Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Ukraine Secures $100 Million From World Bank For Conflict-Hit Donbas

A Ukrainian soldier moves through a destroyed building in the town of Avdiyivka in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says his country has secured a $100 million loan from the World Bank for reconstruction efforts in the eastern Donbas region, badly hit by the six-year military conflict with Russian-backed separatists.

In a Twitter post on November 7, Zelenskiy expressed gratitude to the World Bank "for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity."

He said earlier that a fragile cease-fire between the Ukrainian Army and Russia-backed forces, which has lasted for more than three months, could become permanent and help settle the conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people, destroyed infrastructure, and prompted Western countries to impose sanctions on Russia.

The World Bank has committed approximately $13 billion to finance about 70 projects in Ukraine since 1992.

Based on reporting by Reuters

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG