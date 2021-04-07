Ukrainian Parents Of 13 Children Die Of COVID-19 A Week Apart

A Ukrainian couple with 13 children have both died of COVID-19 in quick succession. The funeral was held for Diana Rodikova on March 31, just days after her husband, Volodymyr, succumbed to the virus. Eleven of their children are under 18. The family moved to Kyiv in 2014 after Russia-backed separatists seized their home city of Makiyivka in eastern Ukraine. The family's eldest daughter, Oleksandra Slyusarenko, 21, and her husband, are to become the remaining children's legal guardians.