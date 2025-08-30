Former Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy Shot Dead In Lviv

Former Ukrainian parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in the western city of Lviv on August 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed.

The shooting happened around noon and Parubiy died on the spot from his injuries, according to law enforcement. The shooter remains at large.

Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Parubiy’s family and pledged full resources for the investigation.

Parubiy, a prominent political figure and participant in Ukraine’s 2013–2014 Revolution of Dignity, served as parliament speaker from 2016 to 2019.