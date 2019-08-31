Ukraine's Zelenskiy Visits Poland Following Appointment Of New Government

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Poland on August 31 on a two-day state visit for talks expected to include the policies of his government, appointed this week, and the country's ties with the European Union.



Accompanied by some members of his new cabinet, Zelenskiy was greeted by Polish President Andrzej Duda in a state ceremony before the Presidential Palace.



On September 1, he will take part in ceremonies in Warsaw marking the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II -- the invasion of Poland by Nazi German troops on September 1, 1939.



Duda's foreign policy aide, Krzysztof Szczerski, said the talks will include Kyiv's ties with the European Union and the West and the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where more than 13,000 people have died in fighting between Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed separatists since April 2014.

U.S. national-security adviser John Bolton said on a visit to Kyiv earlier this week that President Donald Trump could have met Zelenskiy in Warsaw this weekend. However, Trump canceled his plans to attend the World War II ceremony in Warsaw, citing Hurricane Dorian, which is set to make landfall in Florida this weekend.

Bolton’s visit was the first by a senior U.S. official since Zelenskiy's landslide election victory in May.

Washington is a key ally for Kyiv, having imposed sanctions on Russia for annexing Crimea in 2014 and backing pro-Moscow separatists in Ukraine’s east.



The members of Zelenskiy's new government, appointed on August 29, average just under 40 years of age.

Oleksiy Honcharuk, 35, became the nation’s youngest prime minister, beating the previous record held by his predecessor, Volodymyr Hroysman.



Zelenskiy, a comedian-turned-politician who has pledged to “break the system” in Ukrainian politics, is Ukraine’s youngest president at 41.

