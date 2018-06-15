Ukrainian Ombudswoman Not Allowed To Meet Sentsov In Russian Custody

Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova says she was prevented from meeting with jailed filmmaker Oleh Sentsov, who is on hunger strike in prison in far northern Russia following a terrorism conviction he says was fabricated.

In a video statement on Facebook, Denisova said she arrived at the penal colony in the Yamalo-Nenets region on June 15, but that the warden and the regional prison service chief did not allow her to meet with Sentsov.

She said they gave no explanation of the decision.

Meanwhile, Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova said that Denisova's attempt to meet with Sentsov violated "agreements reached previously."

Sentsov was arrested in Crimea in 2014 after Russia seized the Ukrainian region. A Russian court in 2015 convicted him of planning to commit terrorist acts and sentenced him to 20 years in prison. He denies the accusations.

Sentsov has been on hunger strike since May 14, demanding that Russia release 64 Ukrainian citizens he considers political prisoners.

Western governments and rights organizations have called for Sentsov to be released, and the Russian human rights group Memorial considers him a political prisoner.

The European Parliament on June 14 overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling on Russian authorities to release Sentsov and all the other "illegally detained Ukrainian citizens" in Russia and Russian-controlled Crimea "immediately and unconditionally."

With reporting by TASS

