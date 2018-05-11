Ukrainian Activists Storm TV Owner's Home

KOZYN, Ukraine -- Ukrainian nationalists broke through a police cordon to enter the house of opposition lawmaker Serhiy Lyovochkin, who is a co-owner of Inter TV.

The radical activists were angered after a statement against the renaming of streets for World War II-era Ukrainian nationalists was included during a broadcast.

Ukrainian police said one officer was hurt in the clashes at Lyovochkin's house on May 10 in an outlying district of Kyiv, as was a journalist covering the incident.

Inter TV has often been accused of pro-separatist or pro-Russia leanings.

On May 9, nationalists gathered outside of Inter TV’s Kyiv headquarters to protest.

There were violent protests at the station's Kyiv headquarters in 2016, which included an arson attack.

