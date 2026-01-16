Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Ex-Ukrainian Prime Minister Tymoshenko Avoids Detention On Bribery Charges

Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko appears in court in Kyiv on January 16.
Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko appears in court in Kyiv on January 16.

KYIV -- A Kyiv court has ordered former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko to pay $760,000 bail to avoid detention on charges of offering bribes to lawmakers.

The January 16 ruling followed an announcement by Ukraine's anti-corruption authorities two days previously that Tymoshenko was suspected of organizing "a systemic mechanism for providing improper benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting."

If found guilty, she could face five to 10 years in prison.

Tymoshenko, the charismatic leader of the opposition Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party and three-time presidential candidate, has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to prove the evidence against her was falsified.

In a social media post on January 15, she said her bank accounts had been blocked, making her unable to post bail. But Tymoshenko's lawyers are preparing an appeal against the bail order and she does not have to pay while the appeal is considered. She was not sent to a detention center or ordered to wear an electronic bracelet.

However, some restrictions are already in place. She is not allowed to leave the Kyiv region or communicate with a large number of legislators, for instance. She also has to inform authorities about any change of her job or place of residence.

On the morning of January 14, after a search at the Batkivshchyna offices in Kyiv, Tymoshenko said the actions against her were the result of a "political order." Her party is the third largest in parliament.

In court on January 16, the judge issued Tymoshenko a warning after she repeatedly interrupted prosecutors who said there was a risk she could attempt "destruction of material evidence and influence on witnesses" if allowed to remain at liberty.

Tymoshenko was a key figure in Ukraine's 2004 pro-democracy Orange Revolution and a controversial figure in the country's lucrative gas industry. Prime minister for five months in 2005 and then from 2007-2010, she was jailed under abuse of power charges during the presidency of pro-Moscow leader Viktor Yanukovych.

Many international organizations said the case against Tymoshenko was politically motivated, and she was released following mass protests that toppled Yanukovych in 2014.

Having been defeated in presidential elections in 2010 by Yanukovych, she ran again in 2016 but came a distant second with just 13 percent of the vote -- losing to Petro Poroshenko. In the next election, in 2019, when Volodymyr Zelenskyy was elected president, Tymoshenko came third.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service has seen its audience grow significantly since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 and is among the most cited media outlets in the country. Its bold, in-depth reporting from the front lines has won many accolades and awards. Its comprehensive coverage also includes award-winning reporting by the Donbas.Realities and Crimea.Realities projects and the Schemes investigative unit.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Recommended

XS
SM
MD
LG