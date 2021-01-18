Four Bodies Found From Sunken Ukrainian-Owned Cargo Ship

A Turkish rescue team has found the bodies of four crew members of a Ukrainian-owned cargo ship that sank in bad weather in the Black Sea over the weekend, including the vessel's captain, a Russian citizen.



The Russian Embassy in Ankara said on January 18 that the body of the vessel's captain Vitaly Galenko, a Russian national had been discovered.



Russia's Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot) said earlier that three more bodies were found from the January 17 maritime disaster.



According to Rosmorrechflot, six crew members, including a Russian citizen, had been rescued, while two of 12 crew members of the bulk carrier Arvin were Russian citizens and the rest were Ukrainians



Turkish authorities said on January 17 that there were 13 people aboard the vessel when it encountered bad weather conditions.



The ship, registered under the flag of the country of Palau, was heading for Bulgaria from Georgia when it sank, Ukrainian officials said. The Black Sea region has been hit by heavy rains, snow, and strong winds in recent days.



According to Ukrainian authorities, the ship was owned by a Ukrainian firm.

Based on reporting by Novaya Gazeta, Hurriyet, and Interfax