Turkey Says Ukraine War 'Will Not End Easily'
Turkey conceded on December 24 that Russia's war on Ukraine "will not end easily," despite Ankara's efforts to arrange peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Turkey, which has friendly relations with both of its Black Sea neighbors, has positioned itself as a neutral player and tried to broker a truce. "It appears this war will not end easily," Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said during a year-end briefing in Ankara. "It would not be wrong to say that despite all our goodwill and call for a cease-fire, this war is likely to continue in 2023."
Taliban Orders NGOs To Ban Female Employees From Coming To Work
Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration has ordered all local and foreign NGOs to stop female employees from coming to work, according to a letter from the Islamist group's economy ministry, in the latest crackdown on women's freedoms. The letter, confirmed by spokesman Abdulrahman Habib, said the female employees were not allowed to work until further notice because some had not adhered to the administration's interpretation of the Islamic dress code for women. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By dpa
Dozens Protest In Afghanistan Against Ban On Women's Education
Dozens of Afghan girls and women, mainly students, took to the streets in western Herat on December 24 to protest the Taliban's ban on women’s education. Protesters, divided into small groups, were chanting "education is our right" and gathered in front of the provincial governor's office, a protester told the dpa news agency. The Taliban forces tried to disperse them using water cannons, sticks, and batons, another protester said. The Taliban’s decision to ban girls and women from attending school and university has sparked strong international opposition.
Ukrainian President Condemns Latest Russian Strikes On Kherson
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has condemned the latest Russian strikes that killed at least seven people and wounded 58 others in the southern port city of Kherson on December 24, the president’s office said.
"Kherson. In the morning, on Saturday, on the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city. These are not military facilities," Zelenskiy said on Telegram.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
He shared photos that showed bloodied bodies on pavements. One photo depicted large plumes of black smoke rising from near an apartment block. At least two cars were on fire.
“It is the real life of Ukraine and Ukrainians,” the president wrote, and he accused Russian forces of “killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure."
Presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said 18 of the people injured in the latest attack were in serious condition. Tymoshenko said many people had been out on the streets when the attack occurred, “as it was the weekend.”
Yaroslav Yanushevich, the head of the regional military administration, wrote on Telegram that the strike was a “deliberate attack on civilians.”
“They attacked the market, a shopping center, residential buildings, administrative buildings...There are no military facilities anywhere nearby.”
There was no immediate comment from Moscow.
Kherson was liberated by Ukrainian forces in November, but Kyiv says Russian forces continue to shell the city from across the Dnieper River.
The latest attack on Kherson comes a day after Zelenskiy warned of possible Russian attacks during the holiday season and urged Ukrainians to be extra vigilant in the coming days.
"With the holiday season approaching, Russian terrorists could become active again," Zelenskiy said in his evening video address on December 23.
The Ukrainian military leadership has recently warned about new missile attacks on the country's infrastructure and energy supply, noting that a Russian naval unit including a warship equipped with cruise missiles was on combat duty in the Black Sea.
Zelenskiy met with Ukrainian military leaders on December 23 after returning to Kyiv from the United States, saying the armed forces were preparing for the coming months and next year.
In Washington, the House of Representatives passed a further $45 billion in aid to Ukraine included in an overall government spending bill and sent the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature.
Zelenskiy responded in a tweet saying he was grateful to Congress for “unwavering bipartisan support for Ukraine in the fight for freedom. It is extremely important that [Americans] are together with Ukrainians in this struggle," he added.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukraine Official Urges 'Liquidation' Of Iranian Weapons
A top Ukrainian presidential aide has called for the "liquidation" of Iranian factories making drones and missiles, as well as the arrest of their suppliers. Mykhaylo Podolyak said on December 24 that Iran "blatantly humiliates the institution of international sanctions," before calling for the destruction of Iranian weapons factories in response. Kyiv has accused Tehran of supplying 1,700 Shahed-136 loitering munitions to Moscow, which it says have been used to hit targets in Ukraine. Iran denies the allegations. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Supreme Court Accepts Rapper Yasin's Appeal Against Death Sentence
Iran's Supreme Court has accepted the death sentence appeal of rapper Saman Seydi Yasin even as it confirmed a death sentence against another protestor, Iran's judiciary said on December 24. Yasin who raps about inequality, oppression, and unemployment, had been accused of attempting to kill security officers among other charges. The court had initially said it had accepted the appeals of Yasin and another protestor, but the judiciary later said only that of Yasin had been accepted. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
20 Dead In Fire At Russian Nursing Home
Russia's Emergencies Ministry said on December 24 that 20 people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. The fire broke out before dawn in the two-story wooden building in the city, which lies 3,000 kilometers east of Moscow. The cause was not immediately determined but news reports said the building was heated by stoves. It was not clear how many people lived at the privately run facility or how many were in the building when the fire started. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Prominent Sunni Cleric Denounces Crackdown In Iran As Currency Trades Near Record Low
Iran's currency hovered on December 23 near a historic low against the U.S. dollar on the unofficial foreign exchange market amid renewed street protests in the southeast. Prominent Sunni cleric Molavi Abdolhamid denounced a bloody crackdown on demonstrations. "My advice is not to beat up citizens. No government shoots its own citizens like this one.... Let soldiers stay in their barracks," Abdolhamid was quoted by his website as saying in a sermon at Friday Prayers. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar traded for as much as 400,500 rials on the unofficial exchange, down from an all-time high of 401,000 the day before. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Al-Qaeda Releases Video It Claims Is Narrated By Leader Al-Zawahri, Intelligence Group Says
Al-Qaeda has released a 35-minute recording the group claims was narrated by its leader, Ayman al-Zawahri, who was killed in August by the U.S. military in a drone strike in Kabul. The SITE intelligence group said on December 23 that the recording is undated, and the transcript does not clearly point toward a time frame for when it could have been made. Zawahri was killed in the surprise U.S. air strike after being in hiding for years. It was the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder, Osama bin Laden, was killed in 2011. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
House Passes $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill With Ukraine Aid Included; Measure Goes To Biden For Signature
The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on December 23 passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill with $45 billion in aid to Ukraine included. The measure, which passed the House just hours before a midnight deadline, now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The spending bill was approved on a largely party-line vote of 225-201 following Senate passage the previous day. Without action by Congress, federal agencies would have had to begin furloughing workers and shuttering nonessential services beginning at midnight. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Female Students In Afghanistan Leave Dormitories After Taliban Announces Higher Education Ban
Female students at universities in Afghanistan have begun vacating their dormitories after the Taliban-led government said women will no longer be able to seek higher education in the country.
Ahmed Zia Hashemi, spokesman for the Higher Education Ministry, confirmed to Radio Azadi that the process of women leaving the dormitories had begun.
In a text message to Radio Azadi, he wrote: "Universities are closed, so what are [women] doing in the dormitories?"
A number of female students in Kabul and Nangarhar told Radio Azadi that the Taliban told them that their universities were closed and they should go home.
A student at Kabul Medical University who did not want to be identified out of concern for her security told Azadi Radio that a large number of students have gone home and others are leaving.
WATCH: Women in Afghanistan have been reacting with shock and anger since the Taliban banned them from universities.
A female student at the Nangarhar University Faculty of Medicine who likewise did not want to be named due to security concerns told Azadi Radio that the Taliban has closed the dormitory for women.
The Taliban announced the decision to ban women from universities on December 20 in a letter from the Higher Education Ministry to higher education institutions, drawing immediate condemnation from the international community and the United Nations.
Higher Education Minister Nida Mohammad Nadim said on December 22 that the ban was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders at universities and because he believes some subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam.
He also said female students had ignored Islamic instructions, including on what to wear, and had failed to be accompanied by a male relative when traveling.
The ban is in place until further notice, he added.
A number of female students said Nadim's defense of the ban was unacceptable to the students and the families who sent their children to study.
"They just want to satisfy themselves and present a useless reason to the people and keep the people busy with their reasons, which are not the truth," said one student at Kabul Medical University who did not want to be identified.
Another student who also requested anonymity said it was a "very painful time."
The ban on women attending university is the latest attack on women since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in August last year amid the hasty withdrawal of U.S.-led forces from the war-wracked country.
The Taliban previously banned girls from attending school past the sixth grade, restricted women from holding most jobs, and ordered them to cover themselves head-to-toe when in public. Women are also banned from entering parks and gyms.
The president of Al-Azhar University condemned the closure of universities to women and asked the government to reconsider.
Iranian Cinematographers Post Video Messages Criticizing Government Response To Unrest
Several members of a prominent Iranian cinematographers' union have posted online video messages criticizing the Islamic republic's handling of ongoing unrest and warned government officials, including the head of Iran's state television, to stop suppressing the protests.
This series of conversations was recorded at the Iranian cinema house, the largest union of Iranian cinematographers, and published on the union's YouTube channel.
"This violence may involve us for several generations, and it is painful," said Mohammad Mehdi Asgarpour, the chairman of the Iranian Cinema House, referring to the brutal crackdown unleashed by the government on protesters demonstrating against the death of a young woman while being detained by police for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf law.
"Many young people believe that the government has a paradigm for not accepting its mistakes and even if it makes a mistake, it does not take a step back," added Asgarpour.
Protesters have flooded streets in Iran since Mahsa Amini died on September 16.
The wave of anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution -- has been met with violence from security forces that rights groups say has killed almost 500 people, including 62 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
In his video post, Iranian filmmaker Homayoun Assadian accused the government of humiliating the Iranian people and filmmakers.
Criticizing recent statements of Peyman Jebelli, the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), saying artists participating in the protests could be banned from working, Assadian said: "Who do you think you are to give us dignity or a job? The IRIB is just a building, everything it has is from artists."
Iranian actor Shahab Hosseini added that if there was another way to express protest, no one would have taken to the streets.
"Who wants to give up his life and go out into the street and get beaten and shot and killed, just to defend his rights?” Hosseini added.
Since Amini's death, most artists have canceled performances as a show of support for the protesters.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Taraneh Alidoosti and director Hamid Pourazari. Other celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
Actor Hossein Mohammadi, 26, faces a death sentence after he was reportedly tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 others for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a demonstration.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Luxembourg Resident Detained In Iran Sentenced To Death
Luxembourg's Foreign Ministry says a resident of the European sovereign grand duchy has been sentenced to death in Iran.
A spokesperson for the Luxembourg Foreign Ministry confirmed the death sentence RFE/RL’s Radio Farda on December 23, though the person's name was not disclosed.
The person has been described as a resident of Luxembourg of Iranian descent but not a citizen. The charges against the person were unclear, though Iran has been engulfed in a wave of protests following the September 16 death of a young woman while she was in custody for allegedly violating the country's head scarf law.
The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that given Luxembourg's opposition to the death penalty, Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn has contacted his Iranian counterpart and asked the sentence not be carried out.
The governments of Iran and Luxembourg have not provided details of the conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries regarding the case.
Luxembourg is one of the European Union countries that has publicly supported the Iranian protesters.
Some 15 legislators in Luxembourg, following similar moves by representatives of the parliaments of Germany, Austria, France, Sweden and several other European countries, have accepted the political sponsorship of a number of recent detainees in Iran.
The acceptance of political sponsorship of Iranian protesters is an attempt to save their lives as they are at risk of being executed after their arrests during the demonstrations.
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
During the current wave of unrest, Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody, often without revealing any charges.
The news also comes as Iran and world powers stumbled to negotiate a revamped version of a 2015 nuclear deal that curbed Tehran's atomic sector in exchange for relief from economic sanctions. In September, the talks appeared to be headed for success, only to fail at the last minute. Both sides have blamed each other.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Tatarstan Lawmakers Vote To Change Constitution And Scrap Post of President In Nod To Moscow
Lawmakers in Russia's autonomous republic of Tatarstan on December 23 voted overwhelmingly in favor of constitutional amendments that allow the abolition of the title of president of the republic -- in line with a directive from Moscow.
The amendments will come into force next month. However, under transitional arrangements approved by legislators the current president, Rustam Minnikhanov, will be allowed to complete his term that runs until 2025.
Under the new provision, the name of the regional leader will be head (rais) of the Republic of Tatarstan.
The move was prompted by legislation proposed by Russia's State Duma and signed into force by President Vladimir Putin last year that provides for abolishing the title of president of autonomous republics with the more generic title of head.
Minnikhanov was the last regional leader in Russia to use the title of president since the fall of Soviet Union in 1991.
All of the Russian Federation's ethnic republics, except Tatarstan, had changed the titles of their leaders from president to head in recent years, while regional parliaments have lost their independence in adopting laws and regulations.
In October last year, Tatarstan's parliament first voted to reject the Duma bill on grounds that it would violate the autonomous republic's constitution.
But on December 23, Minnikhanov himself told lawmakers that he favored the change, arguing that opposing it would undermine the unity of the Russian Federation at a time when Moscow is involved in a war with Ukraine.
U.S.-based analyst Paul Goble, an expert on post-Soviet countries, believes that Moscow, "under the guise of war" decided to finally liquidate the autonomy of regional leaders.
“This is certainly a sign that the Kremlin wants to do away with the republics and is using the war in Ukraine as a cover for this," Goble told RFE/RL.
"I suspect they have no choice but to submit to the will of Moscow. But taking extra steps is an act of humiliating surrender and not necessary," he said.
Finland Asks Russia To Guarantee Safety Of Moscow Embassy
Finland's Moscow Embassy has asked Russia to guarantee the diplomatic mission's safety following an incident this week in which people wearing masks threw sledgehammers into the embassy's yard. The incident caused no injures or damage to the building, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said on December 23. But Finland's deputy head of mission had "asked Russia to guarantee the security of staff and of the building, in keeping with the Geneva convention on diplomatic relations," a ministry spokesperson said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Families Of Slain Iranian Protesters Mark End Of Mourning Period With Defiance
The families of the victims of the recent nationwide protests in Iran have staged protests amid ceremonies marking the 40th day since the death of 10 protesters across the country.
With police standing nearby in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz on December 22, people gathered to mark the end of the traditional mourning period following the death of Omid Moayedi, a 22-year-old killed by direct fire from security forces during a demonstration on November 15.
Moayedi's body was withheld from his family for several days, while his burial was performed amid tight security and with the presence of only a few of his relatives.
"Let them arrest and kill me. The blood of my child will not be trampled," Moayedi’s mother told those gathered, adding that her son's death was unjust.
Iran has been engulfed by antigovernment demonstrations since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini.
The 22-year-old died while in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Police have responded with a brutal crackdown that has angered the protesters further while raising concern around the world over the poor state of human rights in Iran.
In the central Iranian city of Semirom, people came to the graves of at least four other protesters who also died 40 days earlier. Some took to the streets of the city chanting anti-government slogans.
Similar scenes were repeated in the city of Izeh in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan, where people gathered at the graves of Hamed Salahshour and Artin Rahmani and chanted "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Rahmani, 15, was killed by a bullet during a demonstration in Izeh on November 16.
Meanwhile, a large number of people from the western Iranian city of Sanandaj also gathered at the graves of three dead protesters and chanted "The martyr may never die."
Isa Bigleri and Zaniar Allahmoradi were killed by the security forces of the Islamic republic during protests on November 16 in Sanandaj.
Almost 500 people, including 62 children, have died in the police crackdown on protesters, while thousands have been detained.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Mike Eckel
Russia Proposes Major Military Reorganization, Conscription Changes, Increase In Troop Numbers
Russian military officials are proposing a major reorganization of the country's armed forces, including increasing the age for mandatory conscription, as casualty rates from Moscow’s 10-month-old invasion of Ukraine continue to climb.
The proposals, announced earlier this week by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, would expand the size of Russia's armed forces by around 30 percent to 1.5 million troops and amount to a reversal of reforms undertaken more than a decade ago that sought to modernize its Soviet-era force structure.
They also amount to an acknowledgment of the systemic issues Russia's military continues to face, problems highlighted by the grinding conflict in Ukraine.
Russia has recorded more than 100,000 dead and wounded in Ukraine since February, according to public estimates from Western intelligence and military officials. The last time Moscow disclosed an official death toll was in September, when Shoigu announced 5,937 soldiers had been killed in the war.
To replenish its forces in Ukraine, the Kremlin in September announced a mobilization campaign that aimed to bring to 300,000 men -- mainly reservists and those with military experience – to assist in the fight.
The mobilization order was separate from the regular, biannual draft, which brings between 120,000 to 140,000 men twice a year into service. Those conscripts serve for one year.
Under current law, the draft targets men between the ages of 18-27. Those soldiers are not allowed to be sent abroad or into active combat.
Speaking on December 21 at an end-of-the-year conference with top military officials as well as President Vladimir Putin, Shoigu called for raising the age range for conscripts to 21-30, and he declared that Russia needs an overall force of 1.5 million to ensure "the fulfillment of tasks to guarantee Russia's security."
He gave no time frame for when that would happen.
Currently, Russia's military has about 1.1 million soldiers in total.
With conscripts barred from serving in Ukraine, officials have turned to volunteer soldiers -- "kontraktniki" -- to wage the war. Prior to the February 24 invasion, Russia had about 400,000 contract soldiers in total, including about 150,000 in the ground forces.
The private military company Vagner Group has also fielded around 50,000 troops in Ukraine, according to Britain's Defense Ministry, most of which are believed to be inmates recruited from Russian prisons with promises of early release.
The expanded Russian forces will include 695,000 contract soldiers, Shoigu said, 521,000 of whom should be in service by the end of 2023.
Shoigu also proposed a major reorganization of military force structure, particularly in the Western Military District, whose forces are positioned opposite those of NATO member states.
Other changes would move some air force units under ground forces command, and existing infantry, marine, and airborne brigades would be turned into outright divisions, similar to what existed under Soviet structures.
If put into effect, the proposed reforms would undo a series of changes that were undertaken by Shoigu’s predecessor, Anatoly Serdyukov, after the 2008 war in Georgia, which showed glaring problems in Russia's military.
Among other things, Serdyukov's changes dismantled the Soviet-era structure of the armed forces, moving away from large divisions toward more mobile and largely self-sufficient brigades, and trying to increase interoperability of different branches.
Dara Massicot, a researcher on Russia’s armed forces at the RAND Corp., a U.S. think tank, called the proposals a "substantial" reorganization, and partial reversal of the Serdyukov reforms.
"Force structure was only one part of the reforms," she told RFE/RL. "So on that front, yes, it's a major rollback. But the other tenets are still present: modern equipment, professional enlisted service, new weapons etc."
But the shift away from the brigade structure back to the emphasis on divisions was a nod to thinking of older officer corps familiar with the Soviet structure.
"They always resented brigades and heavy reductions to the ground forces," she said.
The mobilization order announced by President Vladimir Putin in September roiled Russian society, prompting a wave of emigration by men and women fleeing the prospect of being targeted and sent to war.
Rights activists say Shoigu's changes only serve to further "militarize" Russian society.
"I would not say that this is a reform. There really is no whiff of reform here," Aleksei Tabalov, who heads the rights group School of Conscripts, said in an interview with Current Time. "True reform would be the creation of a fully professional army, where there would be no place for compulsory conscription."
"There are two declared goals: to preserve the offensive operations in Ukraine and military opposition to NATO expansion. These are the two goals that are loudly declared and for the sake of which, in fact, the life of Russian society will be directed further," he added.
"Militarization, an increase in the draft age, an increase in the army, an increase in military spending; everything is now subordinated to military purposes."
U.S. Envoy Says Tehran Missed 'Golden' Opportunity For Deal, Slams Iran For Drones, Protest Response
The Biden administration's envoy to Iran says a deal to revive a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is not dead, but Washington is skeptical Tehran is "prepared or able" to reach an agreement after it backed away from "a golden opportunity" in September to finalize an accord and then threw its support behind Moscow in its war against Ukraine.
Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda in an interview on December 22 that the negotiations reached a point in September where "we even thought for a day or two that Iran was on board," until Tehran tacked on new demands at the last minute that scuppered the chances of moving forward.
Malley said that nationwide protests in Iran over the death of a young woman soon after she was arrested for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, along with Tehran's support for Russia in its war against Ukraine, have overtaken much of the diplomatic focus in Washington.
"They're the ones who killed the opportunity for a swift and immediate return to the JCPOA. Since then, things have happened. But nothing has happened that has changed our very strong skepticism that Iran is prepared or able to reach a nuclear deal," he said.
The accord, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), collapsed in 2018 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal and reimposed crippling sanctions that have battered Iran's economy and its currency.
After Washington withdrew, Iran -- which the United States has labeled a terrorist state -- began to breach some of the pact's nuclear limits saying they could no longer be enforced.
Despite a viral social-media video where U.S. President Joe Biden told an Iranian protester on the sidelines of an election rally in California on November 4 that the JCPOA "is dead, but we are not going to announce it," Iran's foreign minister and top nuclear negotiator met with the European Union's foreign policy chief and the bloc's official who is coordinating nuclear talks with Iran in Jordan on December 20.
No details of the meeting were released but the report raised hopes in some corners that there once again could be some movement toward a deal.
Malley also slammed Iran's leadership for selling hundreds of deadly kamikaze drones to Moscow, which invaded Ukraine in late February.
Moscow has used the aircraft to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, especially its energy installations in what some Western leaders have called the "weaponization" of Ukraine's harsh winter conditions to hurt civilians.
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on December 20 that Russia intended to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for hundreds more drones. Tehran has said the drones were delivered to Russia before the invasion.
"No country is doing more today to help in Russia's losing, illegal war against Ukraine and that's something I think Iran should think long and hard about," Malley said.
The September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, which officials blamed on a heart attack, has touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country -- the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 400 people, including 62 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
Malley applauded Iranians for rising up to demand their rights, saying their courage has "put a spotlight" on what is happening in Iran.
"We see the protests for what they are: which is a very profound, courageous expression by the Iranian people of a demand for respect for their fundamental rights," he said, adding the U.S. administration has been working with tech companies to try and help ensure the flow of communications in Iran amid the regime's attempts to hinder Internet access to help quell the unrest.
"The regime cannot hide what it has been doing to its people," Malley said.
Malley also said Washington continued to have "interaction" with Iranian officials as it tries to bring back U.S. citizens who are being "unjustly detained" in the Middle Eastern country.
He said that remains a priority for the Biden administration "regardless what is happening in our relationship with Iran."
According to The Washington Post, three Americans -- business executives Siamak Namazi and Emad Shargi and environmentalist Morad Tahbz -- are serving 10-year prison sentences in Iran on spying charges.
With additional contributions from RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Taliban Suicide Attack Kills Police Officer In Islamabad
A suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden vehicle close to a residential area in Islamabad on December 23, killing an officer, police said, an attack claimed by the Pakistani Taliban as the militant group has been stepping up a violence campaign against the government.
At least three police officers and seven passersby were wounded in the bombing.
Deputy Chief of Police Sohail Zafar Chatta said that the timely intervention of the police prevented a potentially major attack.
Chattha said police had received intelligence about an upcoming attack, and beefed up security in the area before spotting a man and a woman traveling in a "suspicious vehicle."
When police manning a checkpoint ordered the car to stop, the man detonated the explosives, killing himself as well as the police officer and the woman passenger, Chatta said.
Police said that the initial investigation into the incident established that the vehicle was loaded with 18 kilograms of explosives.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the vehicle was headed for a high-value target in the Pakistani capital, but gave no further details.
"If the vehicle had reached its target, it would have caused heavy losses," Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told Pakistan's Geo News TV.
The blast in Islamabad occurred 15 kilometers from the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where the military and government intelligence agencies are located.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif thanked the police and condemned the attack.
"Police officers stopped the terrorists by sacrificing their blood and the nation salutes its brave men," Sharif said in a statement.
The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has stepped up attacks after ending a monthslong cease-fire with the government last month.
Muhammad Khalid Khurasani, a TTP spokesman, said in a statement that the attack was in revenge for the killing of a senior leader.
Abdul Wali, alias Omar Khalid Khorasani, considered one of the most influential and ruthless TTP leaders, was killed in a roadside bombing in August in Afghanistan's Paktika Province, and the TTP has blamed Pakistani intelligence for the killing.
The car bombing comes days after Pakistani special forces killed 25 suspected TTP-linked militants in a raid on a detention center in Bannu, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.
The suspected militants detained there had overpowered their guards and taken them hostage.
Three troops and at least three hostages were also killed in the special forces' raid.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Zelenskiy Warns Ukrainians Of Possible Attacks Over Holidays
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned of possible Russian attacks during the holiday season and urged Ukrainians to be extra vigilant in the coming days.
"With the holiday season approaching, Russian terrorists could become active again," Zelenskiy said in his evening video address on December 23.
The Ukrainian military leadership has recently warned about new missile attacks on the country's infrastructure and energy supply, noting that a Russian naval unit including a warship equipped with cruise missiles had been spotted in the Black Sea.
Zelenskiy met with Ukrainian military leaders on December 23 after returning to Kyiv from the United States, saying the military is preparing for the coming months and next year.
"Our tasks are unchanged. This is the liberation of our land. Safety for our people. Restoration of our country after Russian strikes. These are the components of the Ukrainian victory, which we are bringing closer step by step," he said.
Pitched battles continued in the east earlier on December 23, where Moscow's offensive has centered on the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Donetsk, Ukraine's General Staff reports, as a regional official reported that Russians are leveling a famous theater to the ground in the southern city of Mariupol.
In Washington, the House of Representatives passed a further $45 billion in aid included in an overall government spending bill and sent the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature.
Zelenskiy responded in a tweet saying he was grateful to Congress for "providing an additional $45 billion in aid to Ukraine and unwavering bipartisan support for Ukraine in the fight for freedom. It is extremely important that [Americans] are together with Ukrainians in this struggle," he added.
Zelenskiy also posted a tweet thanking Biden, saying it had been an honor to "meet with the leader of the country that helps us stand." The visit to Washington showed that the U.S. and Ukraine "stand together on the side of good, democracy and justice," he said.
Besides their incessant shelling of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Donetsk, where the fiercest battles have been fought in recent months, Russians kept pounding military and civilian locations in three other eastern regions -- Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk, the General Staff said, adding that Ukrainian forces repelled a total of 19 attacks over the past 24 hours.
It also said that because of the significant losses suffered, the Russian military had set up a field hospital in Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhya region, where it has also converted several tourist resorts into quarters for military personnel.
WATCH: Located less than 2 kilometers from the front line, residents of the once-thriving settlement of Velyka Novosilka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region endure Russian shelling by huddling together in cellars, sharing a stove, and keeping each others' spirits up.
The General Staff also reported that in the occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea, the Russian military appears to be reinforcing defensive positions to the north -- apparently out of concern of a possible Ukrainian offensive.
In Moscow, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said the front line in Ukraine was stable, and that Russian forces had been focused on "completing the liberation" of Donetsk.
In Ukraine's southern Azov Sea port city of Mariupol, which fell earlier this year following months of resistance by Ukrainian forces, Russian troops on December 22 started demolishing the famed Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater, Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the city's mayor, said on Telegram.
The theater, a historical monument which at the start of the Russian invasion had been converted into a bomb shelter for about 600 people, including many children, was repeatedly targeted by Russian air strikes despite being clearly marked as a refuge for civilians.
"The demolition is a clear attempt to hide forever the physical evidence of the largest simultaneous deliberate killing of Ukrainians by the Russians since the beginning of this phase of the war," Andryushchenko wrote, adding that only the front part of the theater had been left intact, apparently as a basis for future reconstruction.
An investigation by the Associated Press has found that more than 10,000 new graves have appeared in Mariupol, which was virtually razed to the ground during the fighting, and the death toll might actually be three times higher than an early estimate of at least 25,000.
Furthermore, Russians plan to demolish well over 50,000 homes, AP estimated.
Zelenskiy, who was back in Kyiv from his lightning trip to the United States, vowed on his Telegram channel that "we'll overcome everything," as U.S. representatives were preparing to vote on a Senate-approved $1.66 trillion bill including an extra $45 billion for Ukraine that follows American aid worth around $50 billion sent to Kyiv this year.
An acute power shortage in Kyiv caused by Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy grid has forced the suspension of trams and trolley buses. Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that additional regular buses would run in their place.
The metro is not affected by the energy-saving measures, he said.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AP
Russia Has Shown No Interest In Negotiations To End War Despite Putin's Words, U.S. Officials Say
President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia seeks to "end the war" in Ukraine and does not refuse to negotiate with Kyiv, but U.S. officials say the opposite is true and Putin has shown no inclination to hold talks.
Putin, speaking to reporters on December 22, a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Washington and spoke before a joint session of Congress, said he was seeking a speedy resolution to the war.
But White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Putin's actions had been "quite the contrary." Kirby said Putin had "shown absolutely zero indication that he's willing to negotiate" an end to the war.
U.S. President Joe Biden is open to talks with Putin, Kirby said, but only after Putin "showed a seriousness about negotiations" and after consultations with Ukraine and U.S. allies.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said Russia had shown no real interest in in meaningful diplomacy to bring the war to an end.
Blinken told a news conference that Russia could immediately end the war by withdrawing troops, but "in the absence of that, we have to see some meaningful evidence that Russia is prepared to actually negotiate a just and durable peace."
Blinken said he spoke virtually on December 22 with foreign ministers of the G7 industrialized democracies about ideas for peace proposed by Zelenskiy during his visit to Washington.
Zelenskiy's ideas are "a good start," Blinken said, and peace would have to be "just and durable." He reiterated that United States would not impose its own solutions on Ukraine.
Based on all conversations with Ukraine, including the ones on December 21, "it is clear that we have the same goals: a free and independent, prosperous, democratic Ukraine that demonstrates that the principles of the UN Charter are respected, including territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence," Blinken added.
Putin said earlier on December 22 that he hoped the conflict ends "and the sooner, the better."
"Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war," Putin said.
He said Ukraine had "forbade itself to negotiate."
"Nevertheless, sooner or later, of course, any parties that are in a state of conflict sit down and make an agreement. The sooner this realization comes to those who oppose us, the better. We have never given up on this," Putin said.
Russia has said before it was open to negotiations, but Ukraine and its allies suspect the statements are a ploy to buy time to regroup on the battlefield.
Kyiv has said Russia must halt its attacks and give up all territory it has seized before negotiations can begin. The Kremlin has never expressed any intention to withdraw troops from the partially occupied Ukrainian territories annexed by Russia in the fall after pseudo-referendums organized by Moscow.
Putin also responded to the announcement that the latest round of U.S. military aid for Ukraine includes a Patriot surface-to-air guided-missile battery.
He said the Patriot system was "quite old" and did not work like Russia's S-300 system.
Ukraine asked Washington to supply the systems, saying it needs them to defend critical infrastructure, such as power stations, which Russian bombardments have been hammering.
The Patriot system was first deployed in the 1980s and can target aircraft, cruise missiles, and shorter-range ballistic missiles.
Defense experts say it is one of the most reliable and proven air-missile-defense systems and could help defend Ukraine against Iranian-supplied ballistic missiles.
Putin said Russia will "crack" the Patriots systems once they are deployed.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russia Assessing Damaged Soyuz Capsule At ISS, Might Send Other Spaceship To Bring Back Crew
Russia is examining the flight-worthiness of a Soyuz capsule docked at the International Space Station (ISS) that sprang a leak last week to determine whether to send a different vessel to bring back crew members, officials say. Sergei Krikalev, who leads human spaceflight programs at Roskosmos, told a press briefing on December 22 that the damage to the vehicle, known as MS-22, was being assessed. If a thermal analysis of temperatures inside the cabin concludes MS-22 is unfit for crewed flight, then a scheduled launch of another Soyuz capsule in mid-March could be moved up, he said.
Head Of Russia's Vagner Group Dismisses Talk Of North Korean Weapons As Gossip
The head of the private Russian military company the Vagner Group has dismissed as "gossip and speculation" a U.S. assertion that it had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea. "Everyone knows that North Korea has not been supplying any weapons to Russia for a long time. And no such efforts have even been made," Vagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement on December 22. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said earlier that U.S. intelligence officials determined that North Korea completed an initial arms shipment that included rockets and missiles last month. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
German Intelligence Service Employee Accused Of Passing Information To Russia
An employee of Germany's foreign intelligence service has been arrested on suspicion of sharing state secrets that he obtained in the course of his professional activities with Russia, federal prosecutors said on December 22.
The arrest of the suspect, a German citizen identified as Carsten L., occurred in Berlin on December 21, and he has been ordered held in pretrial detention.
"The accused is suspected of state treason," federal prosecutors said in a statement quoted by Reuters and German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle.
He shared the information, which is considered a state secret, with a Russian intelligence agency, the federal prosecutor said.
The statement said police also raided his apartment and workplace as well as those of another person.
German authorities have warned of likely heightened Russian spying in light of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. It is unclear exactly what information Carsten L. passed on, but the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) said the incident took place this year.
The BND began an internal investigation into the matter as soon as it became aware of the possibility of treason within its own ranks, BND chief Bruno Kahl said in a separate statement quoted by Reuters.
The BND will not provide any further details on the case until federal prosecutors conclude their investigation, Kahl said.
The chief noted the need for "restraint and confidentiality" with respect to the case.
"With Russia, we are dealing with an actor whose unscrupulousness and willingness to use violence have to be reckoned with," Kahl said. "Every detail of this process that is made public means an advantage for this opponent in its intention to harm Germany."
The case came days after Austria said it had identified a 39-year-old Greek citizen suspected of spying for Russia. Austrian media said on December 19 that the suspect is the son of a Russian diplomat.
Austria's Interior Ministry said the suspect gathered information in Austria related to Russia's war in Ukraine. The ministry added that the suspect was apprehended in late March but released until trial.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
U.S. Hits Russian Naval Entities With Sanctions
The United States is imposing sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over the country's operations against Ukrainian ports, the U.S. State Department said on December 22 as Washington increases pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The action comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington and delivered a speech to Congress during which he thanked the United States for its support of Ukraine in the conflict and pleaded for more weapons. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
