Ukraine Strikes Petrochemical Plant Deep Inside Russia Amid Escalating Long-Range Attacks

Ukrainian drones struck a petrochemical plant almost 1,500 km (932 miles) inside Russia early on November 4 as Kyiv continues to step up long-range air strikes aimed at key Russian infrastructure.

The head of the Bashkortostan region, Radiy Khabirov, said on Telegram that two Ukrainian drones hit the Sterlitamak industrial complex after being shot down. Authorities said the drones partially knocked out a water treatment installation at the complex.

Khabirov said there were no fatalities in the attack.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the attack, which comes as Kyiv continues to strike at key facilities such as oil refineries, gas storage depots, and other logistical installations as it tries to slow Russia's war machine.

Kyiv has pleaded with the United States for long-range weapons such as Tomahawk missiles that it says are crucial to striking back against Russia as the Kremlin intensifies air strikes on Ukrainian cities.

President Donald Trump has at times suggested the United States could provide Tomahawks to Ukraine, although he has more recently appeared to oppose the idea, including while taking questions from reporters on November 2.

Trump -- who is attempting to mediate a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia -- told reporters he hoped the conflict would end "without thinking about Tomahawks.”

He has also expressed concerns about relinquishing Tomahawks -- which have a range of 1,600-2,500 kilometers -- that might be needed for the US military's own requirements.

Moscow has previously warned Washington not to provide Ukraine with Tomahawks, with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying such deliveries would represent a "completely new stage of escalation" between the United States and Russia.

The Sterlitamak complex was targeted last month when drones attacked part of the area where a plant specializing in the development and production of equipment, parts, and tools for the oil and gas industry was located.

The plant also is involved in the production of explosives.