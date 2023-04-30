Ukrainian Official Calls Sevastopol Fuel Depot Fire 'God's Punishment' For Russian Missile Strikes

A Ukrainian military official called the explosion and fire at a fuel storage depot in Sevastopol “God’s punishment,” a response to a wave of missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine that killed at least 25 civilians a day earlier.

The comments by Andriy Yusov, published late on April 29 on the website of the military intelligence agency HUR, stopped short of claiming responsibility for the massive fire, which sent plumes of black smoke billowing over the Crimean port city.

Russian officials explicitly blamed Ukraine, and said the depot was targeted by Ukrainian drones.

Ukraine's military intelligence claimed that more than 10 storage terminals were destroyed in the April 29 incident, while Russia said only four were engulfed. Video from the scene shows at least seven on fire.

The fuel depot was reportedly used for civilian purposes, though Yusov claimed it also supplied naval forces.

Another Ukrainian official, Natalya Humenyuk, appeared to suggest Ukrainian involvement, and she tied it to a widely expected upcoming counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces.

"This work is preparatory to the large-scale full-scale offensive that everyone expects," Gumenyuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s southern military command, said in comments published by the UNIAN news agency.

Gumenyuk claimed that the blast had heightened anxiety among Russian military personnel, and an evacuation of relatives was under way. Sevastopol is home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, and other military units.

There was no independent confirmation of Gumenyuk’s comments.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

The Russian-appointed head of the region, meanwhile, pointed the finger directly at Ukraine.

“According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a [drone] strike,” Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.

Explosions have been heard almost daily in Crimea and Sevastopol since August. Russian occupation authorities claim the blasts are being caused by air defense firing at Ukrainian drones.

Elsewhere, Russian authorities said that two people had been killed in the Bryansk region, near the border with Ukraine, by shelling from Ukrainian forces.

A residential building and two other houses were damaged in the Russian village of Suzemka, regional Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said in a post to Telegram.

Ukraine has regularly struck locations across the border in Russia, primarily using drones, though it has never confirmed responsibility. The attacks have inflicted relatively little damage or few casualties, though they have unnerved residents.

In his nightly address April 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said six children were among at least 23 people killed in the Russian strike that targeted apartment buildings in Uman, a city in central Ukraine, and elsewhere.

“May their memory be bright,” he said.

With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service