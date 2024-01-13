News
Four Ukrainians Aboard UN Helicopter Captured In Somalia, Kyiv Says
Four of the hostages seized by Al-Shabaab militants after a UN helicopter made an emergency landing in Somalia are Ukrainian, Kyiv confirmed on January 12. The helicopter belonged to a private Ukrainian company and was carrying out a transport mission for the United Nations, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirms the capture of four Ukrainians on the territory of Somalia, controlled by anti-government forces," Nikolenko said. The chopper went down on January 10 with nine people aboard.
Abkhaz Separatists Say Work Set To Begin On Russian Naval Base In Georgian Region
The head of a de facto security body in the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia has been quoted by Russian state media as saying Moscow is preparing to build a naval base in the Black Sea coastal enclave.
RIA Novosti also quoted separatist Security Council head Sergei Shamba as saying on January 12 that construction on the purported facility should begin this year.
Tbilisi and the overwhelming majority of the international community regard Abkhazia and nearby South Ossetia as Georgian territory occupied by Russia. Aside from Russia, only Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru, and Syria have recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent.
Shamba did not say what kind of Russian vessels were expected to use the planned base.
The Abkhaz region's Moscow-backed de facto president, Aslan Bjaniya, said in October that a deal had been signed to locate a Russian naval base in the port of Ochamchira.
Separatists in Abkhazia tried to declare independence from Georgia in 1992, a move that set up 16 years of tensions with Tbilisi before a 2008 war involving Russian troops.
Russian forces supporting the separatists in Abkhazia and South Ossetia control around one-fifth of internationally recognized Georgian territory.
Moscow's invasion and the annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 marked a grab at another strategically sensitive Black Sea coastal region.
Russia's Black Sea Fleet is headquartered in the port of Sevastopol in Crimea and has come under repeated attack from Ukrainian forces since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.
Russia Lists Writer Akunin, Journalist Minkin Among Latest 'Foreign Agents'
Russia's Justice Ministry has declared prominent writer Grigory Chkhartishvili, known under the pen name Boris Akunin, and veteran investigative journalist Aleksandr Minkin as "foreign agents," along with several other additions to the punitive list that has been broadly applied to target regime critics. Officials also added independent news outlet Kholod, ex-lawmaker Anton Sokolov, and the administrator of the Moscow Calling Telegram channel to the list, which stems from a repressive 2012 law. The ministry cited statements or activities related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in all five cases. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Refugee Bear From Bombed-Out Private Zoo In Ukraine Finds New Home In Scotland
An unlikely refugee from the war in Ukraine -- a rare Asiatic black bear -- arrived at his new home in Scotland on January 12 and quickly enjoyed a meal of cucumbers and watermelon. The 12-year-old bear was one of the few survivors found by Ukrainian troops in an abandoned bombed-out private zoo. The troops found the bear, renamed Yampil for the village in the Donetsk region where he was discovered, after they recaptured the city of Lyman in 2022, said Yegor Yakovlev of the international charitable fund Save Wild, who helped the bear find a new home.
Council Of Europe Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan To Focus On Rights, Safe Return Of Karabakh Refugees
The Council of Europe's commissioner for human rights, Dunja Mijatovic, has urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to focus in their ongoing peace talks on ensuring rights for everyone affected by the conflict between the two Caucasus rivals.
In a statement on January 12, she said her visit to the Nagorno-Karabakh region in late October -- the highest-profile rights visit to the Nagorno-Karabakh region in decades -- highlighted the plight of more than 100,000 Karabakh Armenian refugees.
Following decades of control by ethnic Armenians, nearly all of the residents fled Nagorno-Karabakh after Baku wrested control of the internationally recognized Azerbaijani region in a lightning offensive in September.
Mijatovic said "Karabakh Armenians found themselves abandoned without any reliable security or protection guarantees by any party, and...leaving home was the only reasonable option available."
She said those former residents must be allowed to return with their properties intact.
Ethnic Armenians have accused Baku's forces of retributive attacks and other abuses, including the widespread destruction of property.
Mijatovic welcomed "the steps taken by the Azerbaijani government to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons to the Karabakh region" but "expressed the hope that all internally displaced persons who so wish will be able to return as soon as possible in safety and dignity."
She said that "pending a possible return, ways should be promptly found, including by establishing security guarantees, for Karabakh Armenians to temporarily access their homes or places of habitual residence, and visit graveyards where loved ones are buried."
She said the Azerbaijani authorities were responsible for ensuring the protection of property and the prevention of looting.
"The few ethnic Armenians who have stayed in the Karabakh region should also benefit from all human rights protection, including by having their freedom of movement secured," she added.
She encouraged both sides to build trust.
Mijatovic's statement was a follow-up to her visit to the region from October 16-23.
As international officials have pressed peace talks, the leader of Nagorno-Karabakh separatists ousted from the region in September, Samvel Shahramanian, said in December that a decree he signed on the dissolution of separatist institutions was no longer valid.
The United States in January put mostly Muslim Azerbaijan on a watch list for engaging in or tolerating “severe violations of religious freedom” since Baku retook Nagorno-Karabakh from mostly Christian ethnic Armenians.
Russia Adds Former Gazprombank Executive Now Fighting For Ukraine To Wanted List
Russia has put Igor Volobuev, a former vice president of Gazprombank who is now fighting in the Ukrainian military, on its wanted list. Volobuev worked as Gazprom's press secretary for 16 years. He left Russia for Kyiv at the beginning of 2022 and volunteered for the Ukrainian Army. Volobuev is a Russian citizen but he was born in Ukraine and lived the first 18 years of his life there. He said last month that he was serving in the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which includes the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia legion. To read the original story on Current Time, click here.
Belarusian Photojournalist Goes On Trial For Covering Protests, Faces Up To Six Years In Prison
A Belarusian photojournalist went on trial on January 12 in Minsk on charges linked to his professional work covering protests, the latest move in a relentless government crackdown on dissent. Alyaksandr Zyankou faces up to six years in prison if convicted on charges of “participation in an extremist group.” Belarusian Association of Journalists said Zyankou was arrested for “taking pictures to chronicle brutal repressions.” Andrei Bastunets, head of the association, said the authorities “hate anyone speaking about or taking images of political terror in the country.”
U.S. Announces Sanctions Against Companies That Support Funding Of Iranian-Backed Huthis
The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions on January 12 on two companies in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates as part of a crackdown on the financial network funding Iranian-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen.
The department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement that the companies had shipped Iranian commodities on behalf of a Huthi financial facilitator's network and that revenue from the sales of the commodities supported the Huthis "and their continued attacks against international shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden."
"The United States continues to take action against the illicit Iranian financial networks that fund the Houthis and facilitate their attacks," Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said in the statement. "Together with our allies and partners, we will take all available measures to stop the destabilizing activities of the Houthis and their threats to global commerce."
The sanctions were announced after the United States and Britain carried out strikes on Huthi rebels to stop their attacks on Red Sea shipping.
The statement identified the financial facilitator as Sa'id al-Jamal, saying he "engages in a variety of commercial activities that involve the sale of Iranian commodities" to generate revenue for the Huthis and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force. Al-Jamal was designated for sanctions by the Treasury Department in June 2021.
The companies designated for sanctions on January 12 are Cielo Maritime in Hong Kong and Global Tech Marine Services in the United Arab Emirates.
Cielo Maritime has shipped Iranian commodities to China in support of Sa'id al Jamal, according to the statement. Its vessel, the Mehle, used forged shipping documents to disguise the Iranian origin of the cargo, it added.
Global Tech Marine Services has similarly shipped Iranian commodities in support of Sa'id al-Jamal, the statement said. Its ship, the Sincere 02, "sought to disguise the origin of the goods using forged documents," OFAC said.
The sanctions also target the Mehle and the Sincere 02 and two other vessels operated by Global Tech Marine Services that the department said have shipped Iranian commodities.
The sanctions freeze all property and interests owned by the companies in U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit people in the United States from dealing with the companies.
Russian Activist Sent To Pretrial Detention On Charge Of Justifying Terrorism
MOSCOW -- A court in Moscow has sent Russian opposition activist Sergei Udaltsov to pretrial detention on charge of justifying terrorism.
The Basmanny district court ruled on January 12 that Udaltsov must stay in pretrial detention until at least February 15.
Udaltsov was detained on January 11 after police searched his home.
Udaltsov told reporters after the court hearing that the charge against him stems from his public support of members of a so-called Marxist group in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, who were arrested last year on a charge of creation of a terrorist organization.
Udaltsov pleaded not guilty at the hearing, insisting that since the arrested members of the Marxist group have yet to be convicted, they are considered innocent, and therefore the charge against him -- justifying terrorism -- is illegal.
If convicted, Udaltsov faces up to seven years in prison.
The 46-year-old Udaltsov is the leader of the Left Front movement. He was one of the most prominent figures during mass anti-government protests in 2011-2012.
He spent more than four years in prison for organizing mass protests in 2012 against the inauguration of President Vladimir Putin. Udaltsov was released from prison in August 2017.
Despite parole-like restrictions imposed on him after his release, Udaltsov continued to take part in anti-government rallies and has been sentenced to weeks in jail several times.
His wife, Anastasia Udaltsova, is a member of the Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma.
Udaltsov continues to criticize Putin, but has supported Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Recently he openly supported Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov), once a leader of Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's east who is now jailed.
Girkin, 52, has been charged with public calls for extremist activities, which he rejects. He was arrested in July after he sharply criticized Putin for his “too kind’ handling of the Ukraine invasion, referring to Putin as a “nonentity” and accusing him of “cowardly mediocrity.”
Udaltsov openly supported Girkin's plan to take part in presidential election in March.
Municipal Council In Russia's Yoshkar-Ola Annuls Mandate Of Anti-War Lawmaker
The municipal council in Yoskhar-Ola, the capital of Russia's Mari El Republic, has canceled the mandate of lawmaker Anton Sokolov, who openly criticized Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The council said it made the move on January 12 because Sokolov has been absent at the council's sessions without explanation for six months. Sokolov, who has been in Germany since mid-2023, called the council's move "illegal." According to him, nobody asked him about his absence, while he has been attending courses on urban issues in Germany. Last year, Sokolov, 35, signed petitions calling for a stop to Russia's aggression against Ukraine and urging President Vladimir Putin to resign. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Russian Fencers Known For Anti-War Stance Seek To Represent U.S. At 2024 Olympics
Three prominent Russian fencers who openly criticized Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and moved to the United States are seeking U.S. citizenship in hopes of representing the country at the Paris Olympics this year.
According to USA Today, the move by Konstantin Lokhanov, Sergei Bida, and Violetta Bida has been supported by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and USA Fencing.
Lokhanov, 25, is the former son-in-law of the head of Russia's Olympic Committee, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, who condemned Lokhanov's decision to move to the United States.
Lokhanov left Russia one day before Moscow launched its ongoing, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. His wife, fencer Sofia Pozdnyakova, refused to move to the United States, which led to the couple's divorce.
Sergei and Violetta Bida are wanted in Russia on a charge of "illegally leaving their military service." Sergei Bida, 30, competed for Moscow’s Dynamo club, which is affiliated with the Interior Ministry, while his 29-year-old wife represented the Russian Army's Central Sports Club. Athletes representing the two clubs are considered military personnel and have military ranks.
The couple moved to the United States last summer and participated in the U.S. fencing championship, after which the senior coach of the Russian national fencing team, Aleksandr Glazunov was fired.
USA Today cited documents related to the Russian fencers' move to obtain U.S. citizenship.
"All three of these individuals have made sacrifices at great personal cost and put their lives at risk to be able to represent our nation and we ask you to make every effort to support them in the extraordinary circumstance,'' USA Fencing Chief Executive Officer Phil Andrews wrote in a letter to Congress dated January 5.
In early December, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Russian athletes who qualify in their sport for the 2024 Summer Olympics, which run from July 26 to August 11, can take part as neutrals, adding that athletes who actively support the war in Ukraine and those contracted with the Russian military are ineligible.
Russian athletes competed at the Tokyo Games under a neutral flag since competitors and Russian authorities were found to have conspired in a massive and "systematic" state doping conspiracy over the previous decade.
With reporting by USA Today
Russian Shelling Kills 2 People In Ukraine's Kherson, Says Regional Governor
Russian shelling from across the Dnieper River hit a street in the southern city of Kherson on January 12, killing two civilians, including a woman, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram. Russian shells struck a street in the city. "A woman was killed on the spot. A burned body was also found in a car," Prokudin said. Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and its surroundings in November 2022, forcing Russian invaders to retreat across the Dnieper. Russian troops have since regularly shelled the city, causing numerous deaths among civilians and material damage. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Monument Of Former Kazakh President Nazarbaev Removed From University
A monument of Kazakhstan’s former President Nursultan Nazarbaev has been removed from a site in front of the National Defense University in Astana. The Defense Ministry said on January 12 that the monument was removed because the institution is no longer named after Nazarbaev, adding that the sculpture is being temporarily kept in one of the ministry’s depots. The monument depicting Nazarbaev in a military uniform was unveiled in 2020 to mark his 80th birthday. Nazarbaev and his clan lost power after unprecedented anti-government protests that ended with deadly unrest across the country in January 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russia Detains Man In Penza Region For Allegedly Spying For Poland
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on January 12 that its officers detained an employee at an unspecified classified industrial facility in the Penza region on suspicion of spying for Poland. According to the FSB, the detained man, whose identity was not disclosed, collaborated with Polish intelligence in exchange for getting a residence permit in the European Union. The suspect was charged with "collaborating with a foreign nation on a confidential basis." If convicted, the man may face up to eight years in prison. Poland has yet to comment on the FSB statement. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Israel Calls Genocide Accusations At World Court Hearings 'Absurd,' Says No Comparison To Russia Case
Israel has refuted South African claims at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that it is committing genocide against Palestinians in its war in the Gaza Strip and called drawing similarities with Russia's war in Ukraine "absurd."
Lawyers for Israel argued on January 12 that the country is doing what it can to limit the civilian impact of its battle against Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, and that Hamas and its warfare tactics are to blame for a rising death toll among the population.
As part of its case urging the court to order a provisional halt to the hostilities, touched off by a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 that killed some 1,200 civilians in Israel, South Africa has pointed to a March 2022 ruling it made calling on Russia to halt its military operations against Ukraine.
South Africa, which accused Israel of committing "systematic" acts of genocide in the conflict, is asking the court to hand down an emergency ruling to protect Palestinians in Gaza from further harm by Israel's war against Hamas. The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says more than 23,000 Palestinians have been killed in the campaign, the majority of whom were women and children.
But Christopher Staker, a British lawyer arguing on behalf of Israel, said the argument that the ICJ's ruling against Russia set precedent was wrong as in that case, the court found doubtful Russian claims that its military operation was to prevent and punish genocide being committed in Ukraine.
"In this case, Israel does not rely on the genocide convention or prevention of genocide to justify its operations," he said.
"In the Russia case, a suspension of military operations might have been necessary to preserve a right not to be subjected to military operations. But in this case, the right in issue is South Africa's claimed right to ensure observance of the genocide convention. It's absurd to suggest that the only way to ensure observance of the genocide convention in a military operation is to prevent the operation from being conducted at all."
Speaking on the second day of the proceedings, Tal Becker, legal adviser to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, used similar language in calling South Africa's claims "unfounded" and "absurd."
"Israel is at war with Hamas not the Palestinian people," he told the panel of judges.
South Africa's heading up of the case has put a spotlight on its long-standing support of Palestinian rights, with even Nelson Mandela once saying that his country's freedom would be "incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians."
The Netherlands-based court is expected to rule later this month on South Africa's request for emergency measures for Israel to halt its operations in Gaza, but a decision on the allegations of genocide, legal experts say, could take years.
Decisions by the ICJ cannot be appealed, but the court itself has no means of enforcing its rulings.
Analysts have previously noted that the ICJ's order for Russia to halt its military operations had no effect.
With reporting by VOA and Reuters
Tatar Activist Charged For 'Actions' Including Making Anti-War Posters
Sources close to law enforcement structures in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan told RFE/RL on January 11 that a local anti-war activist, Zulfia Sitdikova, was charged with the rehabilitation of Nazism and discrediting Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Investigators ordered her not leave the republic’s capital, Kazan. The charges stem from Sitdikova's two public actions in 2023 protesting the war in Ukraine. In 2022, she was fined for wearing a hoodie with the words "No War" on it while attending a Pro-Kremlin concert in Kazan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service, click here.
Russian Ex-Inmate Exonerated For Service In Ukraine Gets 7 Years For Another Murder
A court in Russia's Far East said on January 11 that it had handed a mitigated prison sentence of seven years to a man convicted on a murder charge because the defendant had fought in the war against Ukraine. Maksim Volkovoi was serving an eight-year sentence for murder when he was recruited from prison to join the war. His sentenced was annulled following his tour of duty. After returning from the war, Volkovoi celebrated for several days at a friend's house, where one guest criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which sparked a brawl. Volkovoi severely beat and stabbed the man to death. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
2 Killed In Shelling, Drone Attack On Horlivka In Occupied Donetsk, Says Moscow-Appointed Governor
Ukrainian shelling and a drone strike near the city of Horlivka in the Russia-occupied region of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine has killed two people and wounded six others, Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-backed regional leader said on Telegram on January 12. Pushilin said an electrical engineer was killed in the shelling and a subsequent drone strike on the ambulance that had come to rescue the victims killed a paramedic. Ukraine did not comment and the information could not be immediately verified.
Russia Adds Self-Exiled Siberian Journalist Serafimov To Wanted List On Unspecified Charges
Russia's Interior Ministry on January 12 added self-exiled Siberian journalist Andrei Serafimov to its wanted list on unspecified charges. Serafimov, who is currently outside of Russia, said earlier that a probe had been launched against him on a charge of calling for activities that compromise Russia's national security. Serafimov said at the time that the charge most likely stemmed from his online posts that explained to young Russian men ways to avoid recruitment to the war in Ukraine. Police earlier searched his relatives’ homes in the Siberian city of Tomsk. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Prosecutors In Russia's Bashkortostan Seek 4 Years In Prison For Activist Alsynov
Prosecutors asked a court in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan on January 11 to convict and sentence to four years in prison Fail Alsynov, the ex-leader of a banned Bashqort group, which for years promoted the Bashkir language and culture. Alsynov was charged with inciting hatred over a speech he gave at a rally in April 2023 that was critical of government plans to start goldmining near a village in Bashkortostan that would bring in migrant laborers. Alsynov rejects the charge as politically motivated. The trial is being held behind closed doors. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service, click here.
Bad Weather Leaves More Than 200 Ukrainian Settlements Without Electricity, Says Energy Ministry
Ukraine's Energy Ministry says 229 settlements across the country are still without electricity on January 12 due to gale-force winds and severely cold weather. Worst affected are the Dnipropetrovsk region, where 79 settlements remain cut off from the power grid, the Kirovohrad region, with 51 settlements, and Mykolayiv, with 39 settlements, the ministry said in a statement on January 12. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian technicians restored power to 123 settlements, with the Odesa region being completely reconnected, the ministry said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Sunak Walks Through Rubble In Kyiv, Pledges Support 'For As Long As It Takes'
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a surprise visit to Ukraine on January 12 to reassure Ukrainians of his country's support in their struggle to repel Russian invaders "for as long as it takes" and pledged an increase in military aid as Kyiv urgently appeals for its allies to beef up weapons deliveries amid a sharp rise in Russian air strikes.
The British leader toured several bombed-out areas of the capital and spoke with Ukrainians amid the rubble before meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The two signed a key agreement on security cooperation. Sunak also pledged an increase in military aid for the embattled country, which has complained recently that it is running out of ammunition.
“Our opponents around the world believe that we have neither the patience nor the resources for long wars,” Sunak said.
“Ukraine is not alone, and Ukraine will never be alone. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin might think that he can outlast us, but he is wrong. We stand with you today, tomorrow, and for as long as it takes."
Zelenskiy described the U.K.-Ukraine Agreement on Security Cooperation, which follows on from an agreement by the Group of Seven nations to provide Ukraine with bilateral security assurances, as an "unprecedented security agreement."
"I am in Ukraine to deliver a simple message. Our support cannot and will not falter," Sunak earlier wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in a message accompanied by a photo of himself among people in Kyiv.
Ahead of arriving in Kyiv on January 12, Sunak announced an increase in military funding to $3.2 billion for Ukraine. In a statement, the British government pledged that some of the funds will be used for "the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine from any nation."
"We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come," the statement said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Sunak first visited Ukraine in November soon after he became prime minister.
Sunak, who first visited Ukraine in November soon after he became prime minister, was due to hold talks with Zelenskiy and other senior Ukrainian officials.
Britain is the second-largest donor of military aid to Kyiv after the United State, with a total contribution of 4.6 billion pounds ($5.35 billion) in 2022 and last year.
The British pledge to increase aid by $255 million from the previous year comes a day after Zelenskiy returned to Ukraine from a tour of the Baltics where he continued to push Western allies to boost funding for the war as it nears its two-year mark.
Zelenskiy has pleaded with Ukraine's allies to keep supplying it with weapons amid signs of donor fatigue in some countries and as Russia turns to countries such as Iran and North Korea for munitions.
On January 11 he said that the situation on the front line is "very complicated" and again said that Ukrainian forces lack weapons.
He also said that after a March presidential election in Russia, which incumbent Vladimir Putin is expected to easily win, the Kremlin will likely undertake military action on a larger scale in Ukraine.
Ukraine has been subjected to several massive waves of Russian missile and drone strikes since the start of the year that have caused civilian deaths and material damage.
U.S. Imposes Sanctions Over Transfer Of North Korean Ballistic Missiles To Russia
The U.S. State Department on January 11 imposed sanctions on three Russian entities and one individual involved in the transfer and testing of North Korea's ballistic missiles for Russia's use against Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "We will not hesitate to take further actions," Blinken said in a statement. A joint statement by the United States and its partners on January 9 condemned arms transfers between North Korea and Russia, including what it termed as Moscow's procurement of North Korean ballistic missiles and its use of those against Ukraine on December 30 and January 2.
U.S., U.K. Launch Strikes Against Iran-Backed Huthi Rebels In Response To Red Sea Attacks
U.S. and British forces have hit Iran-backed Huthi rebel military targets in Yemen -- -- an action immediately condemned by Tehran -- sparking fears around the world of a growing conflict in the Middle East as fighting rages in the Gaza Strip.
U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement that the move was meant to show that the United States and its allies “will not tolerate” the Iran-backed rebel group’s increasing number of attacks in the Red Sea, which have threatened freedom of navigation and endangered U.S. personnel and civilian navigation.
The rebels said that the air strikes, which occurred in an area already shaken by Israel's war with Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and European Union, totaled 73 and killed at least five people.
The U.S. military said 60 targets in 28 locations had been hit, using more than 150 munitions. It said further air strikes were conducted on January 13. U.S. Central Command said the "follow-on action" against a Huthi radar site was conducted by the Navy destroyer USS Carney using Tomahawk missiles.
"I know we have degraded [their] capability," U.S. Lieutenant General Douglas Sims told a briefing. "I don't believe that they would be able to execute the same way they did the other day. But we will see."
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Biden approved the strikes after a Huthi attack on January 9. U.S. and British naval forces repelled that attack, shooting down drones and missiles fired by the Huthis from Yemen toward the southern Red Sea.
Kirby said the United States does not want war with Yemen or a conflict of any kind but will not hesitate to take further action.
"Everything the president has been doing has been trying to prevent any escalation of conflict, including the strikes last night," he said.
The UN Security Council called an emergency meeting for later on January 12 over the strikes. The session was requested by Russia and will take place after a meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza.
Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzya said the air strikes by the United States and Britain were a "blatant armed aggression" against another country.
"These states all carried out a mass strike on Yemeni territory. I'm not talking about an attack on some group within the country but an attack on the people of the country on the whole. Aircraft were used, warships and submarines," Nebenzya said ahead of the Security Council meeting.
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield defended the strikes as legal under international law.
The strikes launched overnight were "to disrupt and degrade the Huthis' ability to continue the reckless attacks against vessels and commercial shipping," Thomas-Greenfield told the council.
She said more than 2,000 ships had been forced by the attacks to divert from the Red Sea since November.
Huthi rebels have stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since Israel launched its war on Hamas over the group's surprise cross-border attack on October 7 that killed some 1,200 Israelis and saw dozens more taken hostage.
The Huthis have claimed their targeting of navigation in the Red Sea is meant to show the group's support for the Palestinians and Hamas.
Thousands of the rebels held protests in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, where they chanted “We aren’t discouraged. Let it be a major world war!”
The White House said Huthi acts of piracy have affected more than 50 countries and forced more than 2,000 ships to make detours of thousands of kilometers to avoid the Red Sea. It said crews from more than 20 countries were either taken hostage or threatened by Huthi piracy.
Kirby said a "battle damage assessment" to determine how much the Huthi capabilities had been degraded was ongoing.
Britain said sites including airfields had been hit. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is still hospitalized following complications from prostate cancer surgery, said earlier the strikes were aimed at Huthi drones, ballistic, and cruise missiles, as well as coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the strikes were "necessary and proportionate."
"Despite the repeated warnings from the international community, the Huthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea," Sunak said in a statement.
Iran immediately condemned the attacks saying they would bring further turbulence to the Middle East.
"We strongly condemn the military attacks carried out this morning by the United States and the United Kingdom on several cities in Yemen," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kannani said in a post on Telegram.
"These arbitrary actions are a clear violation of Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a violation of international laws and regulations. These attacks will only contribute to insecurity and instability in the region," he added.
A Huthi spokesman said the attacks were unjustified and the rebels will keep targeting ships heading toward Israel.
The Huthis are part of what has been described as the Iran-backed axis of resistance that also includes anti-Israel and anti-Western militias such as Hamas and Hezbollah.
Huthi rebels have fought Yemen's government for decades. In 2014, they took the capital, Sanaa.
While Iran has supplied them with weapons and aid, the Huthis say they are not Tehran's puppets and their main goal is to topple Yemen's "corrupt" leadership.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Ukrainian Deputies Withdraw Draft Mobilization Bill, But Defense Minister Says New Version Already Prepared
A draft bill on tightening Ukraine’s mobilization rules has been withdrawn from parliament, but a new version is ready for the government to review, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on January 11.
The bill would enable Kyiv to mobilize more people as it seeks to boost its defenses with the war against Russia’s full-scale invasion approaching the two-year mark.
The initial draft intended to increase the pressure on conscripted men to register for military service and introduce a series of tight sanctions for those who flout the mobilization law. It also included a lowering in the reservist age from 27 to 25, which would have given the army access to a larger cohort.
The parliamentary committee for security and defense had been reviewing the draft for days before it was withdrawn.
"Our team has already prepared a new version of the draft law taking into account all the proposals agreed in the working order with the members of parliament at the meetings of the committee," Umerov said on Facebook.
The ministry is ready to submit the draft for the government's approval in the near future, he said, adding that the military needs it "as soon as possible."
Parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk earlier cited "a joint decision" between parliamentary, government representatives, and military commanders that the bill would be reworked.
The draft law, submitted by the government in late December, immediately drew criticism from the public and politicians.
Some parts of the draft measure “directly violate human rights and others are not optimally formulated," Davyd Arakhamia, parliamentary group leader of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s Servant of the People party, said on Telegram.
Other lawmakers and analysts said that some of its provisions violated the constitution and carried corruption risks.
Umerov said it was “unacceptable in wartime” that mobilization, military registration, and rotations, were being politicized and stalled.
The draft law must be passed in several readings and then signed by Zelenskiy, who said last month that, in light of the ongoing fighting and losses, the military had proposed mobilizing 450,000-500,000 more people.
Ukraine barred men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country, but tens of thousands of conscripts have crossed the border illegally or gone abroad using forged documents.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
