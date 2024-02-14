Ukraine's New Armed Forces Chief Warns Of 'Extremely Complex' Front Line

The new chief of Ukraine's armed forces warned that the situation on the front line has become extremely difficult as Russia pours in additional troops and equipment after months trying to capture the eastern Ukrainian strongholds of Avdiyivka and Kupyansk.

Ukraine, which is heavily dependent on economic and military aid from its Western allies, has been facing a shortage of ammunition and military equipment on the battlefield and air-defense systems to protect its civilians and infrastructure pounded daily by Russian shelling and drone attacks.

As Russia's unprovoked invasion nears the two-year mark, depleted Ukrainian forces have been conserving dwindling ammunition as desperately needed U.S. military aid is being held back by Republican lawmakers in Washington.

"The operating environment is extremely complex and intense. Russian occupiers continue to step up their efforts and have a large advantage in personnel numbers," Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy wrote on Facebook on February 14, a day after visiting the front line together with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"On the Avdiyivka front, only during the last day, the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 29 attacks by the Russian occupiers," wrote Syrskiy, who was appointed to lead Ukraine's military less than a week ago by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

After a largely failed counteroffensive last year, Ukrainian forces have been stretched on a front line of roughly 1,000 kilometers in the east.

Syrskiy said the Russians were employing aerial bombardment combined with mortar and heavy artillery fire to attack the positions of the Ukrainian military in addition to waves of infantry attacks that he called "flesh storms."

Syrskiy's assessment came as allies of Ukraine prepared to meet in Brussels on February 14 to discuss further military assistance for Kyiv.

The meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format, was scheduled to be chaired in person by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin but he was forced to cancel his trip to Brussels after being hospitalized.

The gathering, which groups all 31 NATO members and 23 other Ukrainian allies, will be followed on February 14 by a meeting of the alliance's defense ministers.

The European Union on February 1 agreed on 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in economic and military aid for Ukraine.

But a $61 billion U.S. aid package for Ukraine that would be used mostly to purchase U.S.-made defense equipment, including munitions and air-defense systems to counter Russia's increasingly intense attacks on civilian infrastructure, remains on hold despite it being pushed through the Senate in a bipartisan effort on February 13.



House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, sharply criticized the package even before the vote in the Senate, and has cast new doubt on its fate, suggesting he would not schedule a vote any time soon on the issue -- if at all -- because it lacks provisions to stem a record flow of migrants across the U.S.-Mexican border.

Facing a Ukrainian defense that increasingly lacks ammunition and sufficient air defenses, Russia has in recent weeks stepped up its shelling and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilian settlements and infrastructure, causing numerous victims and damage.

On February 14, Russian shelling killed at least three people, including a child, and wounded 12 others in the city of Selydove in the eastern Donetsk region, the local council reported, adding that four of the wounded were also children.

Local authorities said nine apartment blocks and the city hospital were also damaged during the shelling.

With reporting by Reuters and AP