U.S. Senators Vow In Kyiv To Continue Bipartisan Support For Ukraine After Elections

Iranian protesters have gathered in the city of Karaj, northwest of Tehran, to mark 40 days since the death of Hadis Najafi, a 20-year-old woman who was shot dead by Iranian security forces near Tehran.



Videos posted on social media show a large number of protesters in Karaj chanting "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and indicate the demonstrators clashed with security forces.



One video of the protest in Karaj appears to show armed forces shooting in the air and directly at protesters as people take shelter in their cars.



It was not possible to authenticate the videos, and there has been no comment from security forces in Karaj.



Najafi, who was active on the social media site TikTok, was shot six times on September 21 in Karaj during ongoing nationwide protests following the death of Mahsa Amini.



The demonstrations on November 3 were held to mark the end of the traditional 40-day mourning period following Najafi's death. The day also marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for many other protesters in Iran.



One of them was Javad Heydari, who was killed on September 22 due to a lack of medical attention after being shot by security forces in the central city of Qazvin. A large gathering on November 3 took place in Qazvin for Heydari, who was 40.



His family had been pressured to state that their son died by accident, but they repeatedly said that he was murdered in the public protests with a "war bullet."



The cities of Tehran, Isfahan, Sanandaj, and Tabriz on November 2 were the scene of anti-government protests that lasted into the night. These protests took place hours after Khamenei once again linked the protesters to foreign countries.



The authorities have always accused the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Israel of being involved in the protests.



Videos published on social media show that the authorities have cut off the electricity in the Chaharbagh neighborhood in the central city of Isfahan in response to the protests. However, people chanted slogans against the government in the dark.



Amini, 22, died in police custody in mid-September after being arrested for "improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic headscarf, or hijab.



Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country met by authorities with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 277 people, including 40 children.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda