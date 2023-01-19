Heavy Fighting Under Way In Eastern Ukraine As Kyiv Steps Up Appeals For Modern Weapons

Ukrainian forces continued to fight pitched battles against an incessant Russian offensive in the east, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the situation remained "tough," as he again pleaded with Ukraine's Western allies to speed up a decision to supply Kyiv with modern heavy weapons such as tanks.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is due in Berlin on January 19, where he is expected to discuss potential deliveries of German tanks to Ukraine.



European Council President Charles Michel also said he is visiting Kyiv on January 19.

Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily report on January 19 that over the past 24 hours it repulsed 14 Russian attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Russians mainly targeted Bilohoryvka in Luhansk as well as Bakhmut, Soledar, and Avdiyivka in neighboring Donetsk.



"At the same time, the enemy carried out 25 air strikes and launched more than 85 attacks from rocket salvo systems," the General Staff said, adding that the threat of air and missile strikes on civilian targets "remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine."



The military said that it continued to monitor Russian and Belarusian troop movements to Ukraine's border but no offensive moves were detected so far.



In a virtual address to the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 18, Zelenskiy said that Western supplies of tanks and air-defense systems should come more quickly in order to outpace Russian attacks.



"The situation on the front line remains tough, with Donbas being the epicenter of the most fierce and principled battles," Zelenskiy said.



Ukraine is recording a gradual increase in shelling and attempted offensive actions by the Russian forces there, he said, thanking "all our fighters who are holding positions."



"The time the free world uses to think is used by the terrorist state to kill," Zelenskiy said. "The supplies of Western tanks must outpace another invasion of Russian tanks."



Zelenskiy said Ukraine's allies had repeatedly been too "hesitant" to act to confront Russia, even if they eventually make the right call, in an apparent reference to Germany.



Kyiv has repeatedly called on Berlin to send German-manufactured Leopard 2 tanks, considered to be among the best in the world.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking earlier to the Davos forum, said Germany will support Ukraine "for as long as necessary."



"We are continuously supplying Ukraine with large quantities of arms, in close consultation with our partners," including artillery, air-defense systems, and armored vehicles, Scholz said.



But Scholz, despite criticism not just from Kyiv but also from NATO allies and members of his own coalition, has so far held out against sending Leopard 2 tanks.

Germany has reportedly linked its decision on whether to send Leopard 2 tanks to the United States sending advanced Abrams tanks.



U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told journalists at the Pentagon on January 18 that the United States was not currently prepared to provide the tanks.



"I just don't think we're there yet," Kahl said, though he did not rule out doing so in the future.



"The Abrams tank is a very complicated piece of equipment. It's expensive, it's hard to train on, it has a jet engine.... It is not the easiest system to maintain," Kahl said.



Defense Secretary Austin is preparing to visit Berlin on January 19 and then host a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group the following day at the U.S. military base in Ramstein to discuss further support -- including military aid -- for Ukraine with allies.



Austin is expected to press new German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to allow for the transfer of German-made tanks to Ukraine, U.S. officials said.

WATCH: The Ukrainian military continues its counteroffensive around the area of Kreminna, a strategic logistics hub in the Luhansk region.



Zelenskiy said on January 16 that he expects "key decision on arms supplies from our partners" at the Ramstein meeting.



Michel, meanwhile, said on Twitter on January 19 that he was on his way to Kyiv.



"Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for the future of their children," Michel wrote. "But they are also fighting for our common European values of peace and prosperity. They need and deserve our support."

With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, and AFP