Ukraine’s Biggest Power Producer Denies Wrongdoing In Price Manipulation Case

Ukraine’s largest private electricity and coal producer DTEK says the country’s antigraft bureau has no “basis” to charge its employees for manipulating electrical power prices, Kyiv-based Concorde Capital investment bank stated on August 14, citing the company’s recently published investor relations newsletter.



A separate statement on DTEK’s website stated that two of its managers who are accused of pressuring energy regulator officials into a pricing formula will “fully cooperate” with the ongoing investigation “to help establish the truth.”



The National Anticorruption Bureau (NABU) on August 8 charged two DTEK managers, Dmytro Vovk, the former head of the NERC energy regulator, and three current regulators of “abuse of office.”



Specifically, NABU alleges that DTEK officials “pressured” and colluded with regulators to raise tariffs on electricity generated from coal that, in turn, forced consumers to overpay $747 million in 2016-2017.



Owned by Ukraine’s richest billionaire Rinat Akhmetov, DTEK allegedly took in three-quarters of the amount, or $560 million.



There is “no legitimate basis for suspicions set out in the investigation,” DTEK said in an August 8 statement.



Vovk, NERC’s former chief, said on Facebook that NABU proceeded with the case to justify three years spent on a “wild goose chase.”



The so-called Rotterdam+ pricing formula that NABU has been investigating since March 2017, was in place from April 2016 until July of this year.



It based the wholesale price of electricity by Ukrainian thermal power plants on coal prices set in the Rotterdam port plus delivery costs to Ukraine.



NABU alleges that at certain times there was no justification for tariff hikes because there was no documentation to prove coal came from Rotterdam.



Ukraine started facing thermal coal shortages when the armed Donbas conflict in the eastern part of the country erupted in April 2014. A vast majority of the anthracite coal mines on which many Ukrainian plants rely are located on territory controlled by Russian-backed separatists.



Overnight, Ukraine went from being a net exporter of coal to a net importer and started purchasing coal from as far away as South Africa and Australia.



DTEK controls 70 percent of the private thermal energy market, according to NABU.



A law went into effect on July 1 that removed Rotterdam+ and replaced it with a model that is supposed remove a state-run company that had a monopoly on buying and selling electricity on the wholesale market. It also is designed to eliminate cross-subsidization whereby industrial consumers pay higher prices to compensate for the lower prices households pay.