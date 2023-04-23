News
Kyiv Homes In On Sanctions Effort As Kharkiv Hit By Russian Strikes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has pressed the need for tightening sanctions on Russia to bring an early end to the 14-month invasion, while Kyiv also pleaded for more ammunition as intense fighting continued in eastern Ukraine.
The Ukrainian military said on April 23 that the "fiercest" fighting was currently over the cities of Bakhmut and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.
And local officials in Kharkiv said civilian infrastructure was burning in that northeastern city after at least five Russian missiles hit that city and the region overnight.
Russia's Defense Ministry meanwhile said its forces had made gains in Bakhmut, capturing three blocks in a city with a prewar population of more than 70,000 that has been devastated by a monthslong Russian offensive.
RFE/RL cannot independently confirm battlefield claims by either side in areas of the most intense fighting.
Zelenskiy said in his regular video appearance late on April 22 that further "sanctions packages are being worked out in detail."
He added that coordination of those trade and other efforts to punish Russia "is one of the key joint tasks for all of us -- absolutely everyone who seeks a faster end to the war, a faster victory for us -- to eliminate opportunities for Russia to circumvent sanctions."
The European Union is currently working on its 11th package of economic and diplomatic sanctions against Russia since the full-scale invasion began on February 24, 2022.
European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen has said the coming sanctions will be aimed primarily at preventing the circumvention of existing restrictions on Russia.
Ukraine's General Staff said Russia's "main effort is focused" on offensive operations in the areas of Bakhmut, Maryinka, and Avdiyivka.
It said it had fought off 58 attacks in the past day, and warned of the possibility of missile and air strikes around the country.
It also said Russian "defensive operations" were continuing farther south in and around Zaporizhzhya, which hosts an occupied nuclear power plant, and Kherson.
In Kharkiv, the head of the local administration, Oleh Synyehubov, said via Telegram that Russian bombardments with S-300 missiles and other weapons were targeting the city and the district.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that "a fire broke out at a civil infrastructure facility in the Novobavar district due to rocket fire" and "emergency services are working at the scene."
Russian troops regularly shell the Kharkiv region due in part to its proximity to Russian territory, from which many of the bombardments originate.
The United States said its Abrams tanks bound for Ukraine were on their way to Germany for the training of Ukrainian tank crews, and other allies issued fresh commitments to Kyiv at a Contact Group meeting at Ramstein on April 21 largely focused on helping boost Ukrainian air defenses.
On April 22, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced it was expelling an unnamed number of German diplomats in what it called a "mirror" action to a previously unannounced move by Berlin as relations between those two countries continued to deteriorate.
Voting Begins In Serbian Strongholds Of North Kosovo Amid Boycott
Extraordinary local elections are being held in four municipalities in northern Kosovo with ethnic Serb majorities on April 23 where local mayors resigned in November 2022 to protest a cross-border dispute over vehicle registrations.
But turnout is expected to be low and could favor local ethnic Albanian minorities as the dominant Kosovar Serb party, Srpska Lista (Serbian List), which enjoys the support of neighboring Serbia's government, is boycotting the votes.
There are around 45,000 voters eligible to elect new mayors in North Mitrovica, Leposavic, Zvecan, and Zubin Potok, along with municipal assemblies in Zvecan and Leposavic.
All of those municipalities maintain close ties with Belgrade.
Fifteen years after the mostly ethnic Albanian former province declared independence from Serbia, Belgrade continues to oppose recognition of Kosovo's independence.
Many ethnic Serbs in Kosovo continue to lean heavily on support from Serbia and nationalist President Aleksandar Vucic.
The Serbian List party has demanded the formation of an Association of Serbian Municipalities, as Kosovo's government pledged to the international community a decade ago, and the withdrawal of special units of the Kosovo Police from north of country.
A total of 10 candidates are competing for the mayorships, only one of whom -- independent candidate Sladjana Pantovic in Zvecan -- is an ethnic Serb.
Another ethnic Serb candidate, Aleksandar Jablanovic from the Party of Kosovo Serbs, withdrew from the race in Leposavic three days ago, saying there were not "adequate conditions" for voting.
All of the remaining candidates are ethnic Albanians from the Mitrovica Civic Initiative, the Democratic Party of Kosovo, and the Self-Determination Movement of Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti.
Kosovo's Central Election Commission had to organize alternative polling stations for the April 23 voting because the schools that normally host the voting in northern Kosovo operate within the so-called parallel system run by Serbia's leadership.
Ethnic Serbs compose some 1-2 percent of Kosovo's population of around 2 million people.
Kurti this week accused Belgrade of intimidating Serbs from the north to discourage them from participating in the elections.
Vucic alleged on April 22 that Kosovar authorities were effectively staging "an occupation" of the north after the elections.
The four northern municipalities have been without mayors since November, when Serbs largely loyal to Belgrade resigned from their jobs over the Kosovar government's threatened imposition of a requirement for all vehicles to be registered locally.
The voting is taking place at 19 polling stations, 12 of which were organized by Kosovar authorities in the final days before the vote.
Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani and the partly recognized country's Central Election Commission urged citizens in the north to exercise their right to vote.
The international community has also expressed regret at the Serbs' boycott and urged all sides to exercise restraint.
Kosovo remains blocked from many multinational organizations due to Serbian and Russian opposition to recognition, although there were recently signs of a possible breakthrough under EU-mediated talks.
The European Parliament on April 18 approved a decision on visa liberalization that will allow citizens of Kosovo to travel to most European countries without a visa by January 2024 at the latest. It is the last Western Balkan country to achieve such status.
U.S. Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier told RFE/RL's Balkan Service on April 21 that citizens in the north of Kosovo and all political parties "have a responsibility to respect the democratic process, recognizing that they all had the opportunity to register and participate."
Cyprus Says Cracking Down On Ukraine War Sanction-Busters
Cyprus has cracked down on those named by the United States and Britain for allegedly helping Russian oligarchs bypass sanctions on Moscow because of the Ukraine war, an official said on April 22. Financial Commissioner Pavlos Ioannou told state broadcaster CyBC that the assets of the individuals and entities concerned had been frozen. The east Mediterranean island is home to a large Russian diaspora. Limassol on the south coast -- often nicknamed "Moscow on the Med" -- has long been a magnet for Russian speakers.
Russia Announces Mass Expulsion Of German Diplomats In Tit-For-Tat Move
The Russian Foreign Ministry says it is expelling a number of German diplomats in what it calls a "mirror" action to a previously unannounced move by Berlin as relations between the two counties continue to deteriorate.
The Russian ministry on April 22 said that "as a reaction to Berlin's hostile actions, the Russian side decided to 'mirror' the expulsion of German diplomats from Russia, as well as to significantly limit the maximum number of employees of German diplomatic missions in our country."
Germany had not previously announced an expulsion, but an official with the German Foreign Ministry on April 22 said the two sides had been in contact in recent weeks about embassy and consular representations.
"Today's departure of Russian Embassy staff is related to this," the official said, although the German ministry did not specify how many Russian diplomats were leaving.
The official said the arrival of a Russian government airplane in Berlin with special diplomatic clearance was related to the issue.
Russian planes are a rare sight in Europe after the EU closed airports and airspace to Russian airlines following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said more than 20 German diplomats would be expelled from Russia. State news agency RIA Novosti reported that an equal number of Russian diplomats were being expelled from Berlin.
German newspaper Bild reported that 34 of Germany’s 90 personnel in Russia were being expelled.
In March, German publication Focus reported that Berlin was considering expelling more than 30 Russian diplomats from the country.
According to reports, German security agencies have concluded that Russian representatives can use their diplomatic immunity to recruit informants for the purpose of sabotage or spreading disinformation.
In April 2022, Germany declared 40 Russian diplomats persona non grata. In response, Russia expelled 40 German diplomats.
Berlin has long attempted to avoid damaging ties with Moscow, based largely on the NATO member's need for Russian energy supplies. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has damaged the relationship, with Germany seeking to ease its dependence on Russian oil and gas deliveries.
With reporting by Reuters
Hungarian President Vetoes Law That Many Decried As Homophobic
Hungarian President Katalin Novak vetoed a controversial whistle-blower law that restricted the rights of homosexual and transsexual people, saying the legislation could "serve to increase mistrust among members of the community" and that that it didn't meet EU requirements. The law stipulated, among other things, that citizens could anonymously report same-sex couples raising children together. Parliament had approved the law with the support of far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party. The parliament can override the veto with a simple majority, which appears likely. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Hungarian Service, click here.
Another Aerial Bomb Found At Site Of Explosion In Russia's Belgorod
More than 3,000 people were evacuated from their homes on April 22 in the Russian city of Belgorod after Defense Ministry explosives technicians discovered an aerial bomb on a city street, the region's governor said. It comes two days after the ministry said a Russian warplane had "accidentally" discharged a bomb over the city, causing damage and injuring three people. Local reports said the unexploded bomb hit and damaged a building before being lodged underground. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Lithuania Disconnects From Russian Power Grid In First Test
Lithuania has disconnected all of its connections to the Russian electricity grid for the first time. According to the Lithuanian operator Litgrid, the grid of the Baltic country will be operated completely independently for the first time in its history during the 10-hour trial disconnection. The electricity needed during this time will come exclusively from domestic sources or be imported from Sweden and Poland. Lithuania said it had completely stopped energy imports from Russia last year. However, like Estonia and Latvia, it is still part of a synchronized electricity grid with Russia and Belarus dating back to the Soviet era.
- By AP
Serbian, Hungarian Leaders Attend Military Display In Serbia
The populist leaders of Serbia and Hungary observed a Serbian military exercise on April 22, an event seen as a display of lethal firepower amid the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Balkans. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Serbia on a previously unannounced visit. He was greeted by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who said he was happy "to once again welcome a great friend of Serbia." "Serbian-Hungarian relations are at the highest level in the history of our countries," Vucic wrote on Instagram. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Kyiv Says Dozens Of Russian Strikes Repelled As Allies Discuss Beefing Up Ukraine's Air Defenses
Ukraine says its military has fended off dozens of Russian attacks over the past day, as Kyiv's Western allies discussed fortifying its air defenses ahead of a spring counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces.
The Ukrainian military "repelled 53 Russian attacks on the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtar areas" in the country's east, Ukraine's General Staff said on April 22.
Russian forces launched 30 air strikes and three missile strikes, and carried out 50 attacks from multiple-rocket launchers over the past 24 hours, it added.
Russia's Defense Ministry on April 22 said that "assault troops" had captured three more western districts in Bakhmut, the devastated Ukrainian city that has been the focus of Moscow's offensive in recent months.
"Airborne troops were restraining Ukrainian units on the flanks and supported the actions of the assault squads to capture the city," the ministry said. Russian commanders often refer to Wagner mercenary fighters as "assault troops."
Meanwhile, five Russian missiles struck the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and surrounding districts late on the night of April 22, causing some damage to civilian buildings, the regional governor, Oleh Synyehubov, wrote on his Telegram channel.
Battlefield claims by either side are difficult to immediately verify.
The fighting comes as dozens of countries that have supported Kyiv in its fight against invading Russian forces gathered in Germany on April 21 to discuss further military aid for Ukraine.
General Mark Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a news conference that beefing up Ukraine's air-defense system was "the critical military task right now," adding that the goal is to make sure that it is robust and rigorous.
Milley said air defense was the theme all day of the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, speaking alongside Milley at the news conference, said Kyiv's allies in the contact group believe that what Ukraine needs most urgently is ground-based air defense capability.
"That is what has enabled them to prevent the Russian air forces from having a meaningful impact in this fight," Austin said.
The Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting consisted of representatives from some 50 countries that are providing military aid to Ukraine.
The Russian Foreign Ministry responded to the Ramstein meeting by warning of an "uncontrollable" arms race and said Moscow needed to build up its tactical missile capabilities, including those on its Kaliningrad territory bordering Poland and Lithuania, the RIA state news agency said.
Austin confirmed that the United States plans to deliver Abrams tanks to Germany in the coming weeks, saying Ukrainian soldiers will be trained on how to use them.
The training is to take place at a military training area in southern Germany and last around 10 weeks, according to earlier news reports about the delivery of the tanks.
In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a law on April 21 that prohibits naming geographical sites in Ukraine after Russian figures or historical events and dates associated with Russian aggression.
The law bans toponymics that "glorify, perpetuate, promote, or symbolize" Russia or its "prominent, memorable, historical and cultural places, cities, dates, events, and figures who carried out military aggression against Ukraine and other sovereign countries."
The move is part of broader "de-Russification" efforts in Ukraine amid Moscow's invasion.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, AP, AFP
Russian Plane Gets Special Permission To Land In Berlin
A Russian aircraft flew from Moscow to Berlin on April 22 with special diplomatic clearance, an air force spokesman told the dpa news agency. He did not give any details about the cargo or passengers. Russian aircraft are rare guests after the European Union closed EU airports and airspace to all Russian carriers in February 2022. The flight aroused interest on social media on April 22.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Signs Law Banning Geographical Names Associated With Russian Aggression
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a law on April 21 that prohibits naming geographical sites in Ukraine after Russian figures or historical events and dates associated with Russian aggression. The law bans toponymics that "glorify, perpetuate, promote, or symbolize" Russia or its "prominent, memorable, historical, and cultural places, cities, dates, events, and figures who carried out military aggression against Ukraine and other sovereign countries." The move is part of broader "de-Russification" efforts in Ukraine amid Moscow's brutal invasion. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Armenia Approves Law To Allow Women To Serve In Army
Armenia has approved a draft amendment to the law on military service that would allow women to serve in the country's armed forces on a voluntary basis. Under the amendment, women will be able to serve for a period of six months, after which they will have the option to switch to a five-year contract. It's expected to come into force before the winter conscription. At present, women serve in the Armenian military on a contract basis only. Military service in Armenia is compulsory for men aged between 18 and 27 for a period of two years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
- By Reuters
Russian Fertilizer Seized In Latvia Sent To Kenya By UN Agency
Russian-origin fertilizer that Latvia seized due to European Union sanctions is being sent to Kenya by the United Nations World Food Program, Latvia's Foreign Ministry said on April 22. The first shipment of part of the 200,000 tons of the seized fertilizer left the port of Riga on April 21 and several more are due to follow. Latvia "decided to facilitate the donation, with support from the UN World Food Program, of mineral fertilizers owned by companies sanctioned by the European Union," the statement said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Crossing Landslide Toll Rises To Eight
The death toll from a massive landslide earlier this week that buried a fleet of trucks waiting to cross from Pakistan into Afghanistan has risen to eight, officials said on April 22. The predawn landslide on April 18 hit the Torkham border post, the busiest trade and transit point between the two countries, as more than 100 trucks were waiting to cross. "So far we have recovered seven dead bodies," said Pakistani rescue services spokesman Bilal Faizi, adding that "an operation is ongoing to recover an eighth body" from the debris.
Performance Of Cyrano De Bergerac Canceled After Complaint About Discrediting Of Russian Military
The Alexandrinsky Theater in St. Petersburg has canceled its April and May performances of Cyrano de Bergerac, according to an announcement on April 21 at the theater's website. The cancellation follows a news report that a complaint had been lodged by an audience member over alleged discrediting of the Russian Army, but specifics about the complaint were not provided. According to actors who perform in the theater, authorities followed up on the complaint but found no signs of an offense. The press service of the theater said the reason for the cancellation was "problems with props." To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Berlin Rejects Possibility Of Sending German Fighter Jets To Ukraine
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius rejected the possibility of delivering German fighter jets to Ukraine at a meeting of Kyiv’s allies in Germany. Germany can, however, provide Ukrainian pilots with aircraft that they could fly promptly and service locally, Pistorius said on April 21 during talks focused on coordinating arms deliveries to Ukraine. "It's not like changing from one rental car to another," he said, referring to the differences between the two countries' fighter jets. German Tornadoes and Eurofighters have different capabilities than those needed in Ukraine, he said. "This addresses those who have the right aircraft," he added.
Father Of Russian Girl Who Drew Anti-War Picture Keeps Parental Rights
A Russian man who was sentenced this month to two years in prison after anti-war drawings by his 13-year-old daughter drew attention to his online posts about the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine has retained his parental rights. Aleksei Moskalyov's lawyer said on April 21 that authorities in the city of Yefremov have withdrawn their request to deprive him of his parental rights, saying Moskalyov's daughter, who was briefly held in a Russian orphanage, is currently safe and lives with her mother, who had long been separated from Moskalyov. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Jailed Russian Opposition Politician Yashin Issues 'Insurance Statement' Ahead Of Transfer To Prison
Jailed Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin, who was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison in December over his condemnation of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, has issued "an insurance statement" before his transfer to a prison to serve the sentence.
Yashin said that given the transfer typically takes a long time during which there will be no contacts with relatives and friends, he wanted to emphasize that he is physically fit and has no health problems.
"My psychological state is fine, my emotional state is stable. I have no panic attacks, depression, or apathy. I am not suicidal. I will never commit suicide in any circumstances whatsoever," Yashin wrote on Telegram on April 21, adding that he had not had any conflicts with other inmates.
The process of transferring convicts in Russia, known as "etap," involves "vagonzaks" -- trains specifically designed for prisoners. Such trains have caged compartments for prisoners, who are provided with little fresh air, no showers, and only limited access to food or a toilet.
The transfers can take days, weeks, or even months as the trains stop and convicts spend time in transit prisons. Convicts almost always face humiliation, beatings, and sometimes even death at the hands of their guards.
Yashin, 39, is an outspoken Kremlin critic and one of the few prominent opposition politicians who stayed in Russia after a wave of repression against supporters of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny and those who have spoken against Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine since it was launched in February 2022.
Yashin was sentenced after he was found guilty of spreading false information about the Russian military.
His sentence, which came into force following the Moscow City Court's rejection of his appeal on April 19, was the harshest handed down in cases against people charged with discrediting Russia's armed forces since a new law was introduced days after the invasion commenced.
The criminal case against Yashin was launched in July. The charge against him stems from his YouTube posts about alleged crimes committed by the Russian military in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.
The outspoken Kremlin opponent has been arrested many times in the past for his protest activities.
Yashin said earlier that the authorities were trying to force him to leave Russia, which he refused to do.
Russia Adds Japanese NGO To Its List Of Undesirable Organizations
Russia on April 21 added the Japanese NGO Union of Residents of Chishima and Habomai Islands to its registry of undesirable organizations, saying the group's activities compromise Russia’s territorial integrity. The NGO mostly consists of former residents of the disputed Kurile Islands, which were seized by the Soviet Union in the final days of World War II from Japan. The dispute has kept Russia and Japan from signing a peace treaty formally ending the war. The NGO in question was involved in organizing seminars and trips for Japanese citizens to the islands to visit old Japanese cemeteries. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Seeks Arrest Of Ukrainian Intelligence Chief In Connection With Bridge Explosion
A Moscow court on April 21 issued an arrest warrant for Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, on the charge of creating a terrorist group, a terrorist act, and illegal possession of explosives and firearms. Media reports cited sources close to law enforcement as saying the arrest warrant was linked to an explosion that damaged a Russian-built bridge that connects Russia to Ukraine’s Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula in October 2022. Ukrainian officials have not said who carried out the attack. Budanov called Russia's move to arrest him "a great indication of our great job." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Reports Say Confrontations Between Iranian Students, Security Forces Growing Over Hijab Rules
Confrontations between university students and authorities over mandatory hijab regulations are reportedly on the rise following a monthslong crackdown over protests sparked by the September death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head scarf offense.
Reports from several schools indicate incidents taking place, including the hospitalization of a female student and the mass expulsion of students from dormitories over their resistance to the mandatory hijab law.
Zahra Rahimi, a chemistry student at the University of Yazd, is reported to have been hospitalized after coming under severe pressure from the school during a disciplinary committee meeting, which included the president of the University of Yazd, Abbas Kalantari, allegedly insulting and slandering her.
Student associations say they hold Kalantari and the university responsible for the harm inflicted on Rahimi. During her transfer to the hospital, her friends were reportedly threatened by agents not to spread the news of the situation.
In another incident, several students from the social science faculty at the University of Tehran were deprived of their right to use dormitories following their protests against mandatory hijab regulations and strict security measures. Similar protests have occurred at other universities across the country, prompting increased scrutiny and crackdowns by authorities.
In addition, plainclothes forces have allegedly attacked and harassed students at the University of Isfahan's Art Faculty. They reportedly warned students about observing hijab law and rules prohibiting male and female students getting together in public gatherings. In some instances, security forces are said to have attacked students with pepper spray.
The hijab became mandatory in Iran shortly after the 1979 revolution, by order of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic. However, no law had been passed at that time restricting women's clothing in Iran.
Despite more than four decades of compulsory hijab enforcement under the Islamic republic, Iran has recently seen widespread and comprehensive protests condemning the compulsory hijab and demanding the overthrow of the Islamic republic system.
Following protests sparked by the death of the 22-year-old Amini last September, many women and girls in Iran have openly opposed the imposed dress code, appearing in public without a hijab.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend class. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" at the rallies, while some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Investigative Group Bellingcat Researcher Grozev
A court in Moscow on April 21 issued an arrest warrant for Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian investigative journalist with the Bellingcat group. The warrant was issued on a charge of allegedly crossing Russia's border illegally In December. Russia's Interior Ministry said it has added Grozev to its wanted list on unspecified accusations. Grozev's investigations into the identity of the suspects involved in the 2018 poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in the United Kingdom earned him and his team the European Press Prize for Investigative Journalism. Grozev currently resides in the United States. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Prosecutor In Belarus Seeks 10 Years In Prison For Pratasevich, Whose Plane Was Diverted To Minsk
The prosecution has asked a court in Minsk to convict and sentence Raman Pratasevich, a journalist who was detained in Belarus in 2021 after the commercial flight he was on was forced to land in Minsk, to 10 years in prison -- less than half the maximum possible -- on charges linked to his reporting.
The prosecutor also asked the Minsk regional court to convict and sentence Pratasevich's two co-defendants, Yan Rudzik and Stsyapan Putsila, who are being tried in absentia, to 19 and 20 years in prison respectively.
The three were authors of the Nexta Live Telegram channel that extensively covered unprecedented protests against official results of an August 2020 presidential election that the opposition and many Western countries say was rigged.
The journalists' trial started in mid-February. They were initially charged with forming and leading an extremist group, insulting the authoritarian ruler of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, plotting to seize power through unconstitutional means, discrediting Belarus, financing extremist activities, inciting social hatred, organizing mass disorders, conducting acts of terrorism, and other actions aimed to undermine national security.
Putsila was additionally charged with orchestrating the activities of a terrorist organization.
Last week, the prosecutor at the Minsk regional court additionally charged Pratasevich and Rudzik with "repetitively forming and leading an extremist group" over their running of the Telegram channel called Belarus Golovnogo Mozga (Belarus of the Brain) based in Lithuania that also was critical of Lukashenka and his regime.
The prosecution, which did not comment on the sentence requests, could have asked for as many as 25 years, giving rise to speculation that "confessions" Pratasevich gave in public, which many consider to have been given under duress, may be the reason for his more lenient sentence guidance.
Pratasevich, who used to work as an editor and a key administrator of the Nexta Live channel on Telegram, fled Belarus in 2019.
In May 2021, he and his then-girlfriend, Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, were arrested after their commercial flight from Greece to Lithuania was forced to land in Minsk.
Belarus said it had ordered the plane to land after an anonymous bomb threat. Evidence later revealed Belarusian officials conspired to fake the bomb threat as a pretense for diverting the plane so they could detain the two.
Sapega was accused of administering a channel on Telegram that published the personal data of Belarusian security forces and sentenced to six years in prison in May last year. Last week, officials at the Russian Embassy in Minsk said Sapega will be extradited to Russia soon.
Pratasevich made several appearances on Belarusian state television in 2021 that prompted the opposition and Western officials to accuse Lukashenka and his regime of extracting video confessions through torture. The officials also called for Pratasevich and Sapega's immediate release.
Ukrainian Government Estimates Damages Caused By Russian Invasion At $143.8 Billion
Damages caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine are estimated at $143.8 billion, deputy chief of Ukraine's Committee of National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, Yuriy Aristov, said on April 21. Aristov added that 37 percent of residential buildings, a quarter of infrastructure objects, about 8 percent of industrial facilities, as well as about 6 percent of educational facilities, land resources, and energy objects have been fully destroyed. The Kyiv School of Economics added that more than 150,000 buildings, at least 25,000 kilometers of roads, 344 bridges, thousands of kindergartens, schools, and museums have been damaged. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.K. Sanctions Five Russian Nationals Over Jailing Of Kremlin Critic Vladimir Kara-Murza
The United Kingdom has sanctioned five Russians after the sentencing to 25 years in prison earlier this week of opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, a British-Russian dual national.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on April 21 sanctioned Judge Yelena Lenskaya, who approved Kara-Murza's initial arrest investigators Denis Kolesnikov and Andrei Zadachin, who participated in his arrest, and Aleksandr Samofal and Konstantin Kudryavtsev, officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) who followed Kara-Murza during his trips before he was poisoned in 2015.
The five sanctioned Russian citizens are banned from entering the United Kingdom, and their assets in Britain will be frozen.
Last month, the United States designated six people, including three judges, for sanctions due to their role in Kara-Murza’s detention.
Judge Sergei Podoprigorov -- who sentenced Kara-Murza on April 17 on charges including high treason, cooperation with an undesirable organization, and spreading "false information" about the Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine -- was one of the first people sanctioned 10 years ago by the United States under the Magnitsky Act, which sets out sanctions for human rights violators in Russia.
Rights watchdogs and Western governments have called the case against Kara-Murza politically motivated and demanded his immediate release.
The 41-year-old politician was detained in April last year and sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying police. He was later charged with spreading false information about the Russian Army for talks he held with lawmakers in the U.S. state of Arizona.
In August, Russian authorities added the charge of involvement in an “undesirable” foreign organization, and in October they added the treason charge for Kara-Murza’s public criticism of the Russian authorities on an international level.
Kara-Murza is the latest in a string of opposition activists, reporters, and others who have been arrested and prosecuted under the legislation amid a growing Kremlin crackdown on civil society.
According to the human rights group OVD-Info, almost 20,000 Russians have been detained for antiwar protests since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
