UN Rights Chief Calls For End Of Israeli Occupation

The UN's high commissioner for human rights has called for an end to Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory, saying the move would be essential for peace.

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein made the comments on June 6 in a speech opening a three-week session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Hussein said the Palestinian people were marking "a half-century of deep suffering under an occupation imposed by military force."

He added that Israelis also deserve freedom from violence, saying, "Maintain the occupation and for both peoples there will only be a prolongation of immense pain."

Hussein decried more than 2,000 years of Jewish suffering culminating in the "colossal crime" of the Holocaust.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley was due to address the council later in the day following threats from Washington to quit the body over its treatment of Israel.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP

