UN Nuclear Inspection Chief To Visit Iran This Weekend

UN nuclear chief Yukiya Amano will meet with Iranian officials this weekend to discuss Tehran's implementation of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on October 25.

Also to be discussed in Amano's meetings on October 29will be the agency's work verifying Iran's compliance with curbs on its nuclear activities that the deal requires in exchange for sanctions relief.

Iranian state news agencies reported that Amano will meet with Vice President Ali Akbar Salehi, who oversees Iran's nuclear activities, among others.

The meeting comes at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to toughen up the nuclear deal, arguing that its provisions governing inspections in Iran are too weak to prevent Tehran from eventually developing nuclear weapons.

Amano maintains that the deal already subjects Tehran to the world's toughest nuclear inspection regime, and says his nuclear inspectors have so far encountered no problems in investigating and determining whether Iran is complying with the deal.

