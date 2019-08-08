Ukraine, Turkey Mull Free Trade Deal

Ukraine and Turkey are considering a free trade agreement that could see two-way commerce more than double to $10 billion yearly, a statement says on the Ukrainian presidential website.



The statement cited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a joint news conference he gave on August 7 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, following their meeting in Ankara.



“Bilateral trade volume in 2018 was more than $4 billion,” Zelenskiy said. “I’m certain that this is far from the limit of our potential.”



Erdogan noted the two spoke about “all aspects of Turkish-Ukrainian relations,” saying that “now is the time to finalize the negotiation process for a free trade agreement” that have been going on for many years.



Zelenskiy is on a two-day visit to Turkey.



He is also scheduled to meet members of the Ukrainian and Crimean-Tatar community, as well as Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual head of Orthodox Christianity.

Based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian service