Russian Air Strikes Kill Dozens, Including Pregnant Woman

Overnight Russian air attacks across Ukraine on July 28-29 included one of the deadliest single strikes of the three-year war, with more than a dozen killed in a prison in Zaporizhzhya. A hospital in the Dnipropetrovsk region was also hit, killing one pregnant woman as nine new mothers with babies fled. The attacks on 73 different sites came hours after US President Donald Trump pledged to cut a cease-fire deadline he had given Russia from 50 days to "10 or 12 days."