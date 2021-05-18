Ukraine's Parliament Accepts Resignations, Sacking Of Three Ministers

Ukraine's lawmakers have approved the resignations of Economy Minister Ihor Petrashko and Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy.

Parliament, which votes to appoint ministers, also voted on May 18 to dismiss Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

Petrashko and Krykliy did not disclose reasons for their decision to leave their jobs in their resignation letters filed to the Verkhovna Rada last week.

Stepanov's dismissal was filed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The minister has been criticized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Petrashko was appointed economy minister in March 2020.

Ukraine's economy shrank 2 percent in the first quarter of 2021 year-on-year, despite expectations of a recovery after contracting 4 percent last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With more than 2 million registered coronavirus infections and over 48,000 related deaths since the start of the pandemic last year, Ukraine is among the European countries most affected by the epidemic and is lagging in its vaccination efforts. About 950,000 Ukrainians have received their first vaccine dose as of May 18.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's cabinet has experienced significant turnover since the former comic took power in 2019.

