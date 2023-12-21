Ukraine Innovates To Survive As Moscow Advances Near Bakhmut And Avdiyivka

After a disappointing summer counteroffensive, Kyiv is again on the defensive as Russian forces grind forward in the Donetsk region. While Western financial support wavers, Ukrainian troops fighting near Bakhmut rely on low-cost DIY 'kamikaze' drones and a World War II field gun to push back Russian advances. Speaking with Current Time in a frontline dugout, one Ukrainian drone pilot described this stage of fighting as "a war of technologies."