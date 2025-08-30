Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Former Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy Shot Dead In Lviv

Andriy Parubiy (file photo)
Andriy Parubiy (file photo)

Former Ukrainian parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in the western city of Lviv on August 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed.

The shooting happened around noon and Parubiy died on the spot from his injuries, according to law enforcement. The shooter remains at large.

Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Parubiy’s family and pledged full resources for the investigation.

Parubiy, a prominent political figure and participant in Ukraine’s 2013–2014 Revolution of Dignity, served as parliament speaker from 2016 to 2019.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service has seen its audience grow significantly since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 and is among the most cited media outlets in the country. Its bold, in-depth reporting from the front lines has won many accolades and awards. Its comprehensive coverage also includes award-winning reporting by the Donbas.Realities and Crimea.Realities projects and the Schemes investigative unit.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Recommended

XS
SM
MD
LG