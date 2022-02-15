Germany's Scholz To Meet Putin Over Ukraine Crisis Amid Warnings Of An 'Imminent' Russian Invasion

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to hold talks in Moscow on February 15 with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the latest effort by a Western leader to convince the Kremlin to choose diplomacy amid simmering tensions over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine.

Scholz’s trip to the Russian capital follows similar trips for crisis talks last week by French President Emmanuel Macron and two British ministers.

The German leader's diplomatic endeavor comes as Russia's envoy to the European Union warned on February 15 that Moscow could invade Ukraine if "provoked" by an attack on Russian citizens inside the country.

"We will not invade Ukraine unless we are provoked to do that," Vladimir Chizhov was quoted as saying by Russia's RIA news agency.

"If the Ukrainians launch an attack against Russia, you shouldn't be surprised if we counterattack. Or, if they start blatantly killing Russian citizens anywhere -- the Donbas or wherever," he said, referring to the eastern Ukrainian region controlled by Moscow-backed separatists who have been fighting Ukrainian government forces since April 2014.

Chizhov's comments follow repeated warnings by Washington that Russia is planning so-called "false flag" incidents as a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. warnings were echoed by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who said on February 15 that an imminent invasion of Ukraine remains very probable, and Russian troops could reach Kyiv "very, very quickly."

"It is still the case that an invasion could be imminent, and it is highly likely," she said.

Scholz, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for two hours on February 14 in Kyiv, said he saw "no reasonable justification" for Russia's military activity on Ukraine's border.

Scholz urged Russia to take immediate steps toward reducing the tensions triggered by what the United States has estimated is 130,000 soldiers amassed near the border with Ukraine.

"We are ready for a serious dialogue with Russia on European security issues," Scholz told a news conference after meeting Zelenskiy.

Amid U.S. warnings of a possible imminent Russian invasion, Zelenskiy has decreed February 16 a day of unity.

U.S. intelligence has reportedly indicated February 16 as a possible date for Russian military action.

"We are told that February 16 will be the day of the invasion, we will make it the day of unity," Zelenskiy said in a video on the evening of February 14.

Ukrainians are expected to raise flags across the country and sing the anthem at 10 a.m. local time. "Let's show the whole world our unity," Zelenskiy said.

Asked about Zelenskiy's reference to February 16, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said he would not discuss specific intelligence but said: "It is entirely possible that [Putin] could move with little to no warning."

But Kirby said the U.S. still does not believe Moscow had made a final decision on whether to invade.

Scholz and Putin are also expected to discuss Nord Stream 2, the new pipeline built to bring natural gas from Russia to Germany that is awaiting final regulatory approval from Germany.

U.S. President Joe Biden last week vowed to “bring an end" to the pipeline if Russia invades, but Scholz did not go as far in his comments after he met Biden, saying only Germany and the United States would act together in their response to an invasion.

Russia on February 14 held the door open to further talks on resolving the standoff. During a televised meeting with Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said "there is always a chance" to reach an agreement with the West over Ukraine.

Russia has insisted it has no plan to invade but at the same time has said it wants guarantees on European security issues, including a commitment by NATO not to expand to countries like Ukraine, or another former Soviet republic, Georgia.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine would continue to pursue its goal of NATO membership despite Russia's anger and skepticism from some Western countries.

Zelenskiy said in an address to the nation posted on Facebook that authorities in Ukraine and Ukrainians themselves understand all the challenges they face and expressed confidence in the military.

“We clearly know where the foreign army is near our border, its number, its locations, equipment and its plans,” he said.



On February 14, however, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre repeated a warning that Russia could launch an attack on Ukraine "at any time, including this week." Jean-Pierre told reporters that the United States was "clear-eyed" about the situation on the ground.

The United States already has ordered most of its embassy staff and U.S. citizens to leave the country.

On February 14, it announced the relocation of its embassy operations from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv out of concern for the safety of embassy staff, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AFP, and AP