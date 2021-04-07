Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Ukrainian Parents Of 13 Children Die Of COVID-19 A Week Apart

Ukrainian Parents Of 13 Children Die Of COVID-19 A Week Apart
Embed
Ukrainian Parents Of 13 Children Die Of COVID-19 A Week Apart

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:44 0:00

A Ukrainian couple with 13 children have both died of COVID-19 in quick succession. The funeral was held for Diana Rodikova on March 31, just days after her husband, Volodymyr, succumbed to the virus. Eleven of their children are under 18. The family moved to Kyiv in 2014 after Russia-backed separatists seized their home city of Makiyivka in eastern Ukraine. The family's eldest daughter, Oleksandra Slyusarenko, 21, and her husband, are to become the remaining children's legal guardians.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG