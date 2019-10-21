Ukraine's Zelenskiy To Pay Official Visit To Japan, Attend Emperor’s Enthronement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is embarking on a four-day working visit to Japan on October 21-24 where he’ll attend in Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony.



Ukraine's presidential website stated that Zelenskiy will also meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the leaders of the country's two legislative chambers, members of the Parliamentary Friendship Association with Ukraine, the management of Japan’s International Development Agency and the Japan Association of New Economy, as well as business executives.



During the visit, Zelenskiy has plans to meet bilaterally with leaders of other countries who will be attending the enthronement ceremony.



Kyiv enjoys warm relations with Tokyo as Japan has not recognized Russia's takeover of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and has imposed certain restrictive measures on Moscow for the move.



"Ukraine is, of course, an independent sovereign country with a recognized border," Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Takashi Kurai told the Kyiv Post in July. "I do respect the people who are here who have been fighting for the freedom and independence of this country."



Japan has given Ukraine $50 million in humanitarian assistance meant for war victims since Russia-backed separatists took up arms against Kyiv in April 2014 in the two easternmost regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.



Tokyo has also given Ukraine nearly $2 billion in grants and loans since the Maidan pro-democracy movement ousted disgraced former President Viktor Yanukovych from power in February 2014.



Japan has also donated some 1,500 cars for Ukraine's revamped police force as well as provided money and advice for the country’s beleaguered health-care system.



Japan also eased travel-visa requirements for Ukrainians in 2017

With reporting by the Kyiv Post