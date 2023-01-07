London To Host International War Crimes Meeting To Discuss Ukraine

Two men were executed in Iran on January 7 after being found guilty of killing a member of the Basij force during antiestablishment protests in Karaj, near the Iranian capital, the judiciary said.

"Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, the main perpetrators of the crime that led to the martyrdom of Ruhollah Ajamian, were hanged this morning," judicial news agency Mizan Online reported.

Karami and Hosseini were sentenced to death in early December. The Supreme Court upheld the death sentences, accusing them of killing Ajamian on November 3.

Prosecutors had said the 27-year-old Ajamian was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been attending a memorial for Hadis Najafi, who was killed in the protests in September.

Karami and Hosseini had denied the charges against them and said they had been tortured in prison.

The two men did not have access to legal counsel of their choice.

Tehran-based lawyer Mohammad Hossein Aghasi quoted Karami’s father as saying the family had been able to meet him "for the last time."

Aghasi had said that the court did not allow him to represent Karami, a move that contradicted a recent claim by the head of the Supreme Court that all prisoners had the right to choose their legal representation.

The activist group HRANA quoted Karami’s lawyer as saying that his client had been on a hunger strike since January 4 in Karaj Central Prison to protest the court's decision and its denial of his right to choose a lawyer of his choosing.

Last month, the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that Karami said in a meeting with his family that officers beat him so badly during his arrest that they left his body in the street thinking he was dead. They realized he wasn't just as they were leaving and placed him in detention.

Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences being handed down against protesters in Iran after what they have termed "sham trials" that were held via three hearings over six days.

Amnesty International has said the trials “bore no resemblance to a meaningful judicial proceeding.”

Four people have been executed in connection with the protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Tehran’s morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law.

Two men were hanged in December amid global outrage.

Iran has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown, killing nearly 500 people, including minors. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.

With reporting by AFP and AP