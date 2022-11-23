News
U.S. To Send Additional $400 Million In Military Aid For Ukraine
The United States has announced additional military assistance to help Ukraine defend itself, including from "the Kremlin's relentless attacks on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure." The U.S. State Department said in a statement on November 23 that it was enacting the 26th draw-down of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021. "This $400 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and air defense equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories," the statement said. The drawdown will bring total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to approximately $19.7 billion under the administration of President Joe Biden, it added.
Russian Lawmakers Approve Second Reading Of Bill Tightening 'Gay Propaganda' Law
Russian lawmakers approved on November 23 the second of three readings of a series of amendments to the country's controversial "gay propaganda" law, an expansion of the legislation that rights activists say has put LGBT people at risk and led to increased discrimination and violence against them. The amendments to the 2013 law, if approved as expected, ban the "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relationships" entirely and authorize the blocking of Internet resources that cover LGBT topics and ban films that the government interprets as containing such "propaganda." To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Teenager Detained In St. Petersburg Says She Fled Home In Ingushetia Over Domestic Violence
Police in St. Petersburg have detained an 18-year-old woman from the North Caucasus region of Ingushetia who says she fled to escape systematic domestic violence and beatings.
Human rights activists in Russia said on November 23 that Leila Giriyeva called police after her relatives found her in an apartment in St. Petersburg and tried to take her with them by force. Police detained both the teenager and her relatives.
Police say they are waiting for information from authorities in Ingushetia, where Giriyeva was added to the wanted list over an alleged theft. Giriyeva and human rights activists say her name was added to the wanted list as a means of locating her in St. Petersburg. She denies the theft allegation.
Giriyeva insists that her father, a retired police officer, has regularly beaten her for several years. She says her relatives brought her to Islamic scholars "for treatment" several times because she has declared herself an atheist.
Domestic violence has been a problem in Russia's North Caucasus region for decades. Victims who manage to flee often say that they may face "punishment," including honor killings, if they are forced to return.
Usually, local authorities take the side of the accused abusers.
SK SOS, the human rights group whose activists provided the information about Gerijeva's detention, said on November 23 that police detained group member Vladislav Khorev while he was on his way to provide Giriyeva with legal support.
Last month, four sisters from another North Caucasus region, Daghestan, managed to flee to Georgia with the help of human rights organizations after they faced domestic violence.
In August, another woman from Daghestan, Patimat Idrisova, managed to leave Russia and change her identity after she faced domestic violence.
Last year, Daghestan-based rights activist Svetlana Anokhina said that two victims of domestic violence in Daghestan were taken by force from a shelter in Tatarstan and taken back home against their will.
Also last year, a police officer rushed into a shelter in the capital of Daghestan, Makhachkala, and forcibly removed a young Chechen woman, Khalimat Taramova, who had fled Chechnya with the intention of living with her girlfriend.
U.S. Places Sanctions On Iranian Officials Amid Crackdown On Protests
The United States has targeted three Iranian security officials under human rights-related sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department said on November 23, citing Tehran's ongoing crackdown on protesters and "increased aggressive actions against the Iranian people." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Russian Jailed In Norway For Drone Flight
A Russian man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail in Norway for flying a drone over Norwegian territory in violation of a ban adopted in response to the war in Ukraine. Now Europe's main supplier of natural gas, Norway has been on high alert since mysterious unmanned aircraft were spotted near strategic sites, including oil and gas platforms far offshore, over the past few weeks. The 34-year-old Russian citizen, who said he left Russia to escape President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization order, was found guilty of flying a drone "on several occasions" in southern Norway between October 13 and 20, a district court in Bergen said in its verdict.
Iranian Rights Groups Say Dozens Killed In Kurdish Region In Police Crackdown
Human rights sources say that dozens of people have been killed by Iranian security agents in recent weeks as a deadly crackdown intensifies in the country's western Kurdistan region, which has been the epicenter of anti-establishment protests that have raged for months following the death of a young woman in police custody.
Hengaw, a Norway-based group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, reported that the security forces killed at least 42 Kurdish citizens between November 15 to November 21 while using live ammunition against protesters.
The France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network wrote in a report that government forces killed at least 14 Kurdish citizens in the cities of Javanrud, Piranshahr, Sanandaj, Dehgolan, and Bukan during three days from November 19 to 21.
Activists say the violence is an attempt by the authorities to create fear among protesters and quell the nationwide protests that have rocked the country since Mahsa Amini died on September 16 after being detained by police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
What began as protests against the brutal enforcement of the mandatory head scarf has snowballed into one of the biggest threats to Iran's clerical establishment since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
At least 378 people, including 47 children, have been killed by security forces across the country, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) group. At least 83 people have been killed in Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and West Azerbaijan, three provinces with significant Kurdish populations, IHR said.
Activist reports also indicate that hundreds of people have been arrested and scores injured, with many people missing after being detained by security forces.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Armenian PM Attacks Russian-Led Alliance At Summit In Yerevan
YEREVAN -- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has criticized the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for its refusal to support Armenia when it faced "Azerbaijan's aggression."
Speaking at a CSTO summit in Yerevan on November 23, Pashinian said his country had supported a fellow member, Kazakhstan, immediately in early January when President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev asked CSTO troops to enter his country following unprecedented anti-government protests that left at least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, dead.
Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Russia comprise the CSTO, which was established in October 2002.
"Armenia is ending its chairmanship of the CSTO. Although it is an anniversary year [for the CSTO], for Armenia it was not an anniversary year at all. In the last two years, a CSTO member-state has been attacked by Azerbaijan at least three times, and actually, till now, we have not received any reaction from the CSTO regarding Azerbaijan's aggression, which is a big blow to the CSTO's image," Pashinian said.
Armenia says dozens of square kilometers of its sovereign territory were seized by Azerbaijan during the military conflict between the two countries in May 2021, in November 2021, and in September this year.
Hundreds of activists representing civil society and democratic institution rallied on November 23 in downtown Yerevan, demanding Armenia leave the CSTO immediately. Among the demonstrators were Ukrainian citizens who protested Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in late February.
The leaders of the CSTO's member-states -- Vladimir Putin of Russia, Alyaksandr Lukashenka of Belarus, Toqaev of Kazakhstan, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, and Pashinian -- met in the Armenian capital as Russia continued shelling Ukrainian towns and cities with missiles targeting the energy infrastructure.
It was announced at the summit that Kazakh politician Imanghali Tasmaghambetov will replace Belarusian politician Stanislau Zas as secretary-general of the CSTO.
The 65-year-old Tasmaghambetov, who is known for his loyalty to former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, has served as prime minister, deputy prime minister, mayor of the Kazakh capital, Astana, and largest city, Almaty.
His last official position was as ambassador to Russia, which he held before announcing his retirement in 2019.
Trial Of Russian Opposition Politician Yashin Starts In Moscow
A Moscow court has begun the trial of opposition politician Ilya Yashin, who was arrested in July on a charge of spreading false information about the Russian military amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Yashin is an outspoken Kremlin critic and one of the few prominent opposition politicians still in Russia. The charge against him stems from his YouTube posts about alleged crimes committed by the Russian military in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iran Says IRGC Colonel Killed In Roadside Bombing Attack In Syria
Iran says that Colonel Davoud Jafari, a senior commander with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), has been killed in Syria by a roadside bomb in an attack Tehran blamed on Israel.
The IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency on November 23 published a statement from the group in which it said Jafari was an adviser to the IRGC's aerospace division. The statement added that Israel was responsible for the operation, though it presented no evidence to back up the claim.
Tasnim published a photo of Jafari next to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which showed that he was involved in the arrest of U.S. sailors in the Persian Gulf in January 2016.
Independent sources have not yet confirmed the Tasnim report and Israel has not reacted to it either.
Tehran admits it has provided military support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces in a civil war since at least 2012 in the form of military advisers and volunteers, but denies sending its own troops.
Even so, Iranian media have reported the death of a handful of Iranian commanders along with hundreds of Iranian fighters in Syria.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a shadow war for years, worsening already strained relations between them.
Further heightening tensions are deadlocked negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
In the absence of a deal that would curb Iran's sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of U.S. sanctions, Tehran has reduced its commitments and expanded its nuclear activities, raising concern in Israel.
The news of Jafari's death comes after an Israeli official blamed Iran for a November 15 strike on the Pacific Zircon tanker, which is managed by Israeli-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping.
Tehran has also accused Israel of carrying out a recent spate of assassinations and sabotage attacks inside the Islamic republic.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Daughter Of Journalist Who Set Self On Fire Fined For 'Discrediting' Russian Army
The daughter of Russian journalist Irina Slavina, who died two years ago after setting herself on fire in an apparent reaction to being under investigation, has been fined on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces.
Margarita Murakhtayeva wrote on Facebook that a court in the city of Nizhny Novgorod ordered her to pay 30,000 rubles (almost $500) on November 22 for her single-person picket in October to protest against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, launched by President Vladimir Putin in late February.
Murakhtayeva stood at the site where her mother burned to death on October 2, 2020, with a poster saying, "My mother would say 'Putin, go to hell with your war,' but Putin already killed her."
Before setting herself on fire in front of the city police headquarters in Nizhny Novgorod, Slavina wrote on Facebook, "Blame the Russian Federation for my death."
Slavina killed herself a day after a group of law enforcement officers searched her apartment in an attempt to find evidence linking her with the opposition Open Russia group. The officers confiscated Slavina's computers and mobile phones.
Slavina said at the time that she was left without the tools needed to do her job as a journalist, adding that she had never had any links with Open Russia.
Slavina's self-immolation caused a public outcry, with many people demanding justice. However, the authorities have refused to launch a probe into her death, saying there were no elements of a crime to investigate.
Slavina's Koza.Press online newspaper focused on shortcomings in the work of local officials, cases of political persecution, and the illegal removal of historic buildings in the Nizhny Novgorod region.
The newspaper was shut down by her daughter after her death.
Several days after Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine, Putin signed a law that criminalized the dissemination of "fake" reports that purportedly "discredit the armed forces."
Kyrgyz Lawmaker Says He's Under Pressure After Argument With Security Chief
A Kyrgyz lawmaker claims he has come under pressure after an argument with the country's security chief over a border deal with neighboring Uzbekistan.
Omurbek Bakirov told RFE/RL on November 22 that attempts were being made to "denigrate" him, with the aim of removing him from parliament, an accusation rejected by his critics.
Bakirov said he was given several hours by the presidential administration to vacate his office at Bishkek's White House, the headquarters of both the presidency and parliament, the Jogorku Kenesh.
A letter from the president's office on November 18 said Bakirov would be offered another office but didn't give further details.
Bakirov and Kamchybek Tashiev, the head of the National Committee for State Security, argued during a parliament session on November 17 as the legislature ratified a bilateral deal with Uzbekistan on border demarcation and jointly managing the Kempir-Abad water reservoir.
The accord has faced fierce criticism and public protests.
Bakirov said Tashiev "got personal" when he questioned the security chief over a previous deal that involved another reservoir in southern Osh Province.
"He suddenly began to get personal, saying, 'We know who you are, and we know how you were chosen, we'll see soon.' But it wasn't about me. I said, 'Then cook and eat me if you will.' He said, 'What are you, a partridge that I should eat you?'" Bakirov said.
Bakirov called Tashiev's comments clear "threats and intimidation" against him.
Without naming any individuals, Tashiev said in a television interview on November 18 that some lawmakers had spread provocative information and asked him tricky questions in parliament in order to score political points by using the sensitive topic of the border agreement.
The incident has sparked mixed reactions among the public. Some have condemned it as pressure on parliamentary immunity and its constitutional guarantees.
Others accused Bakirov of trying to exploit the situation to save his own political career amid an allegation that a 2021 criminal case against him on charges of electoral fraud could be revived.
Bakirov was among 19 lawmakers who voted against the border agreement on November 17.
The Uzbek parliament's lower and upper chamber approved the accord on November 14 and November 18, respectively. The presidents of both countries must still sign the deal for it to become valid.
Under the deal, Kyrgyzstan will hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad reservoir, which covers 4,485 hectares, to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
President Sadyr Japarov and his allies claim the agreement benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water reservoir.
But many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam are against the deal, saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
Turkmen Women Refused Boarding On Dubai Flight Over Cosmetic Changes
ASHGABAT -- Several women in Turkmenistan say they were not allowed to board a plane to Dubai because they had cosmetic procedures such as Botoxed lips, fake eyelashes, and nails.
One of the women, a 40-year-old resident of the western Balkan Province, told RFE/RL on November 22 that migration officers claimed that facial-recognition software on their computers "would not be able to identify" the women because of their augmented lips or other parts of their faces.
The women questioned the reasons they were stopped from boarding the plane, noting it came just months after Turkmen authorities introduced restrictions for women, banning Botox, hair-dyeing, mascara, artificial eyelashes and nails, as well as tight dresses.
"When they sell air tickets to Dubai, they do not warn us about the facial requests. The ticket also does not carry any instructions on that matter. When just four hours are left before the flight, migration officers start studying our faces and in the very last moment say that they cannot allow us to board.
"First of all, it is a huge financial blow, secondly, it is psychological pressure. Our freedom of movement and gender rights are being fully violated here," a woman who identified herself as Mahri from Balkan Province told RFE/RL.
"The tone the international airport's employees talked to us in such situations is as if women and girls change their facial features with the aim of becoming prostitutes while in Dubai," Mahri added.
Turkmenistan is one of the most repressive countries in the world. President Serdar Berdymukhammedov took over the former Soviet republic in March after his authoritarian father, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, ruled the Central Asian country with an iron fist from 2006.
Women, especially from rural locations, often have to travel abroad to find jobs as the economic situation in the country gets worse.
Adding to their difficulties, authorities and police in April started limiting their behavior in public by prohibiting them holding men's hands in public and from sitting in the front seats of vehicles.
Meanwhile, Turkmen media outlets that are fully under state control have started publishing instructions for women's behavior in recent months, ordering them to "passionately respect" their husbands.
Last year, dozens of Turkmen activists residing abroad held protests in Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, calling on the international community to pay more attention to the situation regarding human rights and civil freedoms in Turkmenistan.
Former Russian Regional Governor Launches Hunger Strike As His Trial In Moscow Continues
Sergei Furgal, the former governor of the Far Eastern Khabarovsk region of Russia whose arrest in 2020 caused months-long protests, has launched a hunger strike. Furgal, who is charged with attempted murder and ordering two killings in 2004 and 2005, went on trial in May. He has rejected any involvement. Furgal and his supporters insist the case against him is politically motivated. He faces a life sentence if convicted. Furgal, a member of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, was elected in 2018 after beating the region's longtime incumbent from the ruling United Russia party. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Independent Media Outlet In Almaty Attacked For Second Time In Weeks
Unknown assailants have broken a window at the offices of the Elmedia television channel in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty. The attack came weeks after a similar attack shattered the office's glass doors and a large inscription was left in red on the sidewalk in front of the office in what employees believe was a warning to independent media. Elmedia said on Telegram on November 23 that the office's doors were also broken in the overnight attack. Intimidation and attacks on independent media outlets in the country have been frequent for years. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service, click here.
Bishkek Court Rules To Deport Noted Investigative Journalist Bolot Temirov
BISHKEK -- The Bishkek City Court upheld a decision to deport noted Kyrgyz investigative journalist Bolot Temirov to Russia after finding him guilty of illegally obtaining a Kyrgyz passport.
After the court's decision was pronounced on November 23, Temirov was immediately detained by men in civilian clothes and forcibly taken from the courtroom.
Temirov's lawyer, Bakytbek Avtandil-uulu, told RFE/RL that he does know where his client was taken and how the court’s ruling will be carried out.
In late September, the Sverdlov district court in Bishkek found the 43-year-old journalist not guilty on charges of illegal drugs possession and illegal border crossing. But it did conclude that his Kyrgyz passport was obtained with legal violations that would not lead to criminal prosecution due to the statute of limitations.
Prosecutors then appealed the court's ruling, questioning the statute of limitation and demanding that the investigative journalist, who also holds a Russian passport, be deported.
Temirov and traditional bard singer Bolot Nazarov, who performed his anti-corruption songs on the YouTube channel Temirov LIVE, were arrested in January for allegedly possessing illegal drugs, which the two men say were planted by police.
In April, Bishkek city police filed additional charges against Temirov, accusing him of forgery and illegally crossing the border with Russia.
Police said Temirov, who was born in Kyrgyzstan but raised in Russia, used forged documents to obtain a Kyrgyz passport in 2008, which he then used to illegally exit and enter Kyrgyzstan.
Temirov rejected all of the charges, saying they were brought against him after he published the results of his investigation suggesting corruption among top officials of the Central Asian nation.
Kyrgyz authorities have denied that probes against Temirov are politically motivated.
Earlier this month, Temirov was shortlisted for the Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Awards 2022.
Temirov was among 12 people recognized by the U.S. State Department last year as anti-corruption champions.
Temirov's parents are naturalized Russian citizens and reside in Moscow.
Gas Stored In Ukraine Is Ours, Moldova Says, Accusing Russia Of Energy 'Blackmail'
Moldova has accused Moscow of energy "blackmail" and dismissed allegations by Russian energy giant Gazprom that Ukraine is withholding deliveries intended for its neighbor as "manipulation" meant to justify cutting supplies for Chisinau.
Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said in a Facebook post on November 23 that some gas supplies -- over 200 million cubic meters -- from Russia remain in storage in Ukraine for future use and that Gazprom is falsely using that fact to threaten to cut supplies "in an unfriendly manner we have already been used to."
"To be clear, all the gas delivered to Moldova ends up in our country," Spinu wrote. "The volumes of gas that Gazprom refers to as remaining in Ukraine are our savings and reserves stored in warehouses in Ukraine.... Let it also be clear that these volumes were and will be fully paid for by our country."
Russia has drastically cut gas deliveries to Europe in response to Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, triggering an energy crisis at the onset of the cold season.
Moldova, wedged between Ukraine and EU member Romania, has seen its Russian gas deliveries slashed and its regular electricity imports dry up.
Earlier this week, Gazprom threatened to reduce gas deliveries to Moldova starting next week, alleging that Ukraine -- a key transit route for Russian gas supplies to Europe -- had prevented the delivery of some 52.5 million cubic meters of gas to Chisinau, thus causing an "imbalance" in the gas flow.
Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita told Moldovan television channel Pro TV that Moldova is prepared to counter what she called Russia's "blackmail."
"There are no signals that Russia will stop supplying gas to Moldova in December. But the government is ready for any scenario, as Russia continues to use energy resources as a tool of blackmail," she said.
Pro-Western President Maia Sandu said on November 21 that Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, could face a harsh winter because of an "acute" energy crisis that risked stoking popular discontent.
Ukraine has also rejected Gazprom's allegations, saying that all Moldovan gas has been transferred "in the full amount." It also accused Russia of "manipulating facts" to justify cutting deliveries to Europe.
Ukrainian state energy firm Naftohaz said that by threatening to cut gas deliveries to Moldova, Gazprom is attempting to prevent Chisinau from using Ukraine's gas transport systems and its subterranean storage facilities in order to consolidate Moldova's dependence on Russian gas.
EU Parliament Website Attacked After Members Slam Russian 'Terrorism'
The European Parliament website was hit by a cyberattack claimed by pro-Russian hackers on November 23, shortly after lawmakers approved a resolution calling Moscow a "state sponsor of terrorism." "The European Parliament is under a sophisticated cyberattack. A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility," the parliament's president, Roberta Metsola, said on Twitter. "Our IT experts are pushing back against it and protecting our systems. This, after we proclaimed Russia as a State-sponsor of terrorism. My response: #SlavaUkraini (Glory to Ukraine)."
Pope Compares Russia's War In Ukraine To 1930s Famine Inflicted By Stalin
Pope Francis said on November 23 that Ukrainians were suffering today from the "martyrdom of aggression" and compared Russia's war in Ukraine to the "terrible genocide" of the 1930s, when Soviet leader Josef Stalin inflicted famine on the country. Francis, speaking to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square in his weekly general audience, mentioned the Holodomor, in which millions of Ukrainians died. “Let us pray for the victims of this genocide and let us pray for so many Ukrainians -- children, women, elderly -- who are today suffering the martyrdom of aggression,” he said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Russian Commission Wants To Designate 30 International NGOs As 'Extremist' Or 'Undesirable'
A Russian parliamentary commission investigating the alleged interference of foreign nations in the country's internal affairs has recommended recognizing dozens of international NGOs as extremist or undesirable. The commission's chief, Vasily Piskaryov, wrote on Telegram on November 23 that 30 NGOs from Australia, Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the United States "are controlled by NATO members' governments and aim to destroy Russia." Russia has been under unprecedented international sanctions over its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Finnish Support For NATO Membership Rises To 78 Percent, Poll Shows
Some 78 percent of Finns have a positive attitude toward NATO membership and more than half are of the opinion that Finland should be open to all cooperation within NATO, including having military bases located inside Finland, according to a survey by the Finnish Business and Policy Forum EVA. The survey, released on November 23, said 8 percent of Finns have a negative attitude toward joining the Western security alliance, while 10 percent had a neutral position. In March 2022, when the previous EVA survey on NATO membership was carried out, 60 percent of Finns supported joining.
IAEA Chief Meets Russian Delegation Amid Concerns Over Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi has met with a delegation from Russia over safety concerns at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which again came under attack last week.
"IAEA Director General @rafaelmgrossi met a Russian delegation led by Rosatom DG Alexey Likhachev in Istanbul today, for consultations on operational aspects related to safety at #Zaporizhzhya NPP in Ukraine & on urgently establishing a nuclear safety & security protection zone," the UN nuclear watchdog said in a tweet on November 23.
An IAEA team on the ground reported on November 20 that some of the plant's buildings, systems, and equipment were damaged in the attacks, raising safety concerns at Europe's larges nuclear power station.
Ukraine's energy agency Enerhoatom accused Russian forces of shelling the facility, saying that at least 12 strikes were recorded "on the territory of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant."
Russia's Defense Ministry countered that Ukrainian forces were the ones firing on power lines that supply the plant, while an official from the Russian nuclear power operator Rosenergoatom said that some of the site's storage facilities had been hit as the shells had targeted a dry nuclear waste storage facility and a building that houses spent nuclear fuel.
No radioactive emissions are believed to have leaked during the attacks.
In recent months, Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of targeting the plant, which Russian forces took control of shortly after their invasion of Ukraine in February. The reactors at the Soviet-designed plant have been shut down, but there is a risk that nuclear fuel could overheat if power supplies to the plant's cooling systems are cut off.
The plant has been forced to operate on backup generators a number of times since the Russian invasion.
Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Its Stock Of Iranian-Made Drones
Russia has likely launched hundreds of Iranian-manufactured unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defense said on in its daily intelligence update on November 23. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iranian-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said. It said Russia is likely using the UAVs to make up for a "severe shortage" of cruise missiles, but that the strategy has not been effective, as most UAVs have been shot down.
- By BBC
Britain Sending Helicopters To Ukraine For First Time
Britain is sending helicopters to Ukraine, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has said, the first piloted aircraft to be sent by the United Kingdom since the war began. Three former British military Sea Kings will be provided and the first has already arrived, the BBC reported. In the last six weeks, Ukrainian crews were trained in the United Kingdom to fly and maintain the aircraft to provide search-and-rescue capabilities. Wallace said Britain would also send an additional 10,000 artillery rounds. He made the announcement from Oslo, where he is meeting allies to discuss ongoing military support for Kyiv. To read the original story from the BBC, click here.
At Least Three Killed By Missile Strikes In Kyiv As EU Lawmakers Declare Russia A 'State Sponsor Of Terrorism'
Russia pummeled Ukraine's power infrastructure with multiple missile strikes on November 23, with authorities in Kyiv saying three people were killed by a rocket that hit a two-story building, while several Ukrainian regions and neighboring Moldova reported electricity outages.
"As a result of the attack, a two-story residential building was damaged. Three people died and six were injured," Kyiv's military administration said on Telegram.
Officials said all of the Kyiv region was left without power, while in the capital, the water supply was completely cut off.
The city of Lviv in western Ukraine was left completely without power, said Mayor Andriy Sadoviy.
"The whole city is without power. We are waiting for additional information from energy experts," Sadoviy said on social media, warning that there may also be interruptions to the city's water supply.
The Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure also caused a massive power outage across Moldova, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said.
"Massive blackout in Moldova after today's Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure," Spinu said on Twitter. "Moldelectrica, TSO (transmission system operator), is working to reconnect more than 50 percent of the country to electricity."
The European Parliament, meanwhile, designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism in a symbolic move, hours after a missile strike killed a newborn baby in southern Ukraine.
"The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Ukraine, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and other serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law amount to acts of terror," a resolution approved by EU lawmakers said.
The parliament said it "recognizes Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and as a state, which uses means of terrorism."
The move, which carries no legal consequences, was welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Twitter.
"Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to end its long-standing policy of terrorism in Ukraine and across the globe," Zelenskiy tweeted.
Russian forces have increasingly targeted Ukrainian critical infrastructure in recent weeks as they faced setbacks on the battlefield following their February 24 invasion.
Earlier, a missile strike on a maternity ward killed a newborn baby in the southern Zaporizhzhya region, Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported on November 23.
"The enemy has once again decided to try to achieve with terror and murder what it wasn't able to achieve for nine months and won't be able to achieve," Zelenskiy said on Facebook after the attack on the hospital in Vilnyansk, located 18 kilometers from the regional capital of Zaporizhzhya.
"Instead, it will only be held to account for all the evil it has brought to our country," he added.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces repelled multiple Russian attacks in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on November 23.
Russia has been pressing an offensive along a stretch of front line west of the city of Donetsk, using some of the forces it moved following its withdrawal from around the city of Kherson in the south.
WATCH: RFE/RL's Yehor Lohinov traveled with members of the Ukrainian Army's 58th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade and watched as they remotely fired Ukrainian-built Stuhna missiles from a shelter. The brigade is defending the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
"The enemy does not stop shelling the positions of our troops and settlements near the contact line [in the Donetsk region]," the Ukrainian military said.
The Ukrainian Army repelled attacks in 11 locations in Donetsk and Luhansk, the military said, including Bilohoryivka, Bakhmut, Kurdyumivka, and Severniy, the military said.
"Over the past day, the enemy launched five missile attacks on populated areas of the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions and carried out some 45 multiple-rocket attacks on the positions of our troops," it said.
The Ukrainian military also said on November 23 that it has identified a center for the training of operators of both Russian and Iranian drones in Sevastopol, in Russian-occupied Crimea.
"The duration of training for the specialist drone operators is up to three weeks. Currently, about 30 servicemen are being trained," the military added.
The statement came after the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol said Russian air defenses had repelled a drone attack on an electricity and heating plant in the Balaklava district of the city.
Mykhaylo Razvozhayev blamed the Ukrainian military for the attacks. The Ukrainian military has not commented on Razvozhayev's accusations.
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update on November 23 that, since September, Russia has likely launched hundreds of Iranian-manufactured drones against Ukraine.
"Russian commanders likely also wanted Iranian-sourced UAVs to prioritize medical facilities as targets of opportunity, and strike them with guided munitions if identified," the British intelligence report said.
Russia's use of drones was most probably intended to make up for its severe shortage of cruise missiles, the report said, adding that the approach has had limited success, and that most drones have been neutralized.
Ukrainian forces have been pushing a counteroffensive in the south of Ukraine and earlier this month reclaimed Kherson, the capital of the region bordering the peninsula.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
- By AP
U.S. Treasury Releases More Details Of Plan To Cap Price Of Russian Oil
The U.S. Treasury Department has released new details of its long-awaited plan to impose a price cap on Russian oil, but the United States and its allies are still finalizing how much they'll pay for petroleum exports. The new guidance is meant to help firms and maritime insurers understand how to abide by the price ceiling, according to a senior U.S. Treasury official who discussed the plans on a call with reporters on November 22. The official said the plan allows the United States and its allies to reduce Russia's revenues while keeping oil on the market. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Kremlin-Installed Officials In Crimea Say Sevastopol Targeted By Ukrainian Drones
