Ukrainian Police Seeking Suspect In Killing Of Former Parliament Speaker

Former Ukrainian parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy was gunned down on a Lviv street on August 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed. The shooting took place around noon and Parubiy died on the scene from his injuries, according to police. The shooter remains at large. Parubiy, a prominent political figure and participant in Ukraine's 2013–2014 Revolution of Dignity, served as parliament speaker from 2016 to 2019.