Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries As Moscow Launches Massive Drone Assault

Locals embrace each other next to a damaged residential building following an air attack in Zaporizhzhya on August 30.

Ukrainian drone forces struck two major Russian oil refineries -- Krasnodar in southern Russia and Syzran in the Samara region -- overnight on August 30, igniting fires and causing explosions in facilities key to supplying fuel for Russian military units.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the operations, carried out in coordination with Special Operations Forces, aimed to reduce Russia’s offensive potential and complicate fuel supplies to its troops.

The Krasnodar refinery produces around 3 million tons of gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel annually, while the Syzran plant can process up to 8.5 million tons each year. Damage assessments were ongoing, and no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Russian forces launched one of the largest aerial offensives in weeks, firing 537 drones and 45 missiles at targets across Ukraine.

The Ukrainian air force said it successfully intercepted 510 drones and 38 missiles, though five missiles and 24 drones struck seven locations. Falling debris was recorded at 21 sites.

In Zaporizhzhya, Russian strikes killed one person and wounded 22, including three children. Residential areas, apartment blocks, and industrial sites were damaged, with multiple fires reported at the impact zones.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of using diplomatic delays to intensify attacks and urged stronger sanctions against Russia’s banking and energy sectors. No new date has been set for further talks between the two governments.

Ukraine has accepted a US cease-fire proposal and calls for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy but Moscow has not agreed.

"The only way to reopen a window of opportunity for diplomacy is through tough measures against all those bankrolling the Russian Army and effective sanctions against Moscow itself -- banking and energy sanctions," Zelenskyy wrote on X on August 30.

A day earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Moscow’s stance that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not dismissed the possibility of meeting with Zelenskyy but emphasized that such a meeting would only occur once progress is achieved “at the expert level.”

Meanwhile, the United States approved an $8.5-billion deal to sell Patriot air-defense systems to Denmark, which plans to forward the systems to Ukraine to reinforce its air defenses. Other NATO countries are making similar arrangements, responding to increased threats as US funding for weapon transfers remains uncertain.

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service has seen its audience grow significantly since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 and is among the most cited media outlets in the country. Its bold, in-depth reporting from the front lines has won many accolades and awards. Its comprehensive coverage also includes award-winning reporting by the Donbas.Realities and Crimea.Realities projects and the Schemes investigative unit.

    RFE/RL's Russian Service

    RFE/RL's Russian Service is a multi-platform alternative to Russian state-controlled media, providing audiences in the Russian Federation with informed and accurate news, analysis, and opinion.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

