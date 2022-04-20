Russia Sets New Ultimatum For Surrender In Mariupol As Western Leaders Pledge To Send Artillery

Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine's eastern regions, hitting the main remaining stronghold in Mariupol, the Azovstal steel plant, as Western governments pledged to send big guns and work to impose more sanctions on Moscow.

Russia issued a new ultimatum late on April 19 for the defenders of Mariupol to give up. A Defense Ministry statement called on Kyiv to give the order to the fighters “to cease their senseless resistance" from 2 p.m. Moscow time on April 20.

Ukrainian commanders at Azovstal vowed not to surrender after Russia issued an earlier ultimatum. The Russian Defense Ministry said after the deadline for surrender lapsed and as midnight approached that not a single Ukrainian soldier had laid down their weapons.

Even as the ministry issued the new ultimatum, Eduard Basurin, a senior separatist figure, said separatist "shock troops" had launched an assault on the Azovstal plant.

"The Russian Federation is really helping us with this, providing aerial and artillery support," Russian news agencies quoted Basurin as saying.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Russia was hitting the Azovstal steel plant with bunker-buster bombs. Neither side's claims could be independently verified.

About 120 civilians who live next to the steel plant left in humanitarian corridors, the Interfax news agency reported, quoting Russian state TV.

The capture of the port would give Russia a land bridge between parts of eastern Ukraine already controlled by Russia-backed separatists and Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

"Obviously, against the backdrop of the Mariupol tragedy, the negotiation process has become even more complicated," Podolyak told Reuters.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

Kyiv and Moscow have not held face-to-face talks since March 29. Each side blames the other for their breakdown.

"It is difficult to say when the next face-to-face round of negotiations will be possible because the Russians are seriously betting on the so-called ‘second stage of the special operation,’" Podolyak said.

The United States, Canada, Britain, France, and Germany pledged more support to Ukraine after they held a conference call.

"We will continue to provide them more ammunition, as we will provide them more military assistance," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said, adding that new sanctions were also being prepared.

Artillery will be in the next round of U.S. weapons sent to Ukraine, President Joe Biden told reporters.

Johnson told lawmakers that the war "will become an artillery conflict,” meaning Ukraine will need more artillery. “That is what we will be giving them...in addition to many other forms of support,” Johnson said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised that Berlin will finance direct arms deliveries from German industry.

He said anti-tank weapons, air defense equipment, ammunition and equipment that can be used "in an artillery engagement" were among the weapons that could be supplied by Germany.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy complained again that "Ukraine still has to ask for (weapons) which have been sitting for years in the storage depots of our partners."

It is a "moral duty" of those countries that have access to the kind of weapons that Ukraine needs to provide them, he said, adding these could save thousands of Ukrainian lives.

U.S. Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said Ukraine's military has received additional aircraft as well parts for repairs to get damaged aircraft flying again. Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon, Kirby did not offer details on which countries provided aircraft but said the United States had helped facilitate the transfer of parts.

Kirby acknowledged that Western countries were in a race against time to provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to fight Russia in the Donbas.

After failing to seize Kyiv and other large and strategic cities in its nearly eight-week war, Moscow now says its aim is to capture the full provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, which have been the focus of Russia-backed separatists since 2014.

Ukraine’s General Staff said earlier that thousands of Russian troops were fanning out their offensive on the 480-kilometer-long front line in the east in what Zelenskiy said was the start of the "Battle of Donbas."

Ukrainian media reported powerful shelling in the Donetsk region in Maryinka, Slovyansk, and Kramatorsk, and officials said Russian forces were attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses "along almost the entire front line of the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv regions."

Shells and rockets that hit Kharkiv wrecked apartment blocks and other buildings, killing four people and wounding 14, local officials said.

Russian forces were attacking "on all sides" as authorities were trying to evacuate civilians and it was impossible to tally the civilian dead, Luhansk regional Governor Serhiy Haidai said.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP