UN Nuclear Watchdog Holding Emergency Meeting On Iran At Request Of U.S.

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog is holding an emergency meeting on Iran on July 10, just days after Tehran announced its second violation of a 2015 nuclear deal it concluded with world powers.



The meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation board of governors was called by the United States. It is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. local time in Vienna.



Iran has announced that it has deliberately breached two key aspects of the nuclear accord in response to Washington's withdrawal from the deal and the reimposition of sanctions by President Donald Trump.



Tehran is now enriching uranium beyond the level agreed upon in the deal.

It says it is also increasing its stockpile of low-enriched uranium above the limit set in the treaty.



Tehran says it wants to compel European signatories of the nuclear deal to help Iran's sanctions-hit economy or face the collapse of the deal that took years to negotiate.



But the United States is exerting influence on its European allies to be tougher on Iran.



Germany, France, Britain, and the European Union expressed "deep concern" on July 9 at Iran's enrichment activities.

They called on Tehran to reverse the move "without delay."



They also have asked for an urgent meeting of all remaining parties to the nuclear deal in the near future.

