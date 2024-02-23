Head Of UN Atomic Watchdog Calls For 'Restraint' After Blasts Near Ukrainian Nuclear Plant

Russia's Investigative Committee gave Aleksei Navalny’s mother an ultimatum that she immediately agree to bury his body without a public ceremony or they would inter him on a site at the Arctic prison where he died a week ago, Kira Yarmysh, the former press secretary of the Kremlin critic, said in a statement.

Yarmysh said an official from the Investigative Committee called Lyudmila Navalnaya around 5 p.m. Moscow time and said that, if she didn't agree to the ultimatum within three hours, her son’s body would be buried at the so-called "Arctic Wolf" correctional colony.



Yarmysh said Navalnaya refused to negotiate with the official, saying the Investigative Committee had no legal right to decide where and how her son should be buried. Navalnaya wants to hold a funeral and farewell ceremony in accordance with traditions, Yarmysh wrote.



RFE/RL could not immediately verify whether an ultimatum had been given. Neither the prison authorities nor the Investigative Committee have publicly commented on the matter.



Russian law states that authorities must turn over a body to family members within two days after the cause of death is officially established. Yarmysh said Navalnaya demanded that the authorities adhere to the law and release her son's body by February 24, when the two-day period expires.



A day earlier, Lyudmila Navalnaya said in a video posted to social media that investigators had allowed her to see her son's body late on February 21 in the Arctic city of Salekhard, but refused to hand it over for burial.



Navalnaya said she signed her son’s death certificate.



Family and friends have said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for Navalny's death. His wife, Yulia Navalnaya, said Putin murdered her husband.



'Proper Farewell'



Navalnaya said she wants her son's burial to be public so that all his supporters can bid a proper farewell to the anti-corruption crusader.



Navalnaya has been trying to get access to her son’s body since his death in the harsh Arctic penitentiary was announced on February 16. Prison officials said the 47-year-old died after he collapsed while on a daily walk outside of his cell.



On February 21, Navalnaya filed a lawsuit in a Russian court demanding the release of her son's body. A closed-door hearing into the complaint is scheduled for March 4, which roughly coincides with the time frame authorities have said they need to perform "chemical forensics" on Navalny's body.



Rights groups and Navalny's associates have accused authorities of holding the body to allow them to hide the cause of death.



Earlier on February 23, Navalny's associates published video statements of many leading Russian public figures urging authorities to immediately release Navalny's body.



The group included 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Dmitry Muratov, prominent Latvian-American ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, a founding member of the Pussy Riot protest group, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, writers Mikhail Zygar and Viktor Shenderovich, historian Tamara Eidelman, television journalist Tatyana Lazareva, popular rock musician Andrei Makarevich, rapper Noize MC (Ivan Alekseyev), businessman Yevgeny Chichvarkin, and many other noted public figures, nearly all of whom are living in exile.



Ivan Zhdanov, the former head of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, told RFE/RL on February 23 that the authorities fear a “massive” public funeral with scenes of people carrying flowers to the open coffin.



“They don't want to see it, they don't want it to happen,” he said.



Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a self-exiled leading Russian opposition figure, agreed, saying a public funeral could trigger “large-scale confrontations” between people and law enforcement.



“The authorities do not want people to understand how many of them oppose Putin. The main task of Putin’s propaganda is to convince people that if they are against Putin, they are on the margins,” the former oil tycoon said in a February 23 interview with Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.

“If people see that there are really a lot of them…then the situation can change in seconds,” he said.