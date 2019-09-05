Ukraine's Former Central Banker Faces 'Physical Pressure' All The Way In London

KYIV – Ukraine’s central bank chairman Yakiv Smoliy has asked police to investigate “without bias” recent incidents involving his predecessor who suffered an alleged hit-and-run attack in London and whose daughter-in-law had her car set on fire overnight in Kyiv on September 5.



After announcing cutting the country’s prime interest rate, Smoliy told journalists at a briefing that he sees signs of “targeted psychological and physical pressure” on ex-chairwoman Valeriya Gontareva, who is credited for cleaning up the rotten banking system during her tenure and helped the state take over the country’s biggest private lender.



A car ran over Gontareva’s foot in central London on August 26 that she attributed to her work as National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) chairwoman in 2014-2018 in a video posted on YouTube on September 5 showing her inside a London hospital with a leg brace on.



Police in London are investigating the incident, the Kyiv Post reported. Police in Kyiv said they will classify the incident once they receive more information from firefighters who examined the scorched car.



Speaking to Ukrainian magazine Novoye Vremya Biznes on September 5, Gontareva called the incidents in London and Kyiv “part of the same link in a chain” of events.



The former NBU head has previously spoken out against threats she has received from people allegedly close to Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, the former co-owner of Privatbank that the central bank nationalized under Gontareva’s watch after international auditors found a $5.5 billion hole on its balance sheet.



During her four-year tenure, Gontareva closed 80 banks that essentially were insolvent and being used as the personal piggy banks by their owners who engaged in pervasive third-party lending.



Along the way, she made many enemies and which is when she began receiving verbal threats.



In numerous interviews to local and international media, Gontareva said she fears for her safety, even in London, where she is a research fellow at the London School of Economics and Political Science.



In a June interview with BBC Ukraine, Gontareva cited previous interviews Kolomoisky has given threatening to help bring her to Kyiv: “In an interview, Kolomoisky said that if I do not return to Ukraine, he will take me out privately. In English this is kidnapping. This is a crime in the U.K. I want this to be clear to everyone. If something happens to me, I want it so that everyone knows why.”



Kolomoisky could not be reached for comment and there is no evidence linking him to the London or car incidents in Kyiv.



The NBU’s Smoliy said the two separate incidents related to Gontareva and her family are a “real threat” to the safety of officials striving to push financial reforms.

In April, Ukrainian prosecutors asked Gontareva to appear for questioning in a case related to abuse of office. She has told local media that any open cases against her “are fabricated” and is pressure for her role in nationalizing Privatbank.



Additional summons were issued in July.



Kolomoisky, a former business associate of President Volodymr Zelenskiy, has said he did nothing wrong and wants to regain ownership of Privatbank through the courts.



“We were carrying out reforms and are now suffering because of that,” Gontareva said. “There’s no other country in the world where reformists are being persecuted in such a way. I understand when it’s political persecution – that happens everywhere. But this is about exploding cars.”

With reporting by Novoye Vremya, Ukrainska Pravda, BBC Ukraine, Kyiv Post, and Bloomberg