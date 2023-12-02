Ukraine's Security Service Cancels Former President's Trip To Meet With Orban

Ukrainian border guards prevented former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko from leaving the country on what Poroshenko said was a business trip that was to start with a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on December 2.

The service maintains that Russia intended to use the meeting, as well as other meetings of Ukrainian politicians with foreign officials, to spread a pro-Russian narrative.

Poroshenko, who was president from 2014 to 2019, said he had planned a number of high-level meetings abroad but the trip had to be canceled because he was turned away at the border on December 1.

The SBU said in a statement that Poroshenko was turned back due to his planned meeting with Orban, whom the SBU said "systematically expresses an anti-Ukrainian position."

The SBU said it had received information indicating that Moscow planned to use the meeting "in its information and psychological operations against Ukraine." The purpose of such "provocations," it said, is to "reduce the support of foreign partners and try to split Ukrainian society."

Russia is trying to "change the mood in the partner countries" and encourage politicians to "declare narratives about the need for a negotiation process" with Russia, the statement added.

"According to the received counterintelligence data, it is in this context that information regarding the planned meeting of [Orban], who systematically expresses an anti-Ukrainian position, is a 'friend of Putin,' and calls for the lifting of sanctions from the Russian Federation," the SBU statement said.

After receiving the information, the SBU said it appealed to Zelenskiy's office, the government, and the parliament proposing that this information be taken into account during the process of approving foreign missions of Ukrainian delegations.

Poroshenko said on the morning of December 1 that he was not allowed to leave Ukraine despite an order from the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, which clearly stated that the international business trip was from December 1-8. Neither he nor his European Solidarity party has commented since then.

Poroshenko said he had planned meetings at the highest level with representatives of the U.S. Congress and the Polish parliament.

With reporting by AFP