military aid sent to Ukraine during the 2024 presidential campaign, gave a vague answer when he was asked about continued defense assistance for Ukraine.

“We'll see what happens,” said Trump, whose Republican party is deeply divided on the issue with its isolationist wing strongly against aid for Ukraine.

He acknowledged that Ukraine wants Patriots “more than any other thing.” saying his administration would “see if we can make some available.” He noted that the United States had been supplying them to Israel to help it defend itself against missiles fired by Iran and the proxy groups it supports.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told a Senate subcommittee hearing earlier this month that some US security spending for Ukraine is still in the pipeline but provided no details. Hegseth also acknowledged that funding for Ukraine military assistance would be reduced.

He said the budget bill under consideration in Congress includes hard choices and “reflects the reality that Europe needs to step up more for the defense of its own continent. And President Trump deserves the credit for that.”

Hegseth stressed that the Trump administration takes a different view of the conflict in Ukraine.

“We believe that a negotiated peaceful settlement is in the best interest of both parties and our nation’s interests,” he said.

With reporting by AP and Politico