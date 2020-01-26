Ukrainian Soldier Killed After Shelling In Donbas

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said a government soldier was killed in the country's eastern Donbas region.

In a statement, the ministry said the soldier was killed after shelling around 12:30 a.m. on January 26.

It did not disclose the soldier's identity or where exactly the incident occurred.

The ministry said Russia-backed separatists on January 26 violated the cease-fire in four locations, shelling Ukrainian government positions in Orikhov and Novotoshkivsky in the Luhansk region and Krasnogorivka and Lebedynsky in the Donetsk region.

The conflict between Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed separatists that started in April 2014 has killed more than 13,000 people.

Some 130 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed since January 2019, the Prosecutor-General’s Office said on January 17.

Some 101 service personnel were killed in the Donetsk region and 31 in the Luhansk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed to end the war, which has internally uprooted 1.5 million people from their homes and caused a humanitarian crisis in the east.

Since ascending to the presidency in May, Zelenskiy has implemented measures with Russia to de-escalate, including two prisoner exchanges and the mutual withdrawal of forces and weapons from three flash points along the 400-kilometer front line.

Russia has denied direct involvement in the conflict and says any Russians fighting in the Donbas territories are volunteers.

With reporting by Hromadske International

