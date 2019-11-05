Ukrainian Media Groups Call For Probe Into Ex-Official Who Threatened Release Of Journalists' Data

A coalition of Ukrainian media-development and press-freedom groups as well as civic activists have called on the government and law enforcement authorities to prosecute a former high-level official for threatening journalists and to safeguard their profession.

The statement, published on November 4, alleges that Andriy Portnov, a former lawmaker and deputy head of Ex-President Viktor Yanukovych's administration, had threatened the editorial staff of investigative journalism group Skhemy (Schemes), a joint project run by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and UA:Pershy television.

"We urge the Ukrainian authorities and law enforcement agencies to hold Andriy Portnov accountable and ensure the safety of journalists and employees who are under pressure as a result of their professional journalistic activity," the statement said.

The coalition, called Mediarukh (Media Movement), asserts that Portnov committed a number of crimes in relation to Skhemy staff.

Specifically, Portnov on November 1 published on his Telegram channel personal data of a driver working for the Skhemy production team because the program was working on an investigation into him and his relations with officials currently in the Ukrainian government.

Portnov also threatened to release similar data relating to other Skhemy journalists and staffers, as well as threatening physical harm toward members of the group.

RFE/RL President Jamie Fly subsequently condemned Portnov's actions.

"RFE/RL strongly condemns the recent harassment of journalists and staff of the program Skhemy (Schemes) of our Ukrainian Service," Fly said in a statement on November 2. "It is unacceptable and, it also seems, unlawful for anyone in Ukraine to disclose personal information, threaten physical harm, or otherwise put pressure on journalists because of their professional activities."

Fly also urged the Ukrainian authorities to "hold accountable those who commit actions that undermine the public's belief in Ukraine's commitment to freedom of expression."

Portnov fled to Russia along with Yanukovych and other high-level officials in the wake of the 2014 pro-democracy Euromaidan movement.

He returned after this year's presidential election.

Among the groups and activists who signed the statement are the Institute of Mass Information, Detektor Media, Internews-Ukraine, the Regional Press Development Institute, the Pylyp Orlyk Institute of Democracy, Natalia Lyhachova, and Svitlana Ostapa.