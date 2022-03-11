Satellite Photos Show Massive Russian Column Near Kyiv Spreading Out Into Villages, Forests

The latest satellite imagery shows that the large Russian military column that had been stalled northwest of Kyiv has started to disperse.
Photos taken on March 10 by Maxar Technologies indicate that Russian armored units are moving into nearby villages. Parts of the convoy further north are deploying in and around forests.
Satellite images show damage to commercial and residential property in and around Kyiv and in Chernihiv, northeast of the capital. Maxar also provided new images of the Chernobyl nuclear power facility.
