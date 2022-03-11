Accessibility links

Ukraine

Satellite Photos Show Massive Russian Column Near Kyiv Spreading Out Into Villages, Forests

The latest satellite imagery shows that the large Russian military column that had been stalled northwest of Kyiv has started to disperse.

Photos taken on March 10 by Maxar Technologies indicate that Russian armored units are moving into nearby villages. Parts of the convoy further north are deploying in and around forests.

Satellite images show damage to commercial and residential property in and around Kyiv and in Chernihiv, northeast of the capital. Maxar also provided new images of the Chernobyl nuclear power facility.
A long line of civilians and cars is seen near the damaged Irpin River bridge. The bridge was destroyed by Ukrainian forces to slow the advance of Russian troops, but it has also hindered the movement of people fleeing from the suburbs and trying to get to Kyiv.
The southern end of Antonov Airport in Hostomel, northwest of Kyiv. Fires at a fuel storage area can be seen in the Maxar image.
A closer view of the fuel storage tanks on fire and military equipment deployed around Antonov Airport.
Russian military vehicles are seen deployed in Ozera, northeast of Antonov Airport.
Fires burning in Chernihiv, northeast of Kyiv. Russian attacks have caused extensive damage to commercial and residential property in and around Kyiv and Chernihiv.
The Epicentr K shopping center in Chernihiv was destroyed by Russian attacks.
A closeup view of fires in an industrial area and nearby fields in southern Chernihiv
A burning warehouse in Stoyanka, in the western Kyiv region
Russian forces deploy and tow artillery into firing positions near forests northwest of Antonov Airport in Lubyanka.
A satellite view of the Chernobyl nuclear facilities on March 10. There are concerns that fighting or cuts in electricity could result in the spread of radioactive material.
A closer view of the Chernobyl nuclear facilities, which is currently controlled by Russian forces.&nbsp;The International Atomic Energy Agency reported on March 10 that it had lost all communications with the Chernobyl facility. Three nuclear reactors that were intact after the accident there in 1986 were shut down in 2000 but radioactive material remains at the site and is kept in electrically powered cooling systems.
RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

