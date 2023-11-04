Russia Continues To Target Besieged Ukrainian Town Of Avdiyivka As Zelenskiy Shakes Up Military

Russian invading forces continue to attack the key eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiyivka, the Ukrainian military said on November 4, a day after the town’s mayor claimed Moscow is intent on capturing its vast coking plant.

The ongoing fighting along the front lines in southern and eastern Ukraine comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appointed a new commander of the country's special forces, but the officer he replaced said he had not been told why.

Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on November 3 that Colonel Serhiy Lupanchuk would now head the forces, describing him as "an experienced officer, combat officer, and the right man in command."

Zelenskiy said Major General Viktor Horenko, who led the forces from July 2022, "will continue to perform special tasks" within the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate.

In its daily update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russia “with the support of aviation, does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka."

The Ukrainian military claimed Russian military attempts to advance in and around Avdiyivka over the past 24 hours were unsuccessful, with “20 enemy attacks” repelled.

The Ukrainian military also reported that Ukrainian forces had repelled 10 attacks around Kupyansk, a town in the northeast first seized by Russia but recaptured by Ukrainian forces in a fast-moving offensive late last year.

RFE/RL could not verify the claims.

Russia's military has focused on the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk after abandoning the initial aim of capturing Kyiv in the early days of the February 2022 full-scale invasion.

Russian forces captured Bakhmut in May after months of battles and since mid-October have focused their assaults on Avdiyivka, a potential gateway to Donetsk, held by Russian forces and their proxies since 2014.

Vitaliy Barabash, the mayor of Avdiyivka, told Ukrainian TV on November 3 that audio transmission intercepts indicate that Moscow was now seeking to secure the town's giant coking plant.

"They have a new aim and that's the coking plant. They have to take it. Period," Barabash said, according to Reuters.

"We understand that a [new] third wave of attacks is bound to start any day once the ground dries out and they can move forward. They are engaged in a buildup. We see and hear that."

Meanwhile, Horenko said in an interview he had been told nothing about why he had been replaced in the latest military reshuffle.

"I personally don't know the reasons. Let me just say that I learned of this from the media," Horenko told the Ukrainska Pravda news site.

"I spoke to the commander in chief [General Valery Zaluzhniy], who was also unable to explain it. The commander in chief was supposed to make the appropriate submission, but he told he that he didn't do it. I don't understand what happened," Horenko said.

WATCH: Former Ukrainian combat medic Roman Zamriy reveals the horrors and challenges of frontline care including fatal mistakes made during fighting.

Analysts say the special forces are believed to be behind the most sophisticated operations Ukraine's military has conducted in areas under Russian control, in particular Crimea, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Zelenskiy this week praised Ukraine's military for diminishing Moscow's military strength in the Black Sea through increased air and sea drone attacks on Russian military targets.

Zelenskiy has dismissed Western criticism that Ukraine's counteroffensive, launched in June, is proceeding too slowly.

Zaluzhniy, in an article published in The Economist this week, said the war had entered a static, attritional phase, which was to Moscow's advantage.

With reporting by Reuters and dpa