Zelenskiy Tells Congress And Americans That Continued U.S. Support Is 'Crucial' To Ukraine's Victory

WASHINGTON -- In a wartime address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged lawmakers and all Americans to continue supporting his nation in its fight for sovereignty and democracy against a tyrannical Russia, warning that anything short of victory would threaten the free world, including the United States.

“The battle is not only for life, freedom, and the security of Ukrainians. It will define whether [there] will be democracy for Ukrainians and for Americans,” Zelenskiy, dressed in his signature military-style olive green sweater and trousers, said in English from the podium of the House of Representatives on December 21.

The war “cannot be frozen or postponed. It cannot be ignored, hoping that the ocean or something else will provide protection,” the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelenskiy sought to convince Congress and the American people that Ukraine can win the war with more advanced weapons, pointing out that his armed forces have been able to hold off the Russian military for 10 months despite “doom-and-gloom” scenarios that his country would collapse.

Though Russia has “significant advantages” in artillery and weapons, “our defense forces stand,” he said.

“Your support is crucial, not just to stand in such a fight, but to get to the turning point to win on the battlefield,” he said.

During the 25-minute speech, Zelensky also sought to connect with the American people, comparing Ukraine’s war effort with those of U.S. soldiers in World War II and the War of Independence against England.

Zelenskiy had arrived in the U.S. capital earlier in the day on his first trip abroad since the start of Russia's invasion 10 months ago.

He held a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss aid and the course of the war before holding talks with congressional leaders from both parties.

"I want all the people of Ukraine to know the American people are with you every step of the way, and we will stay with you," Biden said, emphasizing the importance of their face-to-face meeting and the chance for Zelenskiy to deliver his message.

"As we head into the new year, it's important for the American people, and for the world, to hear directly from you, Mr. President, about Ukraine's fight and the need to continue to stand together through 2023," Biden said at a news conference.

Zelenskiy’s visit comes as Congress prepares to vote on a sweeping spending bill that includes a provision to allocate an estimated $45 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine.

WATCH: Ukraine is preparing for the possibility of a new, large-scale offensive by Russian forces early in the new year. Russia continues to amass troops in neighboring Belarus, a country that Moscow has used as a launching ground to attack Ukraine.

Biden also announced a new $1.85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine that includes a Patriot air-defense battery and said during the news conference that the United States shares his vision of a "free, independent, prosperous, and secure Ukraine."

The tens of billions of dollars in aid that Washington has sent is meant to ensure that when Zelenskiy is ready to negotiate a settlement with Moscow, he will "be able to succeed as well because he would have won on the battlefield," Biden said.

During his meeting with Biden, Zelenskiy said the Patriot missiles were the strongest part of the new package. It means he will have "good news" when he returns to Kyiv and said it is "a very important step" for the protection of Ukraine's airspace.

Ukrainian leaders have pleaded for the Patriots to be provided, and Zelenskiy said during the news conference that he would likely ask for more. Ukraine needs them to prevent the destruction of the country's civilian infrastructure, including loss of electricity and heat in the cold winter months.

The Patriot systems, however, will not be deployed immediately because U.S. troops will first have to train Ukrainian forces on how to use and maintain the system.

The Patriot is considered one of the most advanced U.S. air-defense systems and offers protection against aircraft, cruise, and ballistic missiles. The surface-to-air guided-missile system typically includes launchers along with radar and other support vehicles.

The State Department said in a statement that the missile systems are "capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling than previously provided air-defense systems."

Biden welcomed Zelenskiy to the White House just a day after Zelenskiy's visit was announced. Biden told the Ukrainian leader it was an "honor to be by your side in the united defense against what is a brutal, brutal war."

Zelenskiy presented Biden with a medal as he expressed gratitude for the U.S. president's role in helping Ukraine and rallying the support of other allies.

Biden said he was not worried about holding the alliance of countries supporting Ukraine together, adding that he had never seen NATO nor the European Union more united.