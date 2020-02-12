Ukrainian Skier Found Dead In Georgia After Avalanche

The dead body of a Ukrainian skier in Georgia who went missing during the onset of an avalanche was found on February 11.



Five Ukrainians had gone skiing the previous day in the high-altitude region of Svaneti, but one of them, Yevhen Shchekotin, didn’t return, according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.



An avalanche reaching four meters had slid down one of the slopes in the Tetnuldi ski resort.



Rescuers managed to save a tourist from the Czech Republic but weren't able to find Shchekotin, whose disappearance only became known hours later after he didn’t return to his lodgings.



Georgian rescuers and volunteers searched for him on February 10 until night fell, resuming the search the following day.

Based on reporting by Rustavi-2 and Ukrainska Pravda